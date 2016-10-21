Cleveland football rolls by Smithfield-Selma

It was no contest from the start.
Bryson Williams scored three touchdowns and Tyson Dew two as Cleveland celebrated homecoming by scoring on its first seven possessions, rolling Smithfield-Selma 56-7 in a battle of Johnston county rivals in Two Rivers 3A football on Friday night.
Cleveland led 49-0 at halftime.
It was the fourth straight victory for Cleveland, which improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in conference action. Cleveland — which beat South Johnston 70-54 on Saturday — is 4-0 all-time against SSS. None of the games in the series have been closer than 33 points.
SSS (0-9, 0-3), which dropped a 21-19 heartbreaker to Western Harnett on Monday, dropped its 22nd straight game since a 14-7 win over Triton on Oct. 24, 2014.
“I thought we played great on offense and defense,” Cleveland coach Scott Riley said. “We’re starting to click and put things together. I think our momentum is going great. We have about 10 sophomores playing significant time. We lost some games against a really tough early schedule, but we’ve grown up a lot since then.”
Turning Point
With the Rams leading 7-0, Jonathan Kisner recovered a Spartan fumble at the SSS 35 on the visitors’ first snap of the game. Cleveland scored three plays later, and scored on all seven possessions in the first half.
They Said It
“It was good for us to score on them,” SSS coach Wes Hill said. “We knew we were playing a good football team, and they kept their starters in and didn’t pull anything off of us. I didn’t want them to put 60 on us and they didn’t. They’re going to win conference.”
Three to Know
Caiden Norman, Cleveland: The senior completed 10 of 13 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.
“We just came out solid,” Norman said. “We executed each play and eventually were able to score on every drive in the first half. Our early tough schedule really helped, especially for our experience up front. Our O-line is doing great. And winning streaks are good.”
Tyson Dew, Cleveland: The sophomore rushed six times for 84 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns.
Jacob Scott, Cleveland: The senior had 71 offensive yards including a touchdown catch and added his first career interception.
“This is my first year playing defense,” Scott said. “I had dropped an interception earlier in the season and didn’t want to drop that. I thought we did a great job against their triple-option. And our offense is really clicking. We like putting up big numbers.”
By the Numbers
58: Yards and a touchdown for the Spartans’ Ziggy Durogene on five carries.
83: Yards for Bryson Williams on 10 carries.
84: Yards for Dew on six carries.
88: Yards for Smithfield-Selma’s Tyquan Dublin on 11 carries.
171: Yards total offense for SSS.
195: Passing yards for Cleveland.
248: Rushing yards for Cleveland.
Looking ahead
Cleveland will visit Western Harnett on Friday night, and then host Corinth Holders on Nov. 4 in its regular-season finale.
SSS will host Triton on Friday night before ending its season on Nov. 4 at traditional rival South Johnston.
