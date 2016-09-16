West Johnston volleyball holds off improving Garner

Coming off a grueling, five-set loss on Tuesday to unbeaten Clayton, West Johnston’s volleyball team found itself locked in another five-setter on Thursday.
This time, this one didn’t get away.
West Johnston won the fifth set 15-10 to defeat a feisty young Garner team 3-2 in a Greater Neuse River 4A Conference match.
“It was a very good match,” West Johnston coach Meredith Blake said. “I think we honestly looked past Garner. They are not a team to look past. They have a lot of good hitters. They are a good passing team and they really put it together tonight. It was a great game.”
The effects of Tuesday’s game with Clayton lingered, Blake said.
“Our girls were a little sore and they were definitely tired and it showed big-time tonight,” Blake said. “The win is nice especially after the week we had. … The fact that they could pull it together in the end speaks a lot.”
West Johnston (10-2, 5-1) won the first set 25-19. Garner came back to win the second set 25-14 and the crucial third set was a 27-25 thriller that West Johnston won. The Wildcats trailed 23-20 but rallied to win the third set. Garner sent the match to a fifth set by winning the fourth set 25-18.
Senior Kelsey Ellis, who led the Wildcats with 10 kills, said her team was determined not to let another five-set match get away.
“It feels really good,” Ellis said. “I know were all tired and upset about the loss (to Clayton). It just feels good to have the win. I had complete faith that we could win.”
Garner (6-8, 3-3) has four freshmen on the roster and all four are on the court at times. Two freshmen are on the court for every play. Trojans coach Jason Boyette was proud of his team’s effort.
“That is probably the best we have played all year,” Boyette said. “I don’t know if they got nervous or tired in game five or just ran out of gas, but they gave it their all from the freshmen all the way up.”
TURNING POINT
The third set. The 27-25 West Johnston victory gave the Wildcats some breathing room and forced Garner win the following game to extend the match.
THEY SAID IT
“It’s going to come down to the wire between us and Clayton (in the conference),” West Johnston coach Blake said. “But we can’t overlook anyone in our league. We have a real competitive league. Clayton will be a good match when we meet them again in October.”
THREE TO KNOW
Clayton’s Kelsey Ellis: The senior hitter led the Wildcats with 10 kills. “This was a good game (for me),” Ellis said. “I had been kind of down for about a week but it felt good to get my game back in order.”
Garner’s Shaylynn Hall: The junior middle hitter had 15 kills and 5 blocks. “She had a great game today,” Boyette said. “She got good sets and put the ball down when she had to. She made some good blocks, some good passes and good coverage. She played an excellent game today.”
Garner’s Sanaa Lanier: The sophomore hitter had 14 kills. “Same thing for (Lanier),” Boyette said. “Good blocks, good coverage, good all-around play.”
UNSUNG HERO
Boyette praised his freshman libero Regan Adams.
“Liberto is probably the toughest position on the court,” Boyette said. “We have got a freshman back there and she is doing very well.”
