Jordan earns first win under coach Anthony Barbour, defeats East Chapel Hill

Running back Sincere Parker ran wild, quarterback Ben Miller threw two touchdowns and the Jordan defense turned in a rock solid performance as the Falcons defeated East Chapel Hill 42-8 on Friday, winning for the first time under new coach Anthony Barbour.
Led by Parker’s 125-yard effort, Jordan (1-5, 1-1 PAC-6) found success on the ground and three different running backs – Parker, David Thompson and Imani Withers – scored for the Falcons, who led by 21 points at halftime.
Miller, who threw for 85 yards, recorded both of his touchdown passes in the third quarter as the Falcons put the game away.
“At 0-5, we really needed something good to happen for us and we didn’t care who it was against, we just needed to get a win,” said Barbour, the former Garner standout and former coach at Middle Creek, Southern Durham and Smithfield-Selma.
East Chapel Hill (1-6 0-2) had a tough time dealing with an athletic Jordan defense, amassing only 99 yards on 45 plays.
TURNING POINT
Trailing by seven early in the second quarter, East Chapel Hill faced a fourth-and-2 at Jordan’s 38-yard line and prepared to go for it. But a false start penalty forced the Wildcats to send out the punting unit. Moments later, the Falcons went ahead by 14 on a three-yard touchdown run by Thompson.
THREE TO KNOW
Sincere Parker, Jordan: The junior did a good job of following his blocks and proved to be a home-run threat with runs of 20, 29 and 32 yards.
“I just saw my teammates blocking for me, pushing hard every play and marking the holes open for me,” Parker said.
Kevin Peterson, Jordan: The wide receiver led the Falcons with 61 receiving yards and caught a touchdown.
Tysean Williamson, Jordan: One of two Falcons to record an interception, Williamson picked off a pass from East Chapel Hill quarterback Brater Gerber late in the fourth quarter and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.
BY THE NUMBERS
3: Consecutive wins for Jordan over East Chapel Hill.
5: East Chapel Hill turnovers.
7: Jordan possessions that started in East Chapel Hill territory.
THEY SAID IT
“It’s disappointing. I felt like we prepared this week to be competitive, but Jordan’s well-coached. They have athletes all over the field.” – East Chapel Hill coach Ryan Johnson.
