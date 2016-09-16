Apex holds off Cary for first football win of the season

One of two winless football seasons came to an end as Apex held off Cary to come out on top 35-34 in a Southwest Wake Athletic Conference game Friday night at Cooper Field.
In a back and forth contest, Apex (1-4, 1-1) scored the game-winning touchdown and extra-point with 4 minutes, 29 seconds to play. Fullback Jon Heavner got free down the right sideline for a 28-yard pass from quarterback Duke Fruehauf. The junior quarterback then added the decisive extra-point.
Cary’s Justin Rodgers sparked the first comeback from a 7-0 deficit to a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. He intercepted a pass at the Cary 45 and returned it to the Apex 26. One play later, L.J. Johnson rumbled 26 yards to the end zone.
On the ensuing kickoff, Apex fumbled and Cary’s Jahari Mackey recovered at the 4-yard line. After a 10-yard holding penalty, the Imps settled for Quinn Dunphy’s 23-yard field.
Cary (0-5, 0-2) forced a short punt and two plays gained the lead. Johnson, a 5-foot-10, 245-pound senior, ran over a safety at the Apex 20-yard line on his way to a 30-yard scoring run.
TURNING POINT
With Cary’s Shawn Burton leading a defensive line that slowed down Apex’s running game, the Cougars countered with two touchdown passes on throwback plays. Freuhauf rolled to his right and threw to the left to Heavner for a 30-yard TD. On a similar play he hit Ulises Santos for a 44-yard scoring toss.
THREE TO KNOW
Duke Freuhauf, Apex: The Cougars’ QB is smarter than some NFL players from last weekend. He stayed in bounds while Apex tried to run out the clock. He ran 15 times for 106 yards and completed 14 of 19 passes for 272 yards three TD passes.
Jon Heavner, Apex: The fullback/linebacker caught four balls for 105 yards and two TDs. He also recovered a fumble.
L.J. Johnson, Cary: The bruising fullback ran 10 times for 86 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
THEY SAID IT
“It’s so nice to get a win. We came together as a team and believed in coaches. Our quarterback, Duke, made some major plays.” -- Heavner
BY THE NUMBERS
1: Jersey switch. Cary warmed up in green jerseys and green pants but switched to black jerseys before returning to the field for the kickoff. It was “Black Out” night as Cary’s students filled their section with a solid block of black. It was the first time the Imps wore black jerseys since the 1990s.
10-93/9-114: Penalties and yards for Apex and Cary, respectively.
