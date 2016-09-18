N&O top 25 rankings: Major upsets give rise to new No. 1 volleyball, boys soccer teams

Major upsets have shaken up The News & Observer’s 17-county area high school boys soccer and volleyball rankings.
In boys soccer, Green Hope fell for the first time this year, 2-0 to Panther Creek. Broughton, previously No. 2, lost 1-0 to unranked Leesville Road.
That allowed Cardinal Gibbons, which has a loss to Green Hope but more recently tied St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) when Ignatius was ranked No. 1 in the nation by TopDrawerSoccer.com, to move into the No. 1 ranking.
Chapel Hill is No. 2, its only loss coming at the hands of Gibbons. Millbrook is No. 3, followed by Broughton, Green Hope and undefeated Jordan-Matthews, a 2A school in Chatham County.
The new schools ranked this week are Leesville Road and Northern Carolina 2A leader Bunn. Leesville has a losing record but its five losses are to Nos. 1, 5, 8, 9 and 10 by a total of six goals. They replaced Southern Lee and Spring Creek.
Previous volleyball No. 1 Broughton fell 3-2 to Leesville Road, paving the way for undefeated Carrboro to claim the top spot for the first time in school history.
Leesville Road was a top-5 team before losing to Wakefield the week prior. This week, Wakefield joins the top 25 along with Holly Springs and Leesville jumps back into the top 10. Middle Creek and Eastern Wayne dropped out of the rankings.
There could be a big shake-up to the volleyball rankings this week when unbeaten New Bern (outside of the N&O area) travels to No. 3 D.H. Conley on Tuesday and hosts No. 5 J.H. Rose on Thursday.
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
Boys soccer rankings
Rank, team
Last wk.
Rec.
1. Cardinal Gibbons
3
6-1-2
2. Chapel Hill
6
8-1
3. Millbrook
7
9-1
4. Broughton
2
7-1-1
5. Green Hope
1
10-1
6. Jordan-Matthews
8
10-0
7. Sanderson
9
6-1-1
8. Middle Creek
10
8-1-1
9. Heritage
5
8-1
10. Panther Creek
16
7-3
11. Raleigh Charter
14
8-0
12. Hunt
13
8-1-1
13. Enloe
15
5-2-1
14. Franklin Academy
4
7-1
15. West Johnston
17
7-1
16. Carrboro
19
5-2-3
17. Lee County
12
9-2
18. J.H. Rose
22
4-1-1
19. Apex
11
3-4-1
20. Leesville Road
NR
4-5-1
19. East Chapel Hill
18
3-2-2
22. Corinth Holders
20
6-3-2
23. Pinecrest
23
1-3
24. Greenfield School
24
12-1-1
25. Bunn
NR
6-0-1
Volleyball rankings
Rank, team
Last wk.
Rec.
1. Carrboro
2
12-0
2. North Raleigh Christian
3
15-1
3. D.H. Conley
4
12-0
4. Green Hope
5
13-0
5. J.H. Rose
7
10-2
6. Panther Creek
8
10-2
7. Leesville Road
15
9-2
8. Broughton
1
9-1
9. Chapel Hill
9
10-3
10. Clayton
10
14-0
11. Apex
12
7-4
12. Cardinal Gibbons
13
7-6
13. Person
6
11-1
14. East Chapel Hill
11
7-4
15. Ravenscroft
14
13-4
16. South Granville
16
8-3
17. Louisburg
17
10-0
18. C.B. Aycock
18
12-2
19. Fuquay-Varina
20
8-4
20. West Johnston
21
10-2
21. Cleveland
22
7-4
22. Voyager Academy
25
10-3
23. Holly Springs
NR
8-4
24. Wakefield
NR
7-3
25. South Central
19
7-3
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
Comments