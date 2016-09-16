High School Sports

Confident Nash Central never looks back in 43-28 win over Beddingfield

By Ty Johnson

Correspondent

NASHVILLE

Nash Central racked up more than 500 yards in total offense against visiting Beddingfield Friday night on the way to a 43-28 win.

The Bulldogs (4-1) jumped out to an early lead over the Bruins in the first quarter, with quarterback Travis Griffin rushing for two scores and throwing for a third, connecting with C.J. Pearce for a 22-yard touchdown.

Penalties ruined a Beddingfield drive late in the second quarter half with the team already down 25-0 and led to a punt, which pinned Nash Central at its own 2-yard line with 1:38 remaining.

After trading field position, it looked like the Bruins would go into the locker room with some momentum, but Griffin wasn’t done, instead leading the Bulldogs 98 yards to a score in a drive that featured a 59-yard reception by Vernon Whitaker.

Nash Central coach Chris Lee said his loaded backfield and receiver corps is full of playmakers that allow the run-heavy offense to catch teams who put too many defenders in the box off-guard, burning them for deep pass plays.

“The boys are playing right now with a lot of confidence,” he said after the game. “We’ve got plenty of skill guys.”

After intermission, Griffin picked up where he had left off in the first half, connecting on touchdown passes for 40 and 62 yards before he was swapped for Pearce in the fourth quarter.

Bruins coach Tyrone Johnson said he knew Griffin was an accurate quarterback from film study, but said he was also impressed with the offensive line, which paved the way for 289 yards rushing and kept Griffin on his feet.

“Their offensive line did a good job,” he said. “I knew (Griffin) was going to be special.”

Johnson said he was proud of his team, which scored 28 second half points to make the game look competitive.

“The kids showed a lot of pride,” he said. “They could have folded.”

Beddingfield (2-3) travels to Hunt next week while Nash Central will visit Bunn for final last non-conference match-ups of the season.

