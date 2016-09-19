PrepsNow Playbook: Friday nights not the same this week without the Earl

This Friday will be a little different than the last 44 years now that Earl Vaughan Jr. is not writing high school sports as a full-time employee. The “Earl of Friday nights” took a buyout from the Fayetteville Observer and has effectively retired from full-time work.
There are a number of similarities between Vaughan’s career and that of Tim Stevens, who retired from The News & Observer in 2015 after 48 years.
They both stayed in one town for their whole career. They both preferred covering high schools than other sports. They were an authority on everything preps, from school histories to the NCHSAA and NFHS rule books.
And they both had humility.
Tim didn’t write a farewell column. Earl’s goodbye was all of seven paragraphs. They both viewed themselves as employees of their newspapers but workers for the area’s athletes, coaches and educators. They served others through their journalism.
As someone who would take four quarters and buy a Fayetteville Observer and The News & Observer at the same gas station newsstand so I could read both bylines, thank you both.
Blocking kicks
Cardinal Gibbons’ Marcel Smith has an uncanny ability to block kicks. He blocked three his sophomore year and has six already this season, including one on Friday. Orange graduate Bryse Wilson led the state last season with eight.
There is no official state record for individual blocked kicks in a season, but as a team Mount Tabor had 17 in 2002.
New heights
Sanderson’s 4-0 start to the season is the first since 1976. The Spartans, which have only hit the six-win mark twice since 1999, have allowed just 21 points in four games.
The Starting 11: players of the week
(Times named to The Starting 11 this season in parentheses.)
Jack Biestek, Cardinal Gibbons (2): Ran 18 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns.
Ben Bowbliss, Union Pines (1): Ran 11 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns, completed 9 of 12 passes for 156 yards and three more touchdowns.
Duke Fruehauf, Apex (2): Completed 14 of 19 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns and ran 15 times for 106 yards.
Caleb Gough, C.B. Aycock (1): Ran 39 times for 254 yards and one touchdown.
Jalen Green, Southern Durham (1): Completed 20 of 28 passes for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Travis Griffin, Nash Central (1): Completed 10 of 13 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns and ran five times for 22 yards and two touchdowns.
Dontavies Harris, J.H. Rose (2): Ran 32 times for 271 yards and four touchdowns.
Jordan Logan, Sanderson (1): Ran 16 times for 209 yards and four touchdowns.
Robert Ruffin, Athens Drive (1): Completed 11 of 16 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, ran 10 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
Brock Swackhammer, Clayton (1): Ran 22 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Racquel Whitehead, Rocky Mount Prep (1): Ran 20 times for 220 yards and five touchdowns.
4-point stance: top defenses
Green Hope: Scored on a blocked punt and an interception return in a 35-6 win against Apex Friendship.
Harnett Central: Allowed just 93 yards of offense in a 27-0 win over Knightdale.
Middle Creek: Intercepted three passes, recovered a fumble, blocked a field goal and blocked a punt in a 46-13 win versus Panther Creek.
Pinecrest: Held Southern Lee to 180 total yards and scored on a fumble return in a 29-3 win.
Postcard
South Garner campus: South Garner High won’t have students, a principal or an athletics program for another two years, but the yet-to-be-named-mascots do have facilities that currently house Garner High while the original school gets a rebuild. This has happened before in Wake County – Heritage hosted Wake Forest for a year, Wakefield did the same for Sanderson and Green Level will host Apex for two years starting next fall. It’s good to have a GPS handy if you don’t know the area like the back of your hand. The school is located between I-40 and N.C. Highway 50 and not that far from the White Oak Crossing shopping center, but the development stops there. The school juts out in the middle of farmland and rolling countryside landscape. The views from the stands include tall oaks, pines and three TV broadcast towers that stand 2,000 feet tall in the distance.
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
Comments