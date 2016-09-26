PrepsNow Playbook: Backyard Brawl hits ‘Peak of Good Living’ this week

The “Peak of Good Living” gets its first taste as a town divided this Friday when Apex High visits new rival Apex Friendship in the schools’ first varsity football meeting.
There’s a trophy and official name to the game: The Peak City Backyard Brawl. It was touted at last year’s JV game, which Apex won.
Shrine Bowl
The N&O area had 12 players selected to the N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl in December.
Offensive linemen included Cardinal Gibbons’ Jack Bowler and Hillside’s Matthew Curry while Garner’s Matthew Butler, Wake Forest’s Xach Gill and Orange’s Stone Edwards man the defensive line.
Two area South Carolina recruits Jaylin Dickerson (safety, Pinecrest) and Sherrod Greene (linebacker, Rocky Mount) made the team.
Garner kicker/punter Noah Giroux will take snaps from Clayton’s Mitch Hall. South Johnston wideout Fabian McDonald, Millbrook running back Larry Rountree III and Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge (N.C. State recruit) are also Shrine Bowl picks.
The Starting 11: players of the week
(Times named to The Starting 11 this season in parentheses.)
Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley (2): Completed 25 of 49 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns, ran for 90 yards and four touchdowns.
Tucker Brown, South Granville (1): Completed 14 of 23 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, added two rushing scores.
Devin Carter, Clayton (4): Caught seven passes for 141 yards and four touchdowns.
Caleb Edwards, J.H. Rose (1): Caught six passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
Duce Fuller, D.H. Conley (1): Caught 15 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns.
Ryan Goodwin, J.H. Rose (1): Completed 11 of 18 passing for 368 yards and four touchdowns.
Dontavies Harris, J.H. Rose (3): Ran 27 times for 347 yards and five touchdowns.
Caiden Norman, Cleveland (3): Completed 16 of 27 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns, ran for a score.
Larry Rountree III, Millbrook (2): Ran 20 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns.
Broderick Taylor, Holly Springs (2): Ran 19 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
Payton Wilson, Orange (1): Returned two punts for touchdown and has four this year (only six players have ever had five or more).
4-point stance: top defenses
Garner: Held East Wake to 116 yards in a 49-0 shutout.
Heritage: Had two interceptions for touchdown in a 21-0 win against Leesville Road.
Wake Forest: Held Broughton to 82 yards in a 35-0 victory.
Wakefield: Posted its second consecutive shutout by holding Sanderson to 110 yards in a 13-0 win.
Quick hits
▪ Conley’s Holton Ahlers did not break the NCHSAA mark for TD responsibility in a game. That record is 13 by Ricky Lanier of now-defunct Hayes High in Williamston.
▪ Chatham Central’s 48-13 win over Albemarle on Sept. 16 was historic. The Bears had only scored 40 points against Albemarle in the all-time series, losing each time except by forfeit. Previous included scores of 84-0, 82-0, 79-0, 72-0 and 70-0.
▪ Union Pines lost two quarterbacks in a 33-28 at Gray’s Creek, including Ben Bowbliss, who was averaging more than 100 yards rushing game. He suffered a broken leg and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Postcard
Millbrook HOF: Millbrook will induct its four sports athletics hall of fame class at halftime of Friday’s game with Wake Forest. The school will induct former golfer and current N.C. State radio broadcaster Tony Haynes (class of 1978), former booster club president and Wake County Board of Education member Roxie Cash, former football player and – later – Catawba College head coach Chip Hester (1988), boys soccer All-American Daniel Kulenic (1994), baseball star and 12th-round MLB Draft pick Joe Gaetti (2000) and the 2009 men’s tennis team that went undefeated en route to the 4A team title and doubles title.
