Corinth Holders volleyball sweeps Western Harnett

Corinth Holders dominated at the net and just about everywhere else in its volleyball match with Western Harnett on Tuesday.
Three players had seven or more kills for the defending Two Rivers 3A champion Pirates, who rolled to a 25-17, 25-10, 25-14 win over the visiting Eagles.
The result improved the hosts to 8-5, 2-1 in conference play, while Western dropped to 7-4 and 2-1.
The match, the Pirates’ ninth win in as many tries with the Eagles, was never close. Corinth Holders led by as many as 11 points in the first set, the final score in the second and 15-2 in the third.
“I was hoping we would play this well, but you never know,” said Pirate coach Charles Riley, whose team was coming off a three-set loss on Thursday at traditional conference power Triton. “We just didn’t play well at Triton and they did. But we’re working on playing up and staying up and I thought we did a good job. We ran our offense, and I was proud of the team effort. We try to play smart and limit the other team’s runs.”
TURNING POINT
With Western leading 2-1 in the second, the Pirates’ Ali Blanco had two straight kills to start a 4-0 run and capture the lead for the rest of the set.
THEY SAID IT
“We’re improving on our serves, but we didn’t hit that well today,” said second-year Eagle coach Hallie Hales, whose team won just one match last year. “Corinth Holders did a good job placing the ball where we weren’t.”
THREE TO KNOW
Jamie Turner, outside hitter, Corinth Holders: The senior led all players with double-figure kills.
“We really meshed and executed better than we have been,” Turner said. “Everybody had a positive attitude the whole time. We worked on finishing plays and being smarter in practice. I think losing to Triton had an impact. We have a lot of potential, and if we use it the right way we can be dangerous.”
Grace Pittman, middle hitter, Corinth Holders: The junior had a combined 13 kills and aces.
Jessica Aycock, right-side hitter, Corinth Holders: The sophomore had six kills and two blocks in the first set.
“I think we were really good,” Aycock said. “Our hitters had good timing and the setters were really good. Our back row is really doing a great job.”
BY THE NUMBERS
4: Times the score was tied in a set.
4: Kills from Blanco.
6: Aces by Pittman.
7: Kills by Pittman.
8: Kills by Aycock.
10: Kills by Turner.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Pirates host South Johnston on Thursday and then travel to Cleveland on Tuesday.
Western hosts Cleveland in Thursday and then travels to Triton on Tuesday.
The rematch is on Oct. 6 near Lillington.
