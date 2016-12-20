Class of 2017 N&O area athlete commitments

Below is a list of area class of 2016 athletes who have committed to play a sport in college.
We appreciate updates emailed to J. Mike Blake at mblake@newsobserver.com.
Unless athletes sign a National Letter of Intent, neither the school or the athlete is obligated to the other. The vast majority of athletes who sign national letters do not receive full scholarships, but instead receive some financial assistance. Some schools, including schools in the Ivy League, do not give athletic scholarships, but do give financial aid to students.
We will update this blog with more names as they are reported to us.
Last update: Nov. 30, 2016
Apex
Erin Conroy, girls swimming, Duquesne; Alex Diacumakos, boys swimming, Towson; Graci Fulkerson, girls lacrosse, Arizona State; Katelyn Jones, softball, Catawba; Samantha Michel, girls basketball, Northeastern; Olivia Oates, softball, William Peace; Ben Savino, boys cross country, Ole Miss; Kimberly Schuh, girls basketball, Meredith College; Lauren Tharrington, volleyball, Converse College (S.C.); Natalie White, volleyball, Salt Lake Community College
Athens Drive
Melanie Darges, softball, UNC-Greensboro; Allison Lake, volleyball, James Madison; Emilia Migliaccio, girls golf, Wake Forest
Broughton
Jimbo Stanley, boys golf, East Carolina; Kalee Vanderhorst, volleyball, East Tennesee State
Bunn
Alli Davis, softball, Mount Olive
Cardinal Gibbons
Alex Kuzy, football, Cornell; Annie Pierce, girls cross country, N.C. State
Carrboro
Grace Maggiore, volleyball, Franklin & Marshall; Christine Alcox, volleyball, N.C. Central; Diana Alcox, volleyball, N.C. Central
Cary Academy
Sarah Bodmer, girls cross country, Air Force
Cary Christian
Grace Smith, girls basketball, Belmont
C.B. Aycock
Damien Darden, football, N.C. State
Chapel Hill
Connor Casabura, boys lacrosse, Ferrum College (Va.); Shea Golden, volleyball, Middlebury College (Mass.); Julia Grant, field hockey, Virginia Commonwealth; Lundy Fine, girls lacrosse, Elon; Jaylyn Forrest, girls swimming, East Carolina; Uma Knaven, girls swimming, Denver; Sean Voelkel, boys lacrosse, St. Joseph’s
Cleveland
Bobby Dixon, baseball, UNC-Pembroke; Tyler Keenan, baseball, Ole Miss; Rebecca Straka, softball, Belmont Abbey
Corinth Holders
Aiyanna Campbell, softball, N.C. Central; Mason Cooper, baseball, Barton College; Amanda Gillis, softball, Guilford College; Tate Proctor, baseball, Barton College; Alec Seaton, baseball, Barton
Durham Academy
Lydia Carbuccia, girls lacrosse, East Carolina; Christy Cutshaw, girls diving, Michigan; Jorden Davis, boys basketball, Roanoke College; Madison Dunk, girls lacrosse, Duke; Quade Lukes, boys golf, Elon; Hannah Pope, girls lacrosse, North Carolina
East Chapel Hill
Zoe Dinkins, volleyball, Newberry College (S.C.); Carter Collins, boys basketball, Davidson; T.J. Johnson, girls baskteball, Howard University; Grayson Walter, volleyball, Chicago
Faith Christian (Rocky Mount)
Landen Roupp, baseball, UNC-Wilmington
Fuquay-Varina
Ava Bethea, girls basketball, Lees-McRae College; Brycen Braswell, baseball, UNC-Wilmington; Alex Czibur, boys lacrosse, Ohio Valley; Haven Haswell, gymnastics, Southeast Missouri; Cheyene Jones, girls track and field, Maryland; Ryan Rizk, baseball, Charleston Southern
Garner
Kira Jackson, softball, George Mason
Holly Springs
Tyler Babin, baseball, Campbell; Andrew Capobianco, boys diving, Indiana; Brandon George, baseball, Southeastern Community College; Alex Lucius, boys lacrosse, Mount St. Mary’s; Camden Munise, baseball, Coker (S.C.); Natalie Petersen, girls golf, Georgia Southern
J.H. Rose
Mydreon Vines, football, East Carolina
Lee County
Jacie Arrington, softball, Appalachian State; Whitney Sanford, softball, East Carolina
Leesville Road
Nevada Mareno, girls cross country/track and field, Stanford
Middle Creek
Sam Caputo, girls lacrosse, East Carolina; Emily Durham, volleyball, Wofford; Robbie Frongello, baseball, Richmond; Daniel Jackson, football, Army; Julia Poole, girls swimming, N.C. State; Charlotte Watts, swimming, UNC-Wilmington
Neuse Christian
Maria Albiero, girls basketball, BYU; Kaleb Hunter, boys basketball, UNC-Greensboro
North Johnston
Logan Hayes, baseball, Guilford College; Garrett Littleton, baseball, UNC-Pembroke; Blake McLean, baseball, Mount Olive; Dylan Radford, baseball, UNC-Pembroke; Steven Worley, baseball, N.C. Central
North Raleigh Christian
Faith Murray, volleyball, Campbell; Kincey Smith, volleyball, Duke; Morgan Spence, gymnastics, Western Michigan; Ali Thanhauser, volleyball, High Point; Amaya Williams, volleyball, Liberty; Cassidy Young, softball, Liberty
Northern Durham
Carl Fowler, football, William & Mary
Northwood
Carson Amy, wrestling, UNC-Pembroke; Bryn Aydt, girls basketball, Mars Hill; Logan Crabtree, baseball, Wake Tech; Kristian Eanes, girls basketball, Queens University; Christian Farrell, boys basketball, William Peace; Hunter Queen, wrestling, North Carolina; Carson Shaner, softball, UNC-Wilmington; Tessa Sheets, girls track and field, Purdue
Overhills
Jordan Adcox, softball, UNC-Pembroke
Panther Creek
Sarah Aukamp, softball, Guilford College; Amanda Cyr, girls tennis, Navy; Nicholas DeFrancesco, boys lacrosse, Belmont Abbey; Meredith Hamby, girls soccer, Charlotte; Lindsey Haney, girls soccer, Appalachian State; Rachel Johnson, softball, UNC-Greensboro; Ben LaSpaluto, baseball, Gardner-Webb; Jenna Nagy, girls golf, Belmont Abbey; Cameron Norgren, baseball, North Greenville; Alex Scott, boys golf, Charleston Southern
Person
Courtney Jackson, volleyball, Campbell; Dontavian Smith, boys track and field, North Carolina
Pinecrest
Jordan Blake, softball, Barton College; Jaylin Dickerson, football, South Carolina
Orange
Connor Crabtree, boys basketball, UNC Asheville; Mia Davidson, softball, Mississippi State
Ravenscroft
Dylan Boyd, boys swimming, Wisconsin; Scotty Crouthamel, boys lacrosse, LIU-Post; Ian DuBose, boys basketball, Houston Baptist; Ryan Gerard, boys golf, North Carolina
Rocky Mount
Sherrod Greene, football, South Carolina
Rolesville
Azaria Isbell, softball, North Carolina A&T; Jaylin Powell, girls basketball, Elon; Ashley Stroot, volleyball, Bloomfield College (N.J.)
Sanderson
Bethany Salapek, beach volleyball, Jacksonville
Smithfield-Selma
Charlie Horne, baseball, Barton College
Southeast Raleigh
Tamia Hicks, girls basketball, East Carolina
Southern Durham
Jalen Greene, football, Furman
Union Pines
Taijh Alston, football, East Carolina; Nyona Shields, girls basketball, Winston-Salem State
Wake Forest
Xach Gill, football, North Carolina; Darius Hodge, football, N.C. State
Wakefield
Matt McKay, football, N.C. State
Word of God
Brandon Huffman, boys basketball, North Carolina
Comments