Leesville Road rides air attack in victory over Broughton

Visiting Leesville Road snapped a three-game losing streak as Vince Amendola passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-13 victory over host Broughton in a Cap-8 football game Friday.
Amendola had a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes, one each to Landon Choboy and B.J. Adamchik, to stake the Pride (3-3, 1-1 Cap-8) to a 14-0 lead and Leesville Road’s defense took care of the rest, as Broughton managed just 146 yards of offense, including 28 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Amendola found Choboy for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put Leesville Road ahead 7-0. After Broughton’s ensuing drive stalled near midfield, Leesville Road went 80 yards in just six plays, finishing off the drive when Amendola connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Adamchik that made it 14-0 with 3:10 left in the first quarter.
Leesville Road sealed it when Zaheed Stubbs scored on a 3-yard touchdown with 4:49 left in the third quarter to take a 24-7 lead. Amendola later in the quarter hit Ryan Whitsit for a 20-yard touchdown pass that made it 31-7. Amendola finished 20-for-32 passing and was intercepted twice.
TURNING POINT
With Leesville Road leading 14-7 late in the second quarter, Broughton was positioned to go into the half down just one score. However, Amendola tossed a 42-yard pass to Choboy on a third-and-7 play to the Capitals’ 7 with under a minute left, and with under a second left Jefferson Norwood kicked a 33-yard field goal to give Leesville Road a 17-7 lead.
THREE TO KNOW
Vince Amendola, Leesville Road: The sophomore was solid with both the short and long passes, moving the Pride down the field at will much of the game. He opened 6-for-7 passing, setting the tone for a strong night.
Landon Choboy, Leesville Road: The quick receiver had a fine night, catching four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Will Emanuel, Broughton: His 40-yard interception touchdown return – on a play when he did a good job anticipating a pass to the outside – provided the first points for the Capitals and got them back in the game.
BY THE NUMBERS
73: Total passing attempts for both teams.
375: Yards of total offense for Leesville Road.
