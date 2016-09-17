West Johnston football starts fast, rolls past Rolesville

West Johnston scored on its first play from scrimmage and never looked back Friday night en route to a 48-20 win over Rolesville in the Greater Neuse River 4A opener.
The Wildcats hit a 57-yard fly patter from Andre Wilson to Timare Robinson to open the game and stun the home crowd. Then, after a three-and-out by Rolesville, Wilson completed a 46-yard pass to J.T. Houston to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Tony Mack.
“Anytime you can start fast like that it’s always an edge,” West Johnston football coach Jimmy Williams said. “We wanted to throw the ball. They leave the middle open quite a bit so if we executed we would have a chance at some big plays. The first two series, we got everything we wanted and the kids made big plays and it worked out for us.”
Rolesville (1-4, 0-1) hit a 75-yard touchdown pass on its second possession when Carnaji Andrews connected with Edward Hicks.
West answered with a 14-yard keeper by Wilson for a 21-7 lead and the Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) built the margin to 41-7 before Rolesville scored two late touchdowns – including one with 21 seconds remaining.
TURNING POINT
The first two possessions. With a two-touchdown lead, West Johnson was off and running on its fourth straight victory.
THEY SAID IT
“We really like the direction we are going,” Williams said. “Our coaches are putting together quality game plans every week, matching up personnel and putting us in a good spot to be successful. We are all about winning the week and winning the day.”
THREE TO KNOW
West Johnston’s Andre Wilson: The 6-foot-2, 188-pound senior can pass and run the ball and he showed it against the Rams. Wilson passed for 176 yards and three TDs and rushed for 75 yards and another score.
“He’s quite a player,” Wildcats coach Williams said.
West Johnston’s Tony Mack: The senior rushed for 69 hard yards on 16 carries and had a touchdown.
Rolesville’s Carnaji Andrews: The senior quarterback passed for 205 yards and had scoring passes of 75, 49 and 22 yards.
WHAT WORKED
Once West Johnston used long passes to open up a 14-0 lead, the Wildcats went mostly with a running game the rest of the way – including some nice running by quarterback Andre Wilson.
“At heart, I’m a running guy,” Williams said. “Once we got the lead, we wanted to establish the running game. … We didn’t run it the way we wanted to but we ran it well enough to run the clock and create some scoring opportunities.”
The Wildcats got rushing touchdowns from Mack, Wilson, Quinton Brown and Joey Lama.
