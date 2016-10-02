N&O top 25 rankings: Apex volleyball cracks top 10, Riverside among new boys soccer teams

Riverside and Jordan haven’t met yet in PAC-6 4A Conference play, but both teams find themselves in this week’s edition of The News & Observer’s 17-county area high school boys soccer rankings.
Riverside has won four straight including the Bull City Cup title on Saturday. Jordan has won five in a row. They’ll play at Riverside on Tuesday and at Jordan on Oct. 19.
The third new boys soccer team in this week’s top 25 is Wayne County Day. The Chargers defeated Greenfield School 2-1 on Friday to even the season series.
The three teams falling out of the rankings are Enloe, Pinecrest and J.H. Rose.
Sanderson and Millbrook inch up this week after a fun week of Cap-8 4A games that included Sanderson defeating Broughton and Millbrook winning against Heritage and Leesville Road. The two teams are now tied for first in the league in the loss column and play Monday at Millbrook.
In the volleyball rankings, things were steady for the most part. Apex moves up a spot and into the top 10 as J.H. Rose picked up its fifth loss of the year. Apex travels to No. 24 Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday and hosts No. 4 Green Hope on Thursday.
C.B. Aycock is back in the top 25, replacing Cleveland. The Golden Falcons host No. 3 D.H. Conley on Tuesday.
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
Boys soccer rankings
Rank, team
Last wk.
Rec.
1. Green Hope
1
14-1
2. Chapel Hill
2
11-1
3. Millbrook
5
12-2
4. Raleigh Charter
8
9-0
5. Sanderson
10
8-2-1
6. Broughton
3
10-3-1
7. Heritage
6
11-2
8. Cardinal Gibbons
7
8-2-3
9. Hunt
11
10-1-1
10. Panther Creek
12
9-4
11. Leesville Road
9
8-6-1
12. Jordan-Matthews
4
13-1
13. Franklin Academy
14
9-1
14. Carrboro
16
6-2-3
15. East Chapel Hill
18
4-3-3
16. Middle Creek
13
9-3-1
17. Riverside
NR
10-3
18. Corinth Holders
20
7-3-2
19. Bunn
23
7-0-2
20. Jordan
NR
6-5
22. North Raleigh Christian
24
10-3
22. West Johnston
15
9-2
23. Wayne Country Day
NR
15-2
24. Greenfield School
22
14-2-1
25. Cary Academy
25
7-3-2
Volleyball rankings
Rank, team
Last wk.
Rec.
1. Carrboro
1
17-0
2. North Raleigh Christian
2
18-1
3. D.H. Conley
3
16-0
4. Green Hope
4
16-0
5. Panther Creek
5
14-2
6. Leesville Road
6
13-2
7. Broughton
7
13-1
8. Chapel Hill
8
15-3
9. Clayton
9
18-0
10. Apex
11
11-4
11. Cardinal Gibbons
12
13-6
12. Person
13
15-1
13. South Granville
15
14-3
14. Louisburg
16
16-0
15. J.H. Rose
10
12-4
16. Ravenscroft
14
16-5
17. Wakefield
17
11-4
18. West Johnston
19
15-2
19. Eastern Wayne
23
12-4
20. Princeton
24
13-3
21. Roxboro Community
25
15-3
22. C.B. Aycock
NR
13-4
23. Holly Springs
22
10-7
24. Fuquay-Varina
18
10-6
25. East Chapel Hill
20
9-7
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
