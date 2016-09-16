Southern turns on offense to defeat rival Northern 35-19

Southern (2-3) ended a three-game losing streak to defeat crosstown rival Northern (1-4) 35-19 in Friday night football action to end their nonconference schedules.
The Spartans will host Big 8 Conference rival Orange next Friday.
Southern’s offense, which had managed only a field goal in its past two games, exploded for 464 yards of total offense.
With the game tied at seven after the first quarter, Southern reeled off 20 unanswered points to take a 27-7 halftime lead.
A 3-yard run by running back Joey Strong Jr. and a safety pushed it to 35-7 before Northern, which never gave up, scored the last 12 points – both by QB Luke Fenlon: a 2-yard run and a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cade Barnhill.
TURNING POINT
Strong broke loose up the middle and slipped through several tackles to scamper 34 yards and put the Spartans up 14-7 with 7:49 left in the second quarter. And the rout was on.
THREE TO KNOW
▪ Senior wide receiver/safety Montrel Cooper caught two TD passes and had two interceptions.
▪ Southern quarterback Jalen Greene threw for 258 yards – 229 in the first half – and three TDs.
▪ After completing just one pass in the first half, Northern QB Luke Fenlon went 8 for 12 for 132 yards and two TDs in the second.
BY THE NUMBERS
4: Two interceptions and two TDs by Cooper
137: Receiving yards caught by Southern’s Marcus McDonald on 11 receptions.
THEY SAID IT
“We’ll be good. Our offensive line is new and we have a lot of new coaches, but we’ll be a good team and have a chance to make the playoffs,” Cooper said.
