November 23, 2016 10:46 AM

Green Hope football coach Kwame Dixon resigns

By J. Mike Blake

Green Hope football coach Kwame Dixon, who led a remarkable turnaround at the school, resigned Wednesday morning after six seasons. Dixon was the longest-tenured coach in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference.

When Dixon started in 2011, after being an assistant at N.C. Central, the Falcons entered with a 38-game losing streak. Green Hope broke the streak in Dixon’s first game, a 38-0 win at Smithfield-Selma and finished 2-9.

In every season since, Dixon guided the team to the postseason. The Falcons won the SWAC in 2011, going 10-3 and reaching the second round of the playoffs.

His career mark is 47-59, going 11-23 at West Johnston (7-5 in his last of three seasons from 2005-07) and 36-36 at Green Hope. He exits as the Falcons’ all-time leader in wins.

