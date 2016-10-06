Southern Durham football clicks against Chapel Hill

Its taken eight-plus games, four of which were losses, but Darius Robinson’s is finally seeing the Southern Durham team he always foresaw.
While his team struggled to play as a group consistently during the first half of the season, Robinson believes the Spartans are now ‘clicking.’ That much was evident on Thursday when they defeated Chapel Hill 58-0 to win consecutive games for the first time in 2016.
Executing well in all three phases of the game, Southern Durham (4-4 overall, 2-1 conference) used its athleticism and big-play ability to show why it could be still be a force to be reckoned with come playoff time, despite its unexpected struggles earlier in the year.
The Spartans, who jumped out to a 13-point lead within the opening five minutes, were powered on offense by wide receiver/running back Taron Beauford’s three-touchdown performance and quarterback Jalen Greene’s excellent outing, but also scored 21 points on defense and special teams.
“This is the team I envisioned we were going to be when the season ended last year,” Robinson said. “This is what we’ve been building for. We’ve been through a lot of adversity, and this is what the outcome of it is. We’ve never quit. We had to understand that the things that we went through were for a reason, and now we’re clicking.”
Already leading by two scores after the first 12 minutes, the Spartans completely put the game away when they scored a 35 points between the second and third quarters.
TURNING POINT
Trailing 13-0 early in the first quarter, Chapel Hill (2-6, 0-3) had a chance to get back in the game when it faced a fourth-and-2 at Southern Durham’s 20-yard line, but the Tigers failed to convert on a run by senior running back Kareem Patillo, and never came that close to scoring again.
THREE TO KNOW
Taron Beauford, Southern Durham: Beauford is a Swiss-army knife of sorts for the Spartans, and he proved why against Chapel Hill as he caught touchdown passes of eight and 78 yards, and also returned a punt 48 yards for a score.
“I see great things for him. He’s only a sophomore, and the future is bright for him,” Robinson said.
Jalen Greene, Southern Durham: Always looking for the big play, Greene completed nine of 12 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
Ryan McLamb, Southern Durham: McLamb was the loudest Spartan on the field when his team was warming up, and he proceeded to deliver a stellar performance, recording a 36-yard touchdown catch and a 64-yard interception return for a score.
BY THE NUMBERS
2.8: Yards per play by Chapel Hill.
4: Turnovers forced by the Southern Durham defense.
63: rushing yards for Southern Durham running back Joey Strong Jr., who scored a touchdown and led the Spartans with seven yards per carry.
31.6: Yards per completion by Greene.
THEY SAID IT
“It’s going to be a tough year for us. So, I think as we go through the season I think we’re going to be more seasoned as the years come. So, this is our down year.” – Chapel Hill coach Issac Marsh.
