Confident Nash Central never looks back in 43-28 win over Beddingfield

Beddingfield linebacker Lex Barnes (40) attempts to tackle Beddingfield running back Isiah Davis (30) during the first half of Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Carl Copeland
Beddingfield running back Zion Hinnant (7) receives the handoff and fumbles during the first half of Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Nash Central running back Vernon Whitaker (7) completes pass and runs for 70 yards during the first half of Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Nash Central wide receiver Nathan Morallis (14) drops back for pass during the first half of Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Beddingfield wide receiver / quarterback Joseph Pender (8) completes pass to Beddingfield wide receiver Kenny Sims (1) for six yards during the first half of Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Beddingfield wide receiver Noah Ivery (5) tackles Nash Central running back Sharquez Tillery (30) during the first half of Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Nash Central linebacker Dekalon Stample (4) tackles Beddingfield wide receiver Kenny Sims (1) during the second half of Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Beddingfield wide receiver Rayshown Gaines (10) catches pass for touchdown over Nash Central defensive back Kendall Winston (20) during the second half of Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Beddingfield safety Noah Ivery (5) tackles Nash Central running back Sharquez Tillery (30) during the second half of Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
First Look: Photojournalist Carl Copeland's raw edits from Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
First Look: Photojournalist Carl Copeland's raw edits from Nash Central Varsity High School football game against Beddingfield Varsity High School in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday, September 16, 2016.
