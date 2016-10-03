N&O football rankings: few changes this week, Wakefield slides up

The top 11 teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area high school football rankings stayed put after last week. The top 25 was almost devoid of upsets – only Fuquay-Varina’s 23-14 loss to Holly Springs stood out.
No. 5 Heritage topped Sanderson 13-7, No. 2 Wake Forest beat Millbrook 37-0 and, on Saturday, Southern Lee shut out Triton 18-0 to account for the only other minor changes to the rankings.
Triton, which has already beaten three 4A teams, stays ranked despite the loss. It lost the season opener to still-undefeated Cape Fear 28-10.
Orange, Garner and Lee County all have Monday night games. Orange hosts Northwood, Garner travels to Harnett Central and Lee County hosts Douglas Byrd. These ranking will be updated after those three games go final.
N&O TOP 25
Team
Class
Last
wk.
Rec.
1. Middle Creek
4A
1
6-0
2. Wake Forest
4A
2
6-0
3. Pinecrest
4A
3
6-0
4. Garner
4A
4
5-1*
5. Heritage
4A
5
6-0
6. Orange
3A
6
6-0*
7. Hillside
4A
7
5-1
8. Rocky Mount
3A
8
5-1
9. Southern Nash
3A
9
6-0
10. West Johnston
4A
10
6-0
11. Cardinal Gibbons
4A
11
6-0
12. Wakefield
4A
14
5-1
13. Lee County
3A
16
5-0*
14. Millbrook
4A
13
4-2
15. Sanderson
4A
15
4-2
16. Bunn
2A
17
5-1
17. Clayton
4A
18
6-1
18. Fuquay-Varina
4A
12
5-2
19. Southern Lee
3A
20
5-1
20. Person
4A
21
5-1
21. C.B. Aycock
3A
22
5-1
22. Northern Nash
3A
23
4-2
23. Cleveland
3A
24
3-3
24. Triton
3A
19
5-2
25. J.H. Rose
4A
25
3-3
*Playing Monday night.
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Warren, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.
