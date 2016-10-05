This week’s high school football games: Week 8

All game times 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Always check with the school first.
Thursday
N&O Game of the Week: No. 7 Hillside at No. 11 Cardinal Gibbons, 7:30 p.m.
N&O top 25
No. 16 Bunn at Southern Vance
D.H. Conley at No. 21 C.B. Aycock
Fike at No. 9 Southern Nash
Gray’s Creek at No. 19 Southern Lee
Harnett Central at No. 10 West Johnston
No. 5 Heritage at Enloe
Holly Springs at No. 1 Middle Creek
No. 25 J.H. Rose at Southern Wayne
No. 13 Lee County at Terry Sanford
Leesville Road at No. 15 Sanderson
Lumberton at No. 3 Pinecrest, 7:30 p.m.
No. 22 Northern Nash at Hunt
No. 6 Orange at Northern Vance
No. 8 Rocky Mount at Nash Central
No. 20 Person at East Chapel Hill
No. 24 Triton at No. 23 Cleveland
No. 12 Wakefield at No. 2 Wake Forest
Area games
Apex Friendship at Cary
Ayden-Grifton at Greene Central
Bartlett Yancey at Jordan-Matthews
Cedar Ridge at Northwood
Cummings at Carrboro
East Wake at Rolesville
Franklinton at South Granville
Green Hope at Panther Creek
Jordan at Northern Durham
Lakewood at Rosewood
New Bern at South Central
North Johnston at Beddingfield
North Lenoir at Goldsboro, 7:30 p.m.
North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7:30 p.m.
North Raleigh Christian at Harrells Christian, 7:30 p.m.
North Wake Home School at Fayetteville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Princeton at Hobbton
Rocky Mount Academy at St. David’s
Smithfield-Selma at Corinth Holders, 7:30 p.m.
South Johnston at Western Harnett
Southeast Halifax at Louisburg
Southeast Raleigh at Knightdale, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Durham at Chapel Hill
Union Academy at North Moore
Union Pines at Douglas Byrd
Warren County at Roanoke Rapids
Washington at Farmville Central
Weldon at Granville Central
Rest of the East
Ashley at Topsail
Bertie at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.
Camden County at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia at Manteo, 7:30 p.m.
Creswell at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.
Croatan at North Brunswick
East Bladen at Pender, 7:30 p.m.
East Carteret at Pamlico County, 7:30 p.m.
East Columbus at Saint Pauls, 7:30 p.m.
E.E. Smith at Jack Britt
Fairmont at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
First Flight at Pasquotank County, 7:30 p.m.
Gates County at North East Carolina Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Hobgood Academy at Northeast Academy
Hoke County at Richmond County, 7:30 p.m.
James Kenan at North Duplin
Jones County at Lejeune, 7:30 p.m.
KIPP Pride at Northwest Halifax, 7:30 p.m.
Laney at New Hanover
Midway at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Northampton County at Riverside (Williamston), 7:30 p.m.
Pine Forest at South View
Purnell Swett at Scotland County, 7:30 p.m.
Richlands at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Seventy-First at Cape Fear
South Columbus at South Robeson, 7:30 p.m.
South Lenoir at Kinston, 7:30 p.m.
Southside at Northside (Pinetown), 7:30 p.m.
Tarboro at South Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7:30 p.m.
West Craven at Havelock, 7:30 p.m.
White Oak at West Carteret, 7:30 p.m.
West Bladen at Trask, 7:30 p.m.
West Brunswick at South Brunswick
Friday
N&O top 25
Broughton at No. 14 Millbrook
No. 17 Clayton at No. 4 Garner
No. 18 Fuquay-Varina at Apex
Area games
Community Christian at Lawrence Academy
Grace Christian at Southampton Academy (Va.)
Rocky Mount Prep at North Edgecombe, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Christian at Ravenscroft, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne Christian at Bethel Christian
Word of God at Kestrel Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Rest of the East
Sandhills Home School at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Cary Christian at Arendell Parrott
