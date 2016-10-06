N&O roundup: Cary holds off Apex Friendship for first win

Beddingfield 21, North Johnston 0: Beddingfield made the best out of a trio of first-quarter North Johnston turnovers and rode its defense the rest of the way. The Panthers (4-3 0-1 Eastern Plains 2A) gave up a safety after a bad punt snap on its first drive, then allowed two short Bruin scoring drives.
Beddingfield’s defensive effort was led by senior defensive tackle Tyreek Liles who had four sacks and two other tackles for losses. Isiah Davis had a 27-yard TD reception in the first quarter and a 16-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the Bruins (4-3), while teammate Marcus Parker ran for 160 yards on 12 carries.
D. Clay Best
Cary 27, Apex Friendship 12: Cary junior Keeyon Hicks returned a kickoff 97 yards and caught another touchdown pass to help lead the Imps past Apex Friendship for their first victory of the season. Cristopher Washington scored twice for Cary (1-7, 1-3 Southwest Wake 4A) and rushed for 119 yards, while quarterback Caleb Groegler threw for 154 yards to lead the come-from-behind win.
Friendship led 12-7 late in the third quarter, but following the Hicks kickoff return the Patriots (1-6, 0-5) had three turnovers. Jackson Cranor led Friendship with 126 yards rushing, and Dylan Elkins scored their lone touchdown.
Dave Malenick
No. 23 Cleveland 42, No. 24 Triton 40: Cleveland’s Caiden Norman threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, three to Jake Mason, to erase an early 13-point deficit as the Rams got off to a good start in the Two Rivers 3A Conference.
Cleveland (4-3, 1-0) fell behind 13-0 after Triton’s Byron Massey took the opening kickoff back for a score and the Hawks’ Da’john Williams raced for a 43-yard touchdown. The Rams built a 42-27 lead in the third quarter but needed a Tevin Sanders sack on a 2-point conversion in the final second to hold off a furious Triton (4-3, 0-1) comeback.
Tyson Dew rushed for 114 yards and two scores for the Rams, and Jacob Scott caught nine passes for 150 yards. Massey added a 79-yard touchdown run, and Williams ended his night with 100 yards rushing for Triton.
Michael Held
Corinth Holders 47, Smithfield-Selma 0: Running back Mike Darden led the way on homecoming night as the Pirates (1-6, 1-0 Two Rivers 3A) snapped an eight-game losing streak. The Spartans (0-7, 0-1) dropped their 20th straight game.
Mike Potter
No. 5 Heritage 39, Enloe 7: The Huskies (7-0, 3-0 Cap-8 4A) beat the Eagles (2-5, 0-3) behind a balanced attack. Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg found wideout Thayer Thomas for big plays, and Heritage also forced three interceptions on the night.
Matt Purdy
Northern Durham 22, Jordan 18: Northern (3-5, 2-1 PAC-6) built a 22-0 lead in the third quarter, but the Falcons (1-6, 1-2) scored 14 points in 23 seconds – both on runs by running back Sincere Parker – to trail by eight heading in the fourth period.
Jordan had one last gasp with 4 minutes left at its own 22-yard line. The Falcons drove to the Northern 8, but an unsportsmanlike penalty pushed them back to the 23 with 44.4 seconds left. They never recovered. Northern quarterback Brycen Jackson threw for two touchdowns.
Bonitta Best
Northwood 20, Cedar Ridge 13: Northwood (3-4, 1-1 Big 8 3A) trailed Cedar Ridge 7-6 at halftime, but Treyvonne Barnes caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Alex Parker to put the Chargers up 12-7 in the third to help break it open. Cedar Ridge’s Trent Gill added two field goals in the second half for the Red Wolves (4-3, 1-1 Big 8).
John Bauman
No. 6 Orange 14, Northern Vance 0: Sophomore Morgan Paschall rushed for a career-high 100 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries as the Panthers (8-0, 3-0 Big 8 3A), playing their second game in four days, stayed undefeated. It was the sixth time this year the Orange defense held an opponent to under 100 yards of total offense. The Vikings (4-4, 1-2) were held to four first downs, none in the second half.
Jeff Hamlin
Rolesville 51, East Wake 6: Chris Branch ran for 239 yards and three scores, two in the first half, to lead the Rams (2-6, 1-3 Greater Neuse River 4A) to its first conference win. The Rams led 24-0 at the half after a 36-yard field goal by Wesley Pritzlaff, a 47-yard pass from Ras Ran Amon to E.J. Hicks and a Branch 4-yard run.
Branch scored again from 8 yards out to start the second half before East Wake (2-6, 0-4) got its only score on a 7-yard pass from Bishop Hill to Jalen Hand. Amon added two more TD passes in the third (45 yards to Hicks and 13 to Jamond DuBose), and Demichael Johnson capped scoring with an 11-yard run in the fourth.
Aaron Moody
No. 15 Sanderson 27, Leesville Road 10: Trent Pennix rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Dunn passed for a pair of touchdowns as host Sanderson snapped a two-game losing streak.
Pennix scored on touchdown runs of 77 and 29 yards. His 77-yard run, with 4 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the third quarter, put the Spartans (5-2, 1-2 Cap-8 4A) ahead to stay. Dunn tossed touchdown passes of 11 yards to Alim McNeill and 16 yards to Jacob Feinstein.
Vince Amendola passed for 200 yards for Leesville Road (3-4, 1-2) but was intercepted three times. The Pride’s lone touchdown came via a 6-yard run by Cole Coleman in the third quarter that produced a 10-7 lead.
Mike Mangan
Southeast Raleigh 24, Knightdale 0: Southeast Raleigh (5-3, 2-2) overcame five first-half turnovers to shut out host Knightdale (1-7, 1-3) in a Greater Neuse River 4A Conference game. Southeast quarterback Maurice Nelson threw three first-half interceptions but bounced back to throw three second-half touchdown passes to Tyler Williams.
Bill Woodward
No. 9 Southern Nash 49, Fike 14: Southern Nash (7-0, 1-0 Big East 3A) scored 42 unanswered points to win its conference opener against Fike (4-3, 0-1).
After a Firebird fumble in the second quarter, Fike quarterback Jaelynn Melton connected with Syquan Hutcherson for an 80-yard score to put the Demons up 14-7 before Zonovan Knight scored his first touchdown of the night, going 60 yards to tie the game before the half. Kendrick Bell added a 12-yard scamper just before halftime to give the Firebirds a 21-14 advantage.
Knight finished with 250 rushing yards and added three more touchdowns on runs of 34, 37 and 41 yards in the second half as the Southern Nash defense held the visitors scoreless in the second half.
Ty Johnson
Southern Durham 58, Chapel Hill 0: Led by wide receiver Taron Beauford’s explosive performance, the Spartans (4-4, 2-1 Big 8 3A) won easily. Beauford scored on an 8-yard touchdown catch, and went on to reach the end zone two more times on a 48-yard punt return and a 78-yard reception. Jalen Greene threw for 284 yards on just 9-of-12 passing and finished with four touchdowns.
On defense the Spartans held Chapel Hill to 144 yards, and defensive backs Robert Jackson and Ryan McLamb each returned interceptions for touchdowns.
Brennan Doherty
OTHER SCORES
No. 16 Bunn 51, Southern Vance 14
D.H. Conley 83, No. 22 C.B. Aycock 68
No. 13 Lee County 41, Terry Sanford 28
No. 22 Northern Nash 6, Hunt 3
South Johnston 20, Western Harnett 17
No. 8 Rocky Mount 20, Nash Central 14
Rocky Mount Academy 60, St. David’s 8
South Granville 37, Franklinton 14
No. 19 Southern Lee 42, Gray’s Creek 0
No. 10 West Johnston 42, Harnett Central 6
FRIDAY GAMES
Broughton at No. 14 Millbrook, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Fuquay-Varina at Apex, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mount Prep at North Edgecombe, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Christian at Ravenscroft, 7:30 p.m.
Word of God at Kestrel Heights, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY GAME
No. 17 Clayton at No. 4 Garner, 6 p.m.
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
Comments