Clayton football downs East Wake behind Swackhammer’s tough running

Clayton opened up Greater Neuse River Conference play with a dominating 35-13 win over East Wake.
The Comets (4-1, 1-0) rushed for 288 yards on the ground, and running back Brock Swackhammer carried the bulk of that yardage. Clayton scored three touchdowns on the ground but still maintained some offensive balance with two scores through the air.
Though Clayton played well, East Wake (2-3, 0-1) made plenty of negative plays to aid the Comets. The Warriors gave the Comets great field position multiple times in the first quarter, a season trend so far.
Then in the second quarter, East Wake forced a punt down 21-13. Junior Daniel Anderson clocked the punter to give the Comets a roughing the kicker penalty and a second chance in the drive. Four plays later, John Ross Parrish punished East Wake with an 11-yard touchdown.
“We’ve got to stop gifting the opponent in the first half the way we have,” said East Wake football coach John Poulnott. “We’ve got to have an alarm bell go off and understand the value of the football and field position.”
TURNING POINT
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Clayton caused a turnover and capitalized to double its lead. East Wake’s Bishop Hill fumbled on the kickoff, giving the Comets great field position at the Warriors 23. After four straight plays on the ground, Clayton punched the ball into the end zone with a Corbin Northern five-yard touchdown to go up 14-0.
THEY SAID IT
“When we’re all healthy, I think we have four backs that can carry it,” said Clayton coach Hunter Jenks. “That’s what we’re going to focus on going forward.”
THREE TO KNOW
Brock Swackhammer, Clayton: Swackhammer ran hard in both halves and rarely went down on first contact. He finished the game with 197 yards on 22 rushes and two touchdowns.
Like a true running back, he didn’t take the credit for his game. “The line was blocking good,” Swackhammer said. “Holes were opening up. I give most of my credit to my line.”
Tyshawn Milam, East Wake: On the Warriors’ first touchdown, Milam kept the ball on a read option and sprinted untouched for the 44-yard touchdown. He finished with 94 rushing yards and 88 through the air.
Corbin Northern, Clayton: He rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown and provided a spark in the first half.
BY THE NUMBERS
16: Both teams had plenty of mistakes, none more obvious than the 16 combined penalties.
24: Clayton forced three-and-outs on East Wake’s first two drives of the game. Poor punting allowed the Comets to start drives at an average of the East Wake 24-yard-line.
288: The Comets stuck to their strength in the running attack. They pounded it with Swackhammer and Northern and finished with a total of 288 rushing yards.
