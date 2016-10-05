High School Sports

This week’s high school football games: Week 8

Thursday

N&O Game of the Week: No. 7 Hillside at No. 11 Cardinal Gibbons, 7:30 p.m.

N&O top 25

No. 16 Bunn at Southern Vance

D.H. Conley at No. 21 C.B. Aycock

Fike at No. 9 Southern Nash

Gray’s Creek at No. 19 Southern Lee

Harnett Central at No. 10 West Johnston

No. 5 Heritage at Enloe

Holly Springs at No. 1 Middle Creek

No. 25 J.H. Rose at Southern Wayne

No. 13 Lee County at Terry Sanford

Leesville Road at No. 15 Sanderson

Lumberton at No. 3 Pinecrest, 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 Northern Nash at Hunt

No. 6 Orange at Northern Vance

No. 8 Rocky Mount at Nash Central

No. 20 Person at East Chapel Hill

No. 24 Triton at No. 23 Cleveland

No. 12 Wakefield at No. 2 Wake Forest

Area games

Apex Friendship at Cary

Ayden-Grifton at Greene Central

Bartlett Yancey at Jordan-Matthews

Cedar Ridge at Northwood

Cummings at Carrboro

East Wake at Rolesville

Franklinton at South Granville

Green Hope at Panther Creek

Jordan at Northern Durham

Lakewood at Rosewood

New Bern at South Central

North Johnston at Beddingfield

North Lenoir at Goldsboro, 7:30 p.m.

North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7:30 p.m.

North Raleigh Christian at Harrells Christian, 7:30 p.m.

North Wake Home School at Fayetteville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Princeton at Hobbton

Rocky Mount Academy at St. David’s

Smithfield-Selma at Corinth Holders, 7:30 p.m.

South Johnston at Western Harnett

Southeast Halifax at Louisburg

Southeast Raleigh at Knightdale, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Durham at Chapel Hill

Union Academy at North Moore

Union Pines at Douglas Byrd

Warren County at Roanoke Rapids

Washington at Farmville Central

Weldon at Granville Central

Rest of the East

Ashley at Topsail

Bertie at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.

Camden County at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Manteo, 7:30 p.m.

Creswell at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

Croatan at North Brunswick

East Bladen at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

East Carteret at Pamlico County, 7:30 p.m.

East Columbus at Saint Pauls, 7:30 p.m.

E.E. Smith at Jack Britt

Fairmont at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

First Flight at Pasquotank County, 7:30 p.m.

Gates County at North East Carolina Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Hobgood Academy at Northeast Academy

Hoke County at Richmond County, 7:30 p.m.

James Kenan at North Duplin

Jones County at Lejeune, 7:30 p.m.

KIPP Pride at Northwest Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

Laney at New Hanover

Midway at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Northampton County at Riverside (Williamston), 7:30 p.m.

Pine Forest at South View

Purnell Swett at Scotland County, 7:30 p.m.

Richlands at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Seventy-First at Cape Fear

South Columbus at South Robeson, 7:30 p.m.

South Lenoir at Kinston, 7:30 p.m.

Southside at Northside (Pinetown), 7:30 p.m.

Tarboro at South Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7:30 p.m.

West Craven at Havelock, 7:30 p.m.

White Oak at West Carteret, 7:30 p.m.

West Bladen at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

West Brunswick at South Brunswick

Friday

N&O top 25

Broughton at No. 14 Millbrook

No. 17 Clayton at No. 4 Garner

No. 18 Fuquay-Varina at Apex

Area games

Community Christian at Lawrence Academy

Grace Christian at Southampton Academy (Va.)

Rocky Mount Prep at North Edgecombe, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Christian at Ravenscroft, 7:30 p.m.

Wayne Christian at Bethel Christian

Word of God at Kestrel Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Rest of the East

Sandhills Home School at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Cary Christian at Arendell Parrott

