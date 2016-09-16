Cleveland volleyball controls South Johnston

Cleveland put the exclamation point on a solid week of volleyball on Thursday.
After losing a tough five-set match to 4A power Clayton on Monday and topping Triton in three sets in its Two Rivers 3A conference opener on Tuesday, the Rams were in control throughout in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-11 victory at South Johnston.
It was the fourth straight win in the series for the Rams, who improved to 7-4 and 2-0 in conference play.
South fell to 1-11 and 0-2 with its eighth straight loss.
“We had a really rough start this year after losing four seniors who played all the time,” Cleveland coach Shelley Johnston said. “So what we’ve had to do is teaching the younger girls how to lead. There is no drama on this team – they all get along. I was really proud of the hustle and of the defensive growth I have seen all week.”
The Rams took the lead for good in the first set at 2-1, with their largest lead at 24-14 on Celeste Whiteaker’s serve.
The score was tied five times in the second set, the last at 16-16. Cleveland never trailed in the third after taking a 5-4 advantage.
TURNING POINT
The six straight service points from Taylor Thomas to give Cleveland a 13-5 lead in the first set.
THEY SAID IT
“I thought we served pretty well and didn’t beat ourselves,” South Johnston coach Matthew Adams said. “Taylor Lee played well and communicated well with enthusiasm. We’re capable of playing better than we did. We were waiting for Cleveland to make mistakes and they didn’t make many.”
THREE TO KNOW
Ashley Talbot, middle blocker, Cleveland. The sophomore led all scorers in kills.
“This was exciting,” Talbot said. “We have good chemistry on this team. We’re all great friends and we all get along. It’s a really good group.”
Mikayla Cuevas, setter, Cleveland. The senior had double-figure assists as well as a long serving streak in the final set to give the Rams the easy win.
“We got really good momentum in the third set,” Cuevas said. “We’ve been really good this week, beating Triton and now South. I’m really proud of how hard we’ve been working.”
Jenna Myer, setter, Cleveland. The sophomore led all scorers in assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
3: Kills each from South’s Courtney Garris, Maegan Matthews and Kandis Adams.
4: Kills apiece from Cleveland’s Taylor Hein, Hannah Jones and Eve Fulton.
7: Kills by Talbot.
11: Consecutive service points from Mikayla Cuevas in the third set.
12: Assists by Mikayla Cuevas.
15: Assists from Myer.
LOOKING AHEAD
The rematch is on Oct. 4 at Cleveland.
The Rams will play on three straight days next week, hosting Smithfield-Selma on Tuesday and Garner on Wednesday before traveling to Western Harnett on Thursday.
South visits Triton on Tuesday in the first of three straight road matches.
“We communicated a lot better in the second set,” said Trojan senior captain Lee, who had two kills and one block. “And our strongest suit was our passing. We’re getting better. We have a lot of heart. I know everybody on this team really wants to win and we’re really trying.”
