South Johnston hopes it has a playoff berth after downing rival Smithfield-Selma

South Johnston's Jaequan Wells (9) slips by Smithfield-Selma's Walter Whaley (18) for a big gain just before the half. Coverage from the prep football game between the South Johnston Trojans and the Smithfield-Selma Spartans played in Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, November 4, 2016. South Johnston defeated Smithfield-Selma 49-6.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Smithfield-Selma at South Johnston football.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
South Johnston's DeParis Patterson (2) eludes the tackle of Smithfield-Selma's Maurkice Foye (10) as he picks up yards around end. Coverage from the prep football game between the South Johnston Trojans and the Smithfield-Selma Spartans played in Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, November 4, 2016. South Johnston defeated Smithfield-Selma 49-6.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
South Johnston quarterback Deparis Patterson (2) gets off a pass in second quarter action. Coverage from the prep football game between the South Johnston Trojans and the Smithfield-Selma Spartans played in Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, November 4, 2016. South Johnston defeated Smithfield-Selma 49-6.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
South Johnston's Fabian McDonald (7) takes ball around on a sweep as Smithfield-Selma's Joey Deleon (24) tries to make a stop on the play. Coverage from the prep football game between the South Johnston Trojans and the Smithfield-Selma Spartans played in Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, November 4, 2016. South Johnston defeated Smithfield-Selma 49-6.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Smithfield-Selma's Tyquan Dublin (35) cuts outside of South Johnston's Javonte Smith (1) and picks up a first down. Coverage from the prep football game between the South Johnston Trojans and the Smithfield-Selma Spartans played in Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, November 4, 2016. South Johnston defeated Smithfield-Selma 49-6.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Smithfield-Selma's Tyquan Dublin (35) cuts outside of South Johnston's Javonte Smith (1) and picks up a first down. Coverage from the prep football game between the South Johnston Trojans and the Smithfield-Selma Spartans played in Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, November 4, 2016. South Johnston defeated Smithfield-Selma 49-6.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Smithfield-Selma's Antonio McDaniel (44) eludes South Johnston's Trevor Murphy (50) as he gets off a pass. Coverage from the prep football game between the South Johnston Trojans and the Smithfield-Selma Spartans played in Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, November 4, 2016. South Johnston defeated Smithfield-Selma 49-6.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Comments