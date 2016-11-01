Cleveland tops fellow co-champ Corinth Holders for Two Rivers 3A’s top boys soccer seed

1:17 Cardinal Gibbons takes doubles win in PAC-6 Pause

6:26 Gov. McCrory updates reporters on Colonial Pipeline disruption

1:23 A unique, amazing, overzealous, independent, headstrong, hippie with a heart of gold

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

1:24 Early voting still drawing crowds with Election Day still thirteen days away

4:42 Duke's David Cutcliffe talks about DeVon Edwards and Virginia Tech

1:35 Fedora on draft prospects for Mitch Trubisky

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2 of 2 (Warning: explicit language)

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount