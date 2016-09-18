N&O football rankings: South Granville, CB Aycock and Person join top 25

Few changes were needed to The News & Observer’s 17-county area high school football rankings.
D.H. Conley plummeted after a lopsided 55-14 loss at West Craven, one of the state’s top 3A teams. Southern Lee was leapfrogged by a few teams after falling at Pinecrest, but remains in the rankings.
Replacing J.H. Rose, Riverside and Fike are three new teams all at 4-1 on the year: South Granville (which beat Fike 20-15), Person and C.B. Aycock.
South Granville’s only loss came in the opener to No. 8 Rocky Mount, Person came up short to No. 6 Orange and Aycock had a close loss to Greene Central.
N&O TOP 25
Team
Class
Last
wk.
Rec.
1. Middle Creek
4A
1
4-0
2. Wake Forest
4A
2
4-0
3. Pinecrest
4A
4
5-0
4. Garner
4A
5
4-1
5. Heritage
4A
6
4-0
6. Orange
3A
7
5-0
7. Hillside
4A
8
3-1
8. Rocky Mount
3A
9
4-1
9. Southern Nash
3A
10
5-0
10. West Johnston
4A
11
4-0
11. Cardinal Gibbons
4A
12
5-0
12. Sanderson
4A
13
4-0
13. Fuquay-Varina
4A
14
4-1
14. Millbrook
4A
15
3-1
15. Wakefield
4A
16
3-1
16. Lee County
3A
17
4-0
17. Bunn
2A
18
4-1
18. D.H. Conley
4A
3
3-2*
19. Clayton
4A
22
4-1
20. Green Hope
4A
23
3-2
21. Triton
3A
25
4-1
22. Southern Lee
3A
19
3-1
23. South Granville
2A
NR
4-1
24. Person
4A
NR
4-1
25. C.B. Aycock
3A
NR
4-1
*-4-1 before forfeits
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Warren, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.
Comments