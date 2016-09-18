This week’s high school football games: Week 6

All game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Always check with the school first.
Thursday
Kinston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
North Johnston at South Johnston, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
N&O Game of the Week: No. 15 Wakefield at No. 12 Sanderson
N&O top 25
Athens Drive at No. 1 Middle Creek
Broughton at No. 2 Wake Forest
No. 18 D.H. Conley at J.H. Rose
East Wake at No. 4 Garner
No. 20 Green Hope at No. 13 Fuquay-Varina
Harnett Central at No. 19 Clayton
No. 5 Heritage at Leesville Road
No. 7 Hillside at East Chapel Hill
Jordan at No. 24 Person
No. 16 Lee County at Northwood
Lumberton at No. 21 Triton, 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 Millbrook at Enloe
Nash Central at No. 17 Bunn, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Orange at Southern Durham
No. 8 Rocky Mount at Hoke County, 7:30 p.m.
No. 23 South Granville at Cleveland
Southeast Raleigh at No. 10 West Johnston
No. 22 Southern Lee at Douglas Byrd
No. 9 Southern Nash at Ayden-Grifton
Word of God at No. 3 Pinecrest
Area games
Apex Friendship at Panther Creek
Beddingfield at Hunt
Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft
Chatham Central at East Montgomery
Community Christian at Wayne Christian
Eastern Randolph at Jordan-Matthews, 7:30 p.m.
Fike at Corinth Holders, 7:30 p.m.
Franklinton at Granville Central, 7:30 p.m.
Goldsboro at Farmville Central, 7:30 p.m.
Greene Central at North Pitt, 7:30 p.m.
Holly Springs at Apex
James Kenan at Princeton
Lakewood at Spring Creek
North East Carolina Prep at North Raleigh Christian
North Stanly at North Moore
Northern Nash at Smithfield-Selma, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Vance at J.F. Webb
Overhills at South View
Randleman at Carrboro, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Northern Durham
Rocky Mount Academy at Arendell Parrott
Rolesville at Knightdale
Rosewood at Hobbton
South Central at Eastern Wayne
Southampton Academy (Va.) at St. David’s
Southern Vance at Louisburg
Southern Wayne at New Bern
Union Pines at Gray's Creek
Wake Christian at Fayetteville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Weldon at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Western Harnett at Bartlett Yancey, 7:30 p.m.
Rest of the East
Cape Hatteras at Perquimans, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Pender, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.
Currituck County at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.
Dudley at Richmond County, 7:30 p.m.
East Carteret at Croatan, 7:30 p.m.
East Columbus at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
East Duplin at South Lenoir, 7:30 p.m.
Edenton Holmes at Pasquotank County, 7:30 p.m.
Fairmont at South Robeson, 7:30 p.m.
First Flight at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Gates County at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.
Glenn at Scotland, 7:30 p.m.
Havelock at West Carteret, 7:30 p.m.
Hickory Home School at North Brunswick
Hoggard at South Brunswick
Laney at Topsail
Lawrence Academy at Bethel Christian
Mattamuskeet at Manteo, 7:30 p.m.
Metrolina Christian at Village Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Midway at East Bladen, 7:30 p.m.
North Duplin at Lejeune, 7:30 p.m.
North Edgecombe at KIPP Pride, 7:30 p.m.
North Lenoir at Southwest Onslow, 7:30 p.m.
Northampton County at Northwest Halifax, 7:30 p.m.
Northeast Academy at Halifax Academy
Northeastern at Bertie, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Forest at E.E. Smith
Pine Lake Prep at Harrells Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Purnell Swett at New Hanover
Riverside (Williamston) at Jones, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke Rapids at Southeast Halifax, 7:30 p.m.
St. Pauls at Red Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Seventy-First at Jack Britt
Southside at South Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SouthWest Edgecombe at Tarboro, 7:30 p.m.
Terry Sanford at Westover
Trinity Christian at Sandhills Home School, 7:30 p.m.
Union at West Bladen, 7:30 p.m.
Wallace-Rose Hill at Trask, 7:30 p.m.
West Brunswick at Ashley
West Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
White Oak at Swansboro, 7:30 p.m.
West Craven at Richlands, 7:30 p.m.
Comments