High School Sports

November 5, 2016 12:47 AM

Cleveland rallies past Corinth Holders in a football shootout

By MIKE MANGAN

Correspondent

CLAYTON

Cleveland completed a perfect run through the Two Rivers 3A Conference for the second straight year, overcoming a second-half, two-touchdown deficit for a 70-56 victory over visiting Corinth Holders on Friday.

Caiden Norman passed for 397 yards and six touchdowns, also adding a pair of touchdown runs for the Rams (8-3, 5-0), which piled up 677 yards of total offense on a night in which defense was largely an afterthought.

Norman found an open Tyson Dew for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to break a 56-all tie for Cleveland. Norman’s sixth touchdown pass came via a 40-yarder to Jacob Scott with 2:08 on a fourth-and-2 play, Scott’s fourth touchdown of the night and part of a 207-yard receiving effort.

Corinth (2-9, 2-3) led by 14 points on four different occasions, the last of those when Mike Darden scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter to put the Pirates ahead, 56-42. Corinth, however, would come up empty on its final four possessions, two of those ending in turnovers.

The two teams combined for 84 points in a wild first half, the game’s first six possessions all ending in touchdowns. Corinth had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, the first an 80-yard return by Jimmy Ferrell and the later a 72-yard score by Josiah Adams with 4.5 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Pirates a 49-35 lead.

TURNING POINT

After Cleveland drew within 56-49 late in the third quarter on a Norman touchdown pass to Scott, Corinth had a chance to restore its two-touchdown later in the frame when it drove to the Rams 29 on its ensuing possession. However, a holding penalty wiped out a positive gain and on the following play Corinth lost a fumble. Five plays later, Dew scored on a 20-yard run to tie the score at 56 and Cleveland would not trail again.

THREE TO KNOW

Caiden Norman, Cleveland: The senior quarterback had a quiet start, completing only 4 of 10 passes before going 18-for-25 the rest of the way, finding holes at will in the Corinth defense.

Jacob Scott, Cleveland: The senior had a big night catching the ball with 11 receptions for 207 yards, and also made an impact defensively, intercepting a pass and also tipping away a pass in the end zone on a fourth-down play.

Mike Darden, Corinth Holders: The junior running back carried the load offensively for the Pirates, carrying the ball 30 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns.

BY THE NUMBERS

1: Number of punts in the game.

6: Consecutive possessions to begin the game that resulted in a touchdown.

18: Total touchdowns scored by both teams.

49: Combined first downs picked up.

1,055: Total yards of offense accumulated by both teams.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cleveland figures to garner a high seed in the 3AA bracket when the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs begin in two weeks. Corinth’s season is over.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Undefeated Carrboro advances in volleyball playoffs

View more video

Sports Videos