Person Rockets football moves to 4-1 after win against Enloe

Enloe struck first and kept things close through the third quarter, but the visiting Person football team pulled away to win 32-14 and improve to 4-1.
Enloe (2-2) scored when Carleon Merritt made a quick decision on a broken play, bursting up the middle en route for a 59-yard touchdown.
In the second quarter, Person’s offense came to life as Tyrique Wright took a short pass in the flat 56 yards for a touchdown and Dontavian Smith took a pitch 15 yards for another score. The Rockets capped off the quarter with a Luke Gillie 31-yard field goal with 21 seconds to go.
Enloe cut the lead to 17-14 after Travis Mays scampered 20 yards for a touchdown halfway through the third quarter, but a second touchdown from Wright and a 9-yard connection between Drew Clayton and Justin Obie put the game out of reach.
“I’m looking forward to going into the last year of the PAC-6 and to keep moving forward,” Person coach David Kleine said. “This is the first time we’ve had an offensive system for four straight years and … that’s one of the things that’s really helped our program.”
TURNING POINT
After Tyrique Wright’s 32-yard touchdown with eight seconds to go in the third quarter, Austin Maloney hit Fredrick Harris for two points on a fake field goal to give the Rockets a crucial two-score lead.
THREE TO KNOW
Hamilton Moore, Enloe: 18 rushing attempts for 100 yards.
Justin Obie, Person: Of Person’s eight completions, five went to Obie, who had 79 yards and caught a touchdown despite heavy coverage.
Tyrique Wright, Person: Ran 11 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and also caught two passes for 65 yards and another score.
BY THE NUMBERS
3: Backfield players injured for Enloe: leading rusher Tyler Bonds did not play due to a torn ACL and Zion Carr and Merritt both left the game in the first half.
“It’s always hard to lose good people,” Enloe coach David Green said. “But, you know, the next guy has got to step up in his shoes … and I thought the guys who went in did a good job for us.”
6: Passing yards for the Eagles. As a team, they went 1-for-7 for six yards and two interceptions.
137: Rushing yards on 21 attempts for Person running back Fredrick Harris.
25: Penalties on Person.
THEY SAID IT
“We played some silly football in the first half and you know, second half we let things get away from us on the defensive end. Person did a good job, they came out and got after us pretty hard,” Green said. “We’ve got to learn to deal with adversity when things don’t go our way.”
