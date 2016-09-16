Cardinal Gibbons’ big plays fuel win over Cedar Ridge football

Cardinal Gibbons’ big-play, fast-striking offense was just too much for visiting Cedar Ridge to deal with Friday night as the Crusaders rolled to a 50-26 non-conference win.
The N&O No. 12 Crusaders are 5-0 heading into an off week while the Red Wolves are now 3-2 overall.
Gibbons wasted little time taking the game to the Red Wolves, recovering a game opening onsides kickoff that led to a 4-play, 44-yard scoring drive that took under two minutes. Quarterback Anton Stoneking threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ebuka Ngwadom for the score and Stoneking added a two-point conversion run for the 8-0 lead.
Cedar Ridge answered with a 6-play, 60-yard touchdown drive. Lucas Baldwin did most of the damage with a 36-yard run early and then the 11-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 8-7.
But from that point on, Gibbons continued to score and the Red Wolves just could not match the Crusaders on the scoreboard.
TURNING POINT
On the Red Wolves’ second possession, trailing 8-7, things went sour as Gibbons cornerback Marcel Smith sniffed out a Cedar Ridge double reverse and tackled Demetrius Lyles for a 13-yard loss. On fourth down, the snap went over punter Trent Gill’s head into the endzone and Gibbons lineman Alexander Bates recovered for a touchdown that put the Crusaders ahead 15-7 and they went on to lead 36-20 at halftime.
THEY SAID IT
“I was proud of our guys,” Gibbons coach Steven Wright said. “This is a good win. We finished 5-0 in our nonconference schedule which was a goal of ours. The defensive line played well, holding them to just 38 yards rushing in the first half. After a week off we have two tough games in Riverside and Hillside to get ready for.”
THREE TO KNOW
Marcel Smith, Cardinal Gibbons: The junior not only made the big tackle for a loss, he also came up with his sixth blocked kick of the year on an extra point attempt. He blocked three kicks as a sophomore.
Jack Biestek, Cardinal Gibbons: Rushed for 263 yards on 18 carries for the Crusaders, including touchdown runs of 10, 4, 85, and 57 yards.
Grayson Lemon, Cardinal Gibbons: Caught six passes for 141 yards for Gibbons, including the only score in the fourth quarter, on a 22-yard pass from Stoneking.
BY THE NUMBERS
540: Total yards of offense for Cardinals Gibbons.
238: Passing yards by Gibbons quarterback Anton Stoneking, connecting on 12 of 22 pass with two touchdown and no interceptions. “Anton did a good job of directing our offense. I was pleased,” Coach Wright said.
10: Number of plays that Cardinal Gibbons ran that went for 20 or more yards. Eight of them came in the first half.
59: Total yards the Gibbons defense gave up in the second half.
Comments