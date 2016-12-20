High School Sports

December 20, 2016 4:54 PM

Class of 2017 N&O area athlete commitments

By J. Mike Blake

Below is a list of area class of 2016 athletes who have committed to play a sport in college.

We appreciate updates emailed to J. Mike Blake at mblake@newsobserver.com.

Unless athletes sign a National Letter of Intent, neither the school or the athlete is obligated to the other. The vast majority of athletes who sign national letters do not receive full scholarships, but instead receive some financial assistance. Some schools, including schools in the Ivy League, do not give athletic scholarships, but do give financial aid to students.

We will update this blog with more names as they are reported to us.

Last update: Nov. 30, 2016

Apex

Erin Conroy, girls swimming, Duquesne; Alex Diacumakos, boys swimming, Towson; Graci Fulkerson, girls lacrosse, Arizona State; Katelyn Jones, softball, Catawba; Samantha Michel, girls basketball, Northeastern; Olivia Oates, softball, William Peace; Ben Savino, boys cross country, Ole Miss; Kimberly Schuh, girls basketball, Meredith College; Lauren Tharrington, volleyball, Converse College (S.C.); Natalie White, volleyball, Salt Lake Community College

Athens Drive

Melanie Darges, softball, UNC-Greensboro; Allison Lake, volleyball, James Madison; Emilia Migliaccio, girls golf, Wake Forest

Broughton

Jimbo Stanley, boys golf, East Carolina; Kalee Vanderhorst, volleyball, East Tennesee State

Bunn

Alli Davis, softball, Mount Olive

Cardinal Gibbons

Alex Kuzy, football, Cornell; Annie Pierce, girls cross country, N.C. State

Carrboro

Grace Maggiore, volleyball, Franklin & Marshall; Christine Alcox, volleyball, N.C. Central; Diana Alcox, volleyball, N.C. Central

Cary Academy

Sarah Bodmer, girls cross country, Air Force

Cary Christian

Grace Smith, girls basketball, Belmont

C.B. Aycock

Damien Darden, football, N.C. State

Chapel Hill

Connor Casabura, boys lacrosse, Ferrum College (Va.); Shea Golden, volleyball, Middlebury College (Mass.); Julia Grant, field hockey, Virginia Commonwealth; Lundy Fine, girls lacrosse, Elon; Jaylyn Forrest, girls swimming, East Carolina; Uma Knaven, girls swimming, Denver; Sean Voelkel, boys lacrosse, St. Joseph’s

Cleveland

Bobby Dixon, baseball, UNC-Pembroke; Tyler Keenan, baseball, Ole Miss; Rebecca Straka, softball, Belmont Abbey

Corinth Holders

Aiyanna Campbell, softball, N.C. Central; Mason Cooper, baseball, Barton College; Amanda Gillis, softball, Guilford College; Tate Proctor, baseball, Barton College; Alec Seaton, baseball, Barton

Durham Academy

Lydia Carbuccia, girls lacrosse, East Carolina; Christy Cutshaw, girls diving, Michigan; Jorden Davis, boys basketball, Roanoke College; Madison Dunk, girls lacrosse, Duke; Quade Lukes, boys golf, Elon; Hannah Pope, girls lacrosse, North Carolina

East Chapel Hill

Zoe Dinkins, volleyball, Newberry College (S.C.); Carter Collins, boys basketball, Davidson; T.J. Johnson, girls baskteball, Howard University; Grayson Walter, volleyball, Chicago

Faith Christian (Rocky Mount)

Landen Roupp, baseball, UNC-Wilmington

Fuquay-Varina

Ava Bethea, girls basketball, Lees-McRae College; Brycen Braswell, baseball, UNC-Wilmington; Alex Czibur, boys lacrosse, Ohio Valley; Haven Haswell, gymnastics, Southeast Missouri; Cheyene Jones, girls track and field, Maryland; Ryan Rizk, baseball, Charleston Southern

Garner

Kira Jackson, softball, George Mason

Holly Springs

Tyler Babin, baseball, Campbell; Andrew Capobianco, boys diving, Indiana; Brandon George, baseball, Southeastern Community College; Alex Lucius, boys lacrosse, Mount St. Mary’s; Camden Munise, baseball, Coker (S.C.); Natalie Petersen, girls golf, Georgia Southern

J.H. Rose

Mydreon Vines, football, East Carolina

Lee County

Jacie Arrington, softball, Appalachian State; Whitney Sanford, softball, East Carolina

Leesville Road

Nevada Mareno, girls cross country/track and field, Stanford

Middle Creek

Sam Caputo, girls lacrosse, East Carolina; Emily Durham, volleyball, Wofford; Robbie Frongello, baseball, Richmond; Daniel Jackson, football, Army; Julia Poole, girls swimming, N.C. State; Charlotte Watts, swimming, UNC-Wilmington

Neuse Christian

Maria Albiero, girls basketball, BYU; Kaleb Hunter, boys basketball, UNC-Greensboro

North Johnston

Logan Hayes, baseball, Guilford College; Garrett Littleton, baseball, UNC-Pembroke; Blake McLean, baseball, Mount Olive; Dylan Radford, baseball, UNC-Pembroke; Steven Worley, baseball, N.C. Central

North Raleigh Christian

Faith Murray, volleyball, Campbell; Kincey Smith, volleyball, Duke; Morgan Spence, gymnastics, Western Michigan; Ali Thanhauser, volleyball, High Point; Amaya Williams, volleyball, Liberty; Cassidy Young, softball, Liberty

Northern Durham

Carl Fowler, football, William & Mary

Northwood

Carson Amy, wrestling, UNC-Pembroke; Bryn Aydt, girls basketball, Mars Hill; Logan Crabtree, baseball, Wake Tech; Kristian Eanes, girls basketball, Queens University; Christian Farrell, boys basketball, William Peace; Hunter Queen, wrestling, North Carolina; Carson Shaner, softball, UNC-Wilmington; Tessa Sheets, girls track and field, Purdue

Overhills

Jordan Adcox, softball, UNC-Pembroke

Panther Creek

Sarah Aukamp, softball, Guilford College; Amanda Cyr, girls tennis, Navy; Nicholas DeFrancesco, boys lacrosse, Belmont Abbey; Meredith Hamby, girls soccer, Charlotte; Lindsey Haney, girls soccer, Appalachian State; Rachel Johnson, softball, UNC-Greensboro; Ben LaSpaluto, baseball, Gardner-Webb; Jenna Nagy, girls golf, Belmont Abbey; Cameron Norgren, baseball, North Greenville; Alex Scott, boys golf, Charleston Southern

Person

Courtney Jackson, volleyball, Campbell; Dontavian Smith, boys track and field, North Carolina

Pinecrest

Jordan Blake, softball, Barton College; Jaylin Dickerson, football, South Carolina

Orange

Connor Crabtree, boys basketball, UNC Asheville; Mia Davidson, softball, Mississippi State

Ravenscroft

Dylan Boyd, boys swimming, Wisconsin; Scotty Crouthamel, boys lacrosse, LIU-Post; Ian DuBose, boys basketball, Houston Baptist; Ryan Gerard, boys golf, North Carolina

Rocky Mount

Sherrod Greene, football, South Carolina

Rolesville

Azaria Isbell, softball, North Carolina A&T; Jaylin Powell, girls basketball, Elon; Ashley Stroot, volleyball, Bloomfield College (N.J.)

Sanderson

Bethany Salapek, beach volleyball, Jacksonville

Smithfield-Selma

Charlie Horne, baseball, Barton College

Southeast Raleigh

Tamia Hicks, girls basketball, East Carolina

Southern Durham

Jalen Greene, football, Furman

Union Pines

Taijh Alston, football, East Carolina; Nyona Shields, girls basketball, Winston-Salem State

Wake Forest

Xach Gill, football, North Carolina; Darius Hodge, football, N.C. State

Wakefield

Matt McKay, football, N.C. State

Word of God

Brandon Huffman, boys basketball, North Carolina

