Corinth Holders boys soccer edges Cleveland, takes Two Rivers 3A lead

They’ll meet again in less than two weeks, likely with the Two Rivers 3A regular-season title at stake, but for now Corinth Holders has the upper hand on Cleveland courtesy of a 1-0 road victory Thursday night.
Casey Coughlin scored the match’s lone goal, that coming with 4 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the first half, and Corinth’s defense took care of the rest as the Pirates (10-3-2, 4-0 Two Rivers) wrested first place from Cleveland (7-5-3, 4-1) with the victory.
In a tightly-contested match which saw both teams garner their fair share of offensive chances, it was a fortunate bounce of sorts that would enable Corinth to strike for the game-winning goal.
That came after a long diagonal kick from Dillon Parker from the right side, approximately 25 yards from the goal. The ball landed inside the box, deflecting off Cleveland goalie Austin Myrick – who charged out to play the ball – and toward Coughlin, who easily booted the ball from close range into the open goal to put Corinth ahead.
“I saw (teammate) Daniel Petersen try to get a head on it and it came to me,” Coughlin said. “I just hit it into the back of the net as best I could.”
Corinth Holders leaned on its defense after that, limiting Cleveland’s second-half scoring chances. Aside from three quick shots off a corner kick about 10 minutes into the second half and a 20-yard shot from the center of the field by Joseph Martinez that went wide left with about 16 minutes remaining, the Rams really didn’t muster any serious scoring chances over the final 40 minutes.
“I was very pleased with our performance,” Corinth coach Brent Walston said. “They did a good job at the end. We were lucky and fortunate that we were able to create and put one in … but Cleveland was right in it at the end.”
TURNING POINT
Less than two minutes after Coughlin’s goal, Cleveland nearly got the equalizer when Ben Franklin kicked a booming shot from 30 yards out toward the right side of the Corinth Holders net. However, Pirates goalie Ryan Mills made a nice diving save to maintain Corinth’s lead.
THEY SAID IT
“We came out slow to be honest, we didn’t play very well at the start, or at least I didn’t,” Parker said. “As the game progressed we did a whole lot better. I felt we finished strong.”
THREE TO KNOW
Dillon Parker, Corinth Holders: The senior midfielder was a constant presence both offensively and defensively. He helped set up the Pirates goal and also had a steal deep in Corinth territory in the final minute that preserved the victory.
Adam Landeros, Corinth Holders: The big forward created a number of good offensive chances not only for himself but also his teammates on several occasions throughout the contest.
Hunter Lee, Cleveland: Though the Rams were shut out, Lee produced several scoring chances, nearly scoring midway through the first half on a shot that just sailed wide right.
BY THE NUMBERS
4: Consecutive victories for Corinth, all coming in Two Rivers 3A play.
2013: Last year a team other than Corinth or Cleveland won the Two Rivers 3A regular-season title. Smithfield-Selma claimed the title that season.
LOOKING AHEAD
Cleveland visits Corinth on Oct. 26, a match that could determine the regular-season title. Cleveland coach Nicholas Gruhn was quick to point out that last season Corinth won the first meeting between the two teams before the Rams pulled out a 2-0 victory in the regular-season finale to secure the Two Rivers 3A title.
“I’m not unhappy with anything effort-wise our team put out there,” Gruhn said. “Mentally we were prepared for the game, they put one in and we didn’t. I’m upset with the result but I’m not upset with the way we played. It’s important now to bounce back and take care of the other games in our conference.”
Comments