October 2, 2016 4:52 PM

N&O top 25 rankings: Apex volleyball cracks top 10, Riverside among new boys soccer teams

By J. Mike Blake

Riverside and Jordan haven’t met yet in PAC-6 4A Conference play, but both teams find themselves in this week’s edition of The News & Observer’s 17-county area high school boys soccer rankings.

Riverside has won four straight including the Bull City Cup title on Saturday. Jordan has won five in a row. They’ll play at Riverside on Tuesday and at Jordan on Oct. 19.

The third new boys soccer team in this week’s top 25 is Wayne County Day. The Chargers defeated Greenfield School 2-1 on Friday to even the season series.

The three teams falling out of the rankings are Enloe, Pinecrest and J.H. Rose.

Sanderson and Millbrook inch up this week after a fun week of Cap-8 4A games that included Sanderson defeating Broughton and Millbrook winning against Heritage and Leesville Road. The two teams are now tied for first in the league in the loss column and play Monday at Millbrook.

In the volleyball rankings, things were steady for the most part. Apex moves up a spot and into the top 10 as J.H. Rose picked up its fifth loss of the year. Apex travels to No. 24 Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday and hosts No. 4 Green Hope on Thursday.

C.B. Aycock is back in the top 25, replacing Cleveland. The Golden Falcons host No. 3 D.H. Conley on Tuesday.

Boys soccer rankings

Rank, team

Last wk.

Rec.

1. Green Hope

1

14-1

2. Chapel Hill

2

11-1

3. Millbrook

5

12-2

4. Raleigh Charter

8

9-0

5. Sanderson

10

8-2-1

6. Broughton

3

10-3-1

7. Heritage

6

11-2

8. Cardinal Gibbons

7

8-2-3

9. Hunt

11

10-1-1

10. Panther Creek

12

9-4

11. Leesville Road

9

8-6-1

12. Jordan-Matthews

4

13-1

13. Franklin Academy

14

9-1

14. Carrboro

16

6-2-3

15. East Chapel Hill

18

4-3-3

16. Middle Creek

13

9-3-1

17. Riverside

NR

10-3

18. Corinth Holders

20

7-3-2

19. Bunn

23

7-0-2

20. Jordan

NR

6-5

22. North Raleigh Christian

24

10-3

22. West Johnston

15

9-2

23. Wayne Country Day

NR

15-2

24. Greenfield School

22

14-2-1

25. Cary Academy

25

7-3-2

Volleyball rankings

Rank, team

Last wk.

Rec.

1. Carrboro

1

17-0

2. North Raleigh Christian

2

18-1

3. D.H. Conley

3

16-0

4. Green Hope

4

16-0

5. Panther Creek

5

14-2

6. Leesville Road

6

13-2

7. Broughton

7

13-1

8. Chapel Hill

8

15-3

9. Clayton

9

18-0

10. Apex

11

11-4

11. Cardinal Gibbons

12

13-6

12. Person

13

15-1

13. South Granville

15

14-3

14. Louisburg

16

16-0

15. J.H. Rose

10

12-4

16. Ravenscroft

14

16-5

17. Wakefield

17

11-4

18. West Johnston

19

15-2

19. Eastern Wayne

23

12-4

20. Princeton

24

13-3

21. Roxboro Community

25

15-3

22. C.B. Aycock

NR

13-4

23. Holly Springs

22

10-7

24. Fuquay-Varina

18

10-6

25. East Chapel Hill

20

9-7

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

