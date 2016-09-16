Middle Creek crushes Panther Creek football

Nightfall hadn’t yet set in over Mustangs Stadium on Friday before the evening was already over.
Middle Creek trounced Panther Creek 46-14 in their SWAC opener, racing out to a 21-0 lead after just eight minutes. From there, the Mustangs (4-0, 1-0) never looked back.
Defensive tackle Zayvon Powell’s interception on the first play of the game gave the Mustangs the ball at the Panther Creek 11-yard line. DeAndre Jones scored two plays later.
Shortly thereafter, Daniel Jackson recovered a fumble at the Panther Creek 16, setting up Rye Julson’s 7-yard TD run four plays later.
By halftime, the Mustangs led Panther Creek (1-3, 0-1) 36-0, had intercepted three passes, recovered one fumble, blocked a punt and blocked a field goal.
If there was any chance of a comeback, Rasheed Martin squashed it by returning the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
Turning point
Middle Creek’s defensive line fueled the rout. After Powell’s interception, the Mustangs forced a fumble their next time out, setting up their offense inside the Panther Creek 20 twice in the game’s first five minutes. They limited the Catamounts to a paltry .86 yards per carry, forcing Panther Creek into second- and third-and-long passing situations all night. When Catamounts QB Anthony Burlingame dropped back to pass, he was forced out of the pocket or into a hurried throw. By halftime, the Catamounts had as many turnovers as first downs (three).
Three to know
Dominique Shoffner –The Middle Creek QB accounted for 142 total yards and three touchdowns.
Anthony Osborne – The Mustangs safety had an interception and blocked field goal.
Justin Smalls – The Panther Creek WR/CB had four catches for 115 yards and a TD, and forced and recovered a fumble.
They said it
“We knew screens would be in play. I dropped back and looked for the ball, and it came to me. I saw the end zone, but fell short when the big guy got me!” Powell said of his interception to start the game.
By the numbers
3 Panther Creek possessions that started with a turnover on the first play of the series
22 points Middle Creek scored off those three turnovers.
117 points the Mustangs have outscored their opponents by through four games, which they have won by an average of 29.25 points.
