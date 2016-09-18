High School Sports

September 18, 2016 1:38 AM

This week’s high school football games: Week 6

By J. Mike Blake

All game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Always check with the school first.

Thursday

Kinston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

North Johnston at South Johnston, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

N&O Game of the Week: No. 15 Wakefield at No. 12 Sanderson

N&O top 25

Athens Drive at No. 1 Middle Creek

Broughton at No. 2 Wake Forest

No. 18 D.H. Conley at J.H. Rose

East Wake at No. 4 Garner

No. 20 Green Hope at No. 13 Fuquay-Varina

Harnett Central at No. 19 Clayton

No. 5 Heritage at Leesville Road

No. 7 Hillside at East Chapel Hill

Jordan at No. 24 Person

No. 16 Lee County at Northwood

Lumberton at No. 21 Triton, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Millbrook at Enloe

Nash Central at No. 17 Bunn, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Orange at Southern Durham

No. 8 Rocky Mount at Hoke County, 7:30 p.m.

No. 23 South Granville at Cleveland

Southeast Raleigh at No. 10 West Johnston

No. 22 Southern Lee at Douglas Byrd

No. 9 Southern Nash at Ayden-Grifton

Word of God at No. 3 Pinecrest

Area games

Apex Friendship at Panther Creek

Beddingfield at Hunt

Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft

Chatham Central at East Montgomery

Community Christian at Wayne Christian

Eastern Randolph at Jordan-Matthews, 7:30 p.m.

Fike at Corinth Holders, 7:30 p.m.

Franklinton at Granville Central, 7:30 p.m.

Goldsboro at Farmville Central, 7:30 p.m.

Greene Central at North Pitt, 7:30 p.m.

Holly Springs at Apex

James Kenan at Princeton

Lakewood at Spring Creek

North East Carolina Prep at North Raleigh Christian

North Stanly at North Moore

Northern Nash at Smithfield-Selma, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Vance at J.F. Webb

Overhills at South View

Randleman at Carrboro, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Northern Durham

Rocky Mount Academy at Arendell Parrott

Rolesville at Knightdale

Rosewood at Hobbton

South Central at Eastern Wayne

Southampton Academy (Va.) at St. David’s

Southern Vance at Louisburg

Southern Wayne at New Bern

Union Pines at Gray's Creek

Wake Christian at Fayetteville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Weldon at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.

Western Harnett at Bartlett Yancey, 7:30 p.m.

Rest of the East

Cape Hatteras at Perquimans, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

Currituck County at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.

Dudley at Richmond County, 7:30 p.m.

East Carteret at Croatan, 7:30 p.m.

East Columbus at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

East Duplin at South Lenoir, 7:30 p.m.

Edenton Holmes at Pasquotank County, 7:30 p.m.

Fairmont at South Robeson, 7:30 p.m.

First Flight at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Gates County at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.

Glenn at Scotland, 7:30 p.m.

Havelock at West Carteret, 7:30 p.m.

Hickory Home School at North Brunswick

Hoggard at South Brunswick

Laney at Topsail

Lawrence Academy at Bethel Christian

Mattamuskeet at Manteo, 7:30 p.m.

Metrolina Christian at Village Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Midway at East Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

North Duplin at Lejeune, 7:30 p.m.

North Edgecombe at KIPP Pride, 7:30 p.m.

North Lenoir at Southwest Onslow, 7:30 p.m.

Northampton County at Northwest Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

Northeast Academy at Halifax Academy

Northeastern at Bertie, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Forest at E.E. Smith

Pine Lake Prep at Harrells Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Purnell Swett at New Hanover

Riverside (Williamston) at Jones, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke Rapids at Southeast Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

St. Pauls at Red Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Seventy-First at Jack Britt

Southside at South Creek, 7:30 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe at Tarboro, 7:30 p.m.

Terry Sanford at Westover

Trinity Christian at Sandhills Home School, 7:30 p.m.

Union at West Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

West Brunswick at Ashley

West Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

White Oak at Swansboro, 7:30 p.m.

West Craven at Richlands, 7:30 p.m.

