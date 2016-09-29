Overhills football forfeit due to academically ineligble transfer

The Overhills football team has forfeited last Friday’s 9-8 victory over South View for the use of an ineligible player who had just transferred to the school, said principal Steve Matthews.
The transfer part wasn’t the problem, Matthews said. The player moved into the Overhills district. But the player was academicically ineligble at his last school and that was missed in the school’s process, he said.
“It was an oversight,” he said.
Though Matthews did not name the player, The Daily Record newspaper in Dunn identified him as junior Tim Lee, a fact The N&O confirmed. Lee, who played at next-door neighbor Western Harnett last season, caught the winning touchdown pass in the Jaguars’ 9-8 win over South View.
The forfeit drops the Jaguars to 2-4 overall, 0-1 in the Mid-South 4A Conference. Last year, Overhills was the beneficiary of a forfeit, which improved the Jags to 6-5 in the regular season and helped them earn one of the final spots in the 4A state playoffs.
Overhills was backed up to their own 1-yard line in the final seconds against South View before going the length of the field to score in the final seconds on Lee’s catch.
@910Preps Game winning catch on a final 99.5 yard drive. Overhills 8-7 over South View. pic.twitter.com/Wn0DcONOre— Jason Cottrell (@cottrell75) September 24, 2016
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
Comments