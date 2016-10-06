Wake Forest posts 4th straight shutout in 45-0 win over Wakefield

Hurricane Matthew’s threat of rain never materialized despite the damp air hanging over Wake Forest’s Cougar Stadium. Neither did the threat of an upset from Wakefield despite a matchup of ranked Cap 8 rivals.
Wake Forest (7-0, 3-0 Cap 8), ranked No. 2 among N&O teams, rolled to a 45-0 victory over No. 12 Wakefield (5-2, 2-1 Cap 8) in a game that was moved ahead one night to Thursday because of Matthew’s approach.
The only hurricanes present on this night were named Marquis, Devon, Darius and Xachary.
Junior running back Marquis Dunn rushed nine times for 197 yards with touchdowns and junior RB Devon Lawrence 13 times for 72 yards and two TDs.
On the other side of the ball, senior middle linebacker Darius Hodge and senior defensive end Xachary Gill led a defense that posted its fourth straight shutout. The Cougars limited elusive Wakefield quarterback Matt McCoy to 14 carries for 4yards. He was sacked six times for a negative-44 yards.
“We know he has wheels,” Hodge said. “Coach told us we had to contain him from getting outside of the pocket.”
A running clock was used once Wake Forest led 45-0 with 5:46 left in the third quarter.
TURNING POINT
Wake Forest scored on its second play of the first half on a 65-yard run by Dunn and the second play of the second half with a 66-yard run by Dunn.
THREE TO KNOW
Christopher Vidal, Wake Forest: The senior kicked a 44-yard field goal that was good from 50 just before halftime for a 24-0 lead. He also was 6-of-6 on extra-point kicks.
Chris James, Wake Forest: One difference between this Wake Forest team and the past two that won unbeaten Cap 8 titles may be an improved passing game. James, a junior, was 6-of-12 for 77 yards and one 6-yard TD pass to Josh Vaughn. He hit four different receives.
Najeem Wilson, Wakefield: The senior provided a spark with four catches for 35 yards.
THEY SAID IT
“A shutout is one of our goals on defense. That’s what we strive for, yes, sir.”
– Xachary Gill
BY THE NUMBERS
5: The number of Wake Forest players to record one of seven sacks: Hodge, Gill, Jay McKenzie, Jake Campbell and Jadacus Logan.
18: Wake Forest’s Cap 8 winning streak dating to the second-to-last regular-season game of the 2013 season.
159-0: The amount Wake Forest has outscored opponents in its last four shutouts.
117-0: The Cougars’ margin in the last three Cap 8 shutouts.
