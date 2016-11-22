PrepsNow Playbook: Cleveland’s Jacob Scott 12 yards away from NCHSAA record

Cleveland’s Jacob Scott is on the verge of history. The Rams wide receiver is just 12 yards away from breaking the N.C. High School Athletic Association single-season record.
He has 1,822 yards, just behind the mark of 1,834 set by former NFL player Mohamed Massaquoi in 2004. Massaquoi, who starred at Independence High in Charlotte before going on to play at Georgia and later the Cleveland Browns and other teams, compiled those yards in 16 games.
Scott, a 5-foot-11 senior with some Division II interest, has only played 12 games.
“I don’t know if he’s dropped the ball all year,” Cleveland coach Scott Riley said. “When you throw the ball as much we do, and you don’t drop anything, you’ve got a chance to do something special.”
What impresses Riley the most is that Scott has 96 catches (T-16th most in a season) but is still averaging more than 20 yards a catch. The Rams (9-3) host Western Alamance (10-2) on Friday in the second round of the 3AA playoffs.
“They’re very talented,” Riley said. “They only have two losses on the season and they were to Butler and Eastern Guilford, the No. 1 3A and No. 1 4A teams in the state.”
Best second-round game: Middle Creek has a strong group of seniors hoping to cement their legacy as the best team in school history. Sanderson, led mostly by juniors, is hoping to do the same. Middle Creek has blown out most of their opponents this year, but Sanderson has a penchant for keeping things close.
Best chance at an upset: Princeton (7-5) is on the road to face fellow co-conference champ Lakewood (9-3) in the 1AA bracket. The Bulldogs lost 48-12 in the regular season to Lakewood, but have scored at least 54 points in each of their last three games, all wins.
The Starting 11: players of the week
(Times named to The Starting 11 this season in parentheses.)
Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley (5): Completed 35 of 54 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns, ran 24 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyson Dew, Cleveland (3): Ran 22 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
Collin Eaddy, Garner (1): Ran 16 times for 110 yards and four touchdowns.
Duce Fuller, D.H. Conley (3): Caught 19 passes for 304 yards and one touchdown.
Earl Gibson Jr., Princeton (3): Ran 40 times for 187 yards and seven touchdowns; also caught two passes for 44 yards.
Wendell Hill, Southern Lee (1): Caught 12 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns; returned a fumble for touchdown.
Caiden Norman, Cleveland (8): Completed 20 of 33 passes for 277 yards and five touchdowns.
DeParis Patterson, South Johnston (1): Completed 9 of 14 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns; ran 9 times for 109 yards and one touchdown.
Trent Pennix, Sanderson (3): Ran 19 times for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
Jacob Scott, Cleveland (4): Caught nine passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Anton Stoneking, Cardinal Gibbons (1): Completed 12 of 15 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns; ran 11 times for 77 yards and one touchdown.
4-point stance: top defenses
Garner: Shut out Green Hope 51-0, holding the Falcons to 40 yards passing and minus-48 rushing.
Middle Creek: Held Wakefield to 51 yards rushing and 40 passing in a 42-0 shutout. John Singleton returned an interception 34 yards for touchdown.
Wake Forest: Held Panther Creek to 59 yards passing and 6 rushing in a 56-0 shutout.
West Johnston: Shut out Pine Forest 28-0, holding the Trojans to 76 yards passing and 37 rushing.
Quick hits
▪ Garner’s Collin Eaddy might have already gotten 1,000 yards rushing this year if it wasn’t for two games missed due to injury. Eaddy has 900 and needs 100 more to extend the school’s remarkable streak of 1,000-yard rushers to 33 consecutive seasons.
▪ Holton Ahlers’ 608 yards of total offense on Friday ties him for the second-most in NCHSAA history, behind only himself from earlier this year. Duce Fuller’s 304 yards receiving is the fourth-most in a single game and his 19 catches tie him for third most.
▪ The following players were named to one of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 8-man football all-state teams: (1A) Community Christian’s Grant Webb; (2A) Grace Christian Raleigh’s Mitch Haughee; St. David’s Chase Coker, Baylor Wordsworth and Walker Taylor; Rocky Mount Academy’s Trey Smelcer, Isaiah Thomas and Tyson Jones.
▪ The following players were named to one of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 11-man football all-state teams: (DII) Ravenscroft’s Donald Fuller, Devon Perry, Calvin Atkeson, Sam Landis and Zach Murphy; (DIII) Wake Christian’s Camden Woods, Nathaniel Williams, Seth Bunn, Connor Collins, Adam Disena and Trevin Muse.
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
