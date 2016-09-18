High School Sports

September 18, 2016 1:38 AM

N&O top 25 rankings: Major upsets give rise to new No. 1 volleyball, boys soccer teams

By J. Mike Blake

Major upsets have shaken up The News & Observer’s 17-county area high school boys soccer and volleyball rankings.

In boys soccer, Green Hope fell for the first time this year, 2-0 to Panther Creek. Broughton, previously No. 2, lost 1-0 to unranked Leesville Road.

That allowed Cardinal Gibbons, which has a loss to Green Hope but more recently tied St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) when Ignatius was ranked No. 1 in the nation by TopDrawerSoccer.com, to move into the No. 1 ranking.

Chapel Hill is No. 2, its only loss coming at the hands of Gibbons. Millbrook is No. 3, followed by Broughton, Green Hope and undefeated Jordan-Matthews, a 2A school in Chatham County.

The new schools ranked this week are Leesville Road and Northern Carolina 2A leader Bunn. Leesville has a losing record but its five losses are to Nos. 1, 5, 8, 9 and 10 by a total of six goals. They replaced Southern Lee and Spring Creek.

Previous volleyball No. 1 Broughton fell 3-2 to Leesville Road, paving the way for undefeated Carrboro to claim the top spot for the first time in school history.

Leesville Road was a top-5 team before losing to Wakefield the week prior. This week, Wakefield joins the top 25 along with Holly Springs and Leesville jumps back into the top 10. Middle Creek and Eastern Wayne dropped out of the rankings.

There could be a big shake-up to the volleyball rankings this week when unbeaten New Bern (outside of the N&O area) travels to No. 3 D.H. Conley on Tuesday and hosts No. 5 J.H. Rose on Thursday.

Boys soccer rankings

Rank, team

Last wk.

Rec.

1. Cardinal Gibbons

3

6-1-2

2. Chapel Hill

6

8-1

3. Millbrook

7

9-1

4. Broughton

2

7-1-1

5. Green Hope

1

10-1

6. Jordan-Matthews

8

10-0

7. Sanderson

9

6-1-1

8. Middle Creek

10

8-1-1

9. Heritage

5

8-1

10. Panther Creek

16

7-3

11. Raleigh Charter

14

8-0

12. Hunt

13

8-1-1

13. Enloe

15

5-2-1

14. Franklin Academy

4

7-1

15. West Johnston

17

7-1

16. Carrboro

19

5-2-3

17. Lee County

12

9-2

18. J.H. Rose

22

4-1-1

19. Apex

11

3-4-1

20. Leesville Road

NR

4-5-1

19. East Chapel Hill

18

3-2-2

22. Corinth Holders

20

6-3-2

23. Pinecrest

23

1-3

24. Greenfield School

24

12-1-1

25. Bunn

NR

6-0-1

Volleyball rankings

Rank, team

Last wk.

Rec.

1. Carrboro

2

12-0

2. North Raleigh Christian

3

15-1

3. D.H. Conley

4

12-0

4. Green Hope

5

13-0

5. J.H. Rose

7

10-2

6. Panther Creek

8

10-2

7. Leesville Road

15

9-2

8. Broughton

1

9-1

9. Chapel Hill

9

10-3

10. Clayton

10

14-0

11. Apex

12

7-4

12. Cardinal Gibbons

13

7-6

13. Person

6

11-1

14. East Chapel Hill

11

7-4

15. Ravenscroft

14

13-4

16. South Granville

16

8-3

17. Louisburg

17

10-0

18. C.B. Aycock

18

12-2

19. Fuquay-Varina

20

8-4

20. West Johnston

21

10-2

21. Cleveland

22

7-4

22. Voyager Academy

25

10-3

23. Holly Springs

NR

8-4

24. Wakefield

NR

7-3

25. South Central

19

7-3

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

