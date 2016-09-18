High School Sports

September 18, 2016 1:39 AM

N&O football rankings: South Granville, CB Aycock and Person join top 25

By J. Mike Blake

Few changes were needed to The News & Observer’s 17-county area high school football rankings.

D.H. Conley plummeted after a lopsided 55-14 loss at West Craven, one of the state’s top 3A teams. Southern Lee was leapfrogged by a few teams after falling at Pinecrest, but remains in the rankings.

Replacing J.H. Rose, Riverside and Fike are three new teams all at 4-1 on the year: South Granville (which beat Fike 20-15), Person and C.B. Aycock.

South Granville’s only loss came in the opener to No. 8 Rocky Mount, Person came up short to No. 6 Orange and Aycock had a close loss to Greene Central.

N&O TOP 25

Team

Class

Last

wk.

Rec.

1. Middle Creek

4A

1

4-0

2. Wake Forest

4A

2

4-0

3. Pinecrest

4A

4

5-0

4. Garner

4A

5

4-1

5. Heritage

4A

6

4-0

6. Orange

3A

7

5-0

7. Hillside

4A

8

3-1

8. Rocky Mount

3A

9

4-1

9. Southern Nash

3A

10

5-0

10. West Johnston

4A

11

4-0

11. Cardinal Gibbons

4A

12

5-0

12. Sanderson

4A

13

4-0

13. Fuquay-Varina

4A

14

4-1

14. Millbrook

4A

15

3-1

15. Wakefield

4A

16

3-1

16. Lee County

3A

17

4-0

17. Bunn

2A

18

4-1

18. D.H. Conley

4A

3

3-2*

19. Clayton

4A

22

4-1

20. Green Hope

4A

23

3-2

21. Triton

3A

25

4-1

22. Southern Lee

3A

19

3-1

23. South Granville

2A

NR

4-1

24. Person

4A

NR

4-1

25. C.B. Aycock

3A

NR

4-1

*-4-1 before forfeits

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Warren, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.

