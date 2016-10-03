High School Sports

October 3, 2016 12:58 AM

N&O football rankings: few changes this week, Wakefield slides up

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The top 11 teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area high school football rankings stayed put after last week. The top 25 was almost devoid of upsets – only Fuquay-Varina’s 23-14 loss to Holly Springs stood out.

No. 5 Heritage topped Sanderson 13-7, No. 2 Wake Forest beat Millbrook 37-0 and, on Saturday, Southern Lee shut out Triton 18-0 to account for the only other minor changes to the rankings.

Triton, which has already beaten three 4A teams, stays ranked despite the loss. It lost the season opener to still-undefeated Cape Fear 28-10.

Orange, Garner and Lee County all have Monday night games. Orange hosts Northwood, Garner travels to Harnett Central and Lee County hosts Douglas Byrd. These ranking will be updated after those three games go final.

N&O TOP 25

Team

Class

Last

wk.

Rec.

1. Middle Creek

4A

1

6-0

2. Wake Forest

4A

2

6-0

3. Pinecrest

4A

3

6-0

4. Garner

4A

4

5-1*

5. Heritage

4A

5

6-0

6. Orange

3A

6

6-0*

7. Hillside

4A

7

5-1

8. Rocky Mount

3A

8

5-1

9. Southern Nash

3A

9

6-0

10. West Johnston

4A

10

6-0

11. Cardinal Gibbons

4A

11

6-0

12. Wakefield

4A

14

5-1

13. Lee County

3A

16

5-0*

14. Millbrook

4A

13

4-2

15. Sanderson

4A

15

4-2

16. Bunn

2A

17

5-1

17. Clayton

4A

18

6-1

18. Fuquay-Varina

4A

12

5-2

19. Southern Lee

3A

20

5-1

20. Person

4A

21

5-1

21. C.B. Aycock

3A

22

5-1

22. Northern Nash

3A

23

4-2

23. Cleveland

3A

24

3-3

24. Triton

3A

19

5-2

25. J.H. Rose

4A

25

3-3

*Playing Monday night.

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Warren, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Lawrence leads Wake Forest's rushing attack

View more video

Sports Videos