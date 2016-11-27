High School Sports

November 27, 2016 3:44 PM

N&O basketball rankings: No. 1 Garner at No. 2 Millbrook highlights weekly schedule

By J. Mike Blake

No game this week in The News & Observer’s 17-county area is bigger than when No. 1 Garner travels to No. 2 Millbrook on Wednesday night in boys basketball at 7 p.m. The two last met in the fourth round of last year’s 4A playoffs, with Garner closing out its old campus with a win.

Both teams have challenging schedules this year, and this could be the highight for each. Garner has already defeated No. 10 Cary and No. 7 Leesville Road. Millbrook owns wins over No. 5 Southern Durham and No. 11 Apex.

Two undefeated boys basketball teams join the top 25 rankings – Franklinton and Overhills. Overhills replaces a team it beat, Southern Lee. Franklinton comes in as Clayton drops out.

Durham Academy takes a leap up the rankings after defeating Voyager Academy.

In the girls’ rankings, Heritage doesn’t fall from No. 5 after falling in overtime at No. 3 Southeast Raleigh as part of the Southeast Raleigh Thanksgiving Invitational on Saturday.

There are three new teams in the top 25 as Jordan, Apex and Clayton replace Southern Durham, Panther Creek and Cleveland after impressive wins. Jordan topped Chapel Hill, Apex beat East Wake and Clayton handed Cleveland its first loss in the early season.

Boys basketball rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Garner

1

2-0

2. Millbrook

2

3-0

3. Heritage

3

2-0

4. Farmville Central

4

1-0

5. Southern Durham

5

1-1

6. Ravenscroft

6

3-1

7. Leesville Road

8

3-1

8. Word of God

9

0-1

9. Broughton

11

3-0

10. Cary

12

0-2

11. Apex

7

1-1

12. St. David’s

10

3-1

13. South Central

13

0-0

14. Pinecrest

14

3-0

15. J.H. Rose

15

0-0

16. Northern Durham

18

1-1

17. East Chapel Hill

19

3-1

18. Green Hope

17

2-1

19. Durham Academy

25

6-0

20. Overhills

NR

4-0

21. Voyager Academy

16

4-1

22. Franklinton

NR

3-0

23. Orange

20

0-2

24. Corinth Holders

23

0-0

25. Jordan-Matthews

24

0-0

Girls basketball rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Millbrook

1

4-0

2. Hillside

2

2-0

3. Southeast Raleigh

3

2-0

4. North Pitt

4

2-0

5. Green Hope

5

4-0

6. Heritage

6

2-1

7. Roxboro Community

8

3-0

8. Northwood

10

2-0

9. Leesville Road

11

4-0

10. Nash Central

12

1-0

11. Holly Springs

14

2-0

12. Union Pines

15

0-0

13. Riverside

16

2-2

14. Wakefield

17

1-1

15. Ravenscroft

18

1-0

16. Knightdale

7

2-2

17. Rocky Mount

24

1-0

18. Athens Drive

25

2-0

19. Jordan

NR

2-1

20. Apex

NR

2-2

21. Chapel Hill

9

2-1

22. East Wake

13

3-1

23. Clayton

NR

2-0

24. Rosewood

22

0-0

25. J.H. Rose

23

0-0

