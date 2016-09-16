No. 5 Garner grinds out win against Southeast Raleigh

Two huge plays in the first five minutes of the game set the tone, and Garner went on to grind out an important victory on Friday night.
Senior fullback Anthony Stephenson rushed for 102 yards and scored two second-half touchdowns, leading the Trojans to a 25-6 win over Southeast Raleigh in the Greater Neuse River 4A football opener for both teams at a packed Baker Stadium.
Southeast (3-2, 0-1) had upset the Trojans (4-1, 1-0) 26-20 in Garner last season. Garner leads the series 12-2.
“Southeast is a good football team,” Garner coach Thurman Leach said. “They were very prepared and have a solid defensive unit – they held Wake Forest to 77 yards rushing. They took advantage of one blown coverage and scored on it. … Anthony having 100 yards is great. He leads by example and takes pride in what he does.”
Garner led 12-6 at halftime, courtesy of a couple of quick touchdowns.
First, Donovan Evans took the opening kickoff and scampered 90 yards down the right sideline to pay dirt.
Three plays later, the Trojans’ Dalton Counts intercepted a Roman Mitchell pass and returned it to the Southeast 18. Garner took seven plays to make it 12-0 on a six-yard pass from Cody Carpenter to Djimon Harris at 7:46.
Southeast found some lightning of its own with 4:57 left in the quarter, as Emmanuel Coward found Maurice Nelson in stride down the right sideline for a 74-yard score.
But that was the last time the Bulldogs scored, as Stephenson got an eight-yard TD in the third quarter, then broke the century mark on a 30-yard burst with 6:09 left in the game.
TURNING POINT
Stephenson scored from eight yards out with 2:02 left in the third period to complete a four-play, 42-yard drive and give the Trojans an 18-6 lead.
THEY SAID IT
“I expected that kind of defensive game,” Southeast coach Daniel Finn said. “Our defense has been tough all year and I knew how Garner was from watching tape. Giving up two quick touchdowns put us in a hole. But our guys stayed positive and kept playing.”
THREE TO KNOW
Anthony Stephenson, fullback, Garner: The senior scored both second-half touchdowns and finished with his second career 100-yard game.
“Once I figured their defense and got in a groove, the holes were there,” Stephenson said. “We just took what our coaches told us and believed in it.”
Donovan Evans, tailback, Garner: The junior brought the opening kickoff all the way back to give the Trojans the lead for good.
“It was just wide open so I took it,” Evans said of the return. “Southeast played tough and we were only up by a touchdown at halftime, but we kept pushing the whole time.”
Tyler Williams, athlete, Southeast Raleigh: The junior led his team in rushing and completed a pair of passes.
BY THE NUMBERS
3: Interceptions by Garner, one each from Roderic Christian, Dalton Counts and Harris.
49: Yards rushing each from Garner’s Braxton Brokenborough and Southeast’s Williams.
101: Yards passing from three Bulldog quarterbacks.
102: Yards on 13 carries from Stephenson.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Trojans host East Wake on Friday night.
The Bulldogs visit West Johnston on Friday night.
“We had a couple of mistakes and have a lot of work to do,” Southeast’s senior slotback/cornerback Taurell Turner said. “But it was a learning experience for our football team. We’ve got to execute better on offense. And we have to come out more focused at the beginning.”
