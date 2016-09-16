C.B. Aycock clips Corinth Holders football

In a game featuring 62 points and 856 yards of total offense, it was a defensive play that ultimately made the difference in Aycock’s 34-28 win over Corinth Holders on Friday night.
Aycock’s Tim Farmer picked off an errant pass from Johnavan Neal early in the fourth quarter, and his offensive teammates drove the ball 66 yards in more than six minutes and 15 plays for the eventual game-winning touchdown pass from Jake Flowers to Damien Darden from 13 yards out.
The Golden Falcons (4-1) controlled the clock for most of the second half behind running back Caleb Gough’s 254 yards on a whopping 39 carries.
“We watched ‘Lone Survivor’ again this week,” Aycock coach Steve Brooks said. “And, like those guys, all we’ve talked about all week is finish the fight. Get it to the fourth quarter, and finish the fight.”
After swapping punts in the early going, the offenses took over. Flowers connected with a wide-open Chandler Matthews on a 31-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring for Aycock.
Corinth Holders (0-4) responded with a five-play, 65-yard drive that was capped off with a 13-yard scamper from quarterback Neal to tie the score at 7-7.
The Golden Falcons put their noses in front with another Flowers scoring strike, the first of the night to Darden, who’s committed to N.C. State, from 18 yards out.
Aycock held a 14-7 lead after the opening period, but the second quarter is when the Mike Darden show got started.
The junior running back had a pair of touchdown runs before halftime, and had 145 rushing yards at the break.
Neal put the hosts on top 28-14 with a 67-yard scoring scamper on the first play of the second half, but Aycock scored the game’s final 20 points to secure the win.
TURNING POINT
Flowers’ interception was huge, but Corinth Holders drove the ball inside the Aycock five-yard line in the third quarter, already leading by 14. A holding penalty stalled the drive, which ended with a missed field goal.
THEY SAID IT
“(We can turn it around) in any minute. The first one is always the hardest to get. We’re struggling a little bit, but I feel like we’re a good football team. We’re a couple of plays here and there away from getting some wins.” — Corinth Holders coach Bubba Williams
THREE TO KNOW
Aycock quarterback Jake Flowers: Threw for 155 yards and four touchdowns, and was a perfect 6-for-6 in the second half.
Corinth Holders running back Mike Darden: Piled up 160 yards and two scores on 15 carries.
Aycock tight end Damien Darden: Pulled in five passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
BY THE NUMBERS
367: the number of rushing yards for Aycock
285: the number of rushing yards for Corinth Holders
12: completions for Jake Flowers
1: turnovers in the game
LOOKING AHEAD
Aycock is idle next week, while Corinth Holders will host Fike.
