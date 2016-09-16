Northern Vance defeats Carrboro for second shutout win

It’s been almost two years since Carrboro won a high school football game, but the Jaguars could see some improvement even as they fell to 0-5 so far this season.
Northern Vance used second-half touchdowns runs of 53 yards by Chris Falcon and 23 yards by Jameel Johnson to slam the door shut on any hopes of a Carrboro rally as the Vikings stretched a 10-0 halftime to a 23-0 win and improved to 3-2 overall. Johnson ended up as the game’s leading rusher with 81 yards on 18 carries.
The Vikings’ shutout was their second of the season and their first win on the road. They started the year with a 42-0 defeat of East Chapel Hill in Henderson.
Carrboro fell to 0-5 with its 20th straight loss in a streak dating back to 2014. But first-year Carrboro head coach Ken Lathan thought the Jaguar defense some signs of life by keeping a 0-0 game through the first 20 minutes.
“The defense played lights out,” Lathan said.
First-year Carrboro defensive coordinator Derek Bryant is a former Jaguar quarterback who played on teams that went from 4-8 to 10-4.
“I’ve told the guys it’s a lot like it was when I was playing,” Bryant said. “If they keep pounding and keep grinding, I believe we’ll be able to turn this thing around.”
Carrboro kept Northern Vance out of the red zone on the Vikings first four possessions – forcing two punts, stopping them on downs once and recovering a Viking fumble at Northern’s 39.
The Vikings reciprocated by giving their offense good field position for three of their scores. Their first touchdown came with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first half, when Elijah Stewart capped a 54-yard drive with an 11-yard pass to Keon Fogg. Northern started the next series at midfield and settled for a 43-yard field goal by Brooks Faulkner.
Plagued by five turnovers and costly penalties, Carrboro only advanced past mdfield twice. It never got farther than the Northern Vance 38, where on third-and-one Carrboro lost a fumble that gave the Vikings at midfield.
Only one Carrboro turnover led to a Vikings score. Ron Bullock’s interception of a T.K. Paisant pass set up the Vikings at Carrboro’s 30. Three plays later Johnson broke three tackles on his 23-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 42 seconds left in the third quarter.
Northern Vance’s best drive came in the fourth quarter, on four plays after starting from its on 25. Chris Falcon capped the drive with his 53-yard sprint for the end zone.
