Hunt runs by Corinth Holders football to end nonconference play

Hunt had struggled to move the ball against Corinth Holders when it got all the momentum it needed in two big plays.
Jameson Lucas’ blocked punt in the third quarter set up a short, 11-yard field that running back Trae Davis covered in two plays for Hunt’s first score. On the next drive, Cam Hill scooped up a fumbled Pirates option pitch and ran it in for a 46-yard touchdown.
Hunt was up for the first time all game and didn’t look back, winning 30-7 Monday night in the final nonconference game for both. The Warriors (3-3) relied heavily on Davis, who ran 22 times for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our first two scores were given to us by special teams and defense. It was almost like it lit a fire under everybody. Now all of a sudden we’re blocking better,” Hunt coach Keith Byrum said. “Well, why are we blocking better 20 minutes ago? Enthusiasm, confidence, momentum – all those things that you try to get any way you can get? Well our defense and special teams gave us that with their big plays and it’s amazing what a difference that makes. All of a sudden the plays that were giving us 3-4 yards are getting 20.”
Hunt was without its kicker due to a conflict with the boys soccer schedule, so the Warriors converted three of four two-point tries – two on Davis runs.
Hunt added a 32-yard Isaiah Watson (7 rushes, 81 yards) score in the fourth quarter.
Byrum knows that with Big East 3A play starting next week, his team may need to get going on offense sooner. Every team in the six-team league is 3-3 or better.
“Our strengths are where I’d like them to be. We play tough defense ... and we ran the ball well. That’s what we’ve always done here,” Byrum said. “We start off trying to feel out the defense a little bit but sometimes in the process of feeling them out, you might not get the big plays that you want ... What we’ve got to do is figure that out a little quicker. We can’t have wasted drives.”
Mike Darden ran 27 times for 145 yards and a touchdown for Corinth Holders (0-6) in the loss. Quarterback Johnavan Neal had 79 yards on the crount and threw for 63.
Four of Corinth’s losses have been by five points or less. The Pirates host Smithfield-Selma to open Two Rivers 3A play Friday.
