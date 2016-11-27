N&O basketball rankings: No. 1 Garner at No. 2 Millbrook highlights weekly schedule

No game this week in The News & Observer’s 17-county area is bigger than when No. 1 Garner travels to No. 2 Millbrook on Wednesday night in boys basketball at 7 p.m. The two last met in the fourth round of last year’s 4A playoffs, with Garner closing out its old campus with a win.
Both teams have challenging schedules this year, and this could be the highight for each. Garner has already defeated No. 10 Cary and No. 7 Leesville Road. Millbrook owns wins over No. 5 Southern Durham and No. 11 Apex.
Two undefeated boys basketball teams join the top 25 rankings – Franklinton and Overhills. Overhills replaces a team it beat, Southern Lee. Franklinton comes in as Clayton drops out.
Durham Academy takes a leap up the rankings after defeating Voyager Academy.
In the girls’ rankings, Heritage doesn’t fall from No. 5 after falling in overtime at No. 3 Southeast Raleigh as part of the Southeast Raleigh Thanksgiving Invitational on Saturday.
There are three new teams in the top 25 as Jordan, Apex and Clayton replace Southern Durham, Panther Creek and Cleveland after impressive wins. Jordan topped Chapel Hill, Apex beat East Wake and Clayton handed Cleveland its first loss in the early season.
Boys basketball rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Garner
1
2-0
2. Millbrook
2
3-0
3. Heritage
3
2-0
4. Farmville Central
4
1-0
5. Southern Durham
5
1-1
6. Ravenscroft
6
3-1
7. Leesville Road
8
3-1
8. Word of God
9
0-1
9. Broughton
11
3-0
10. Cary
12
0-2
11. Apex
7
1-1
12. St. David’s
10
3-1
13. South Central
13
0-0
14. Pinecrest
14
3-0
15. J.H. Rose
15
0-0
16. Northern Durham
18
1-1
17. East Chapel Hill
19
3-1
18. Green Hope
17
2-1
19. Durham Academy
25
6-0
20. Overhills
NR
4-0
21. Voyager Academy
16
4-1
22. Franklinton
NR
3-0
23. Orange
20
0-2
24. Corinth Holders
23
0-0
25. Jordan-Matthews
24
0-0
Girls basketball rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Millbrook
1
4-0
2. Hillside
2
2-0
3. Southeast Raleigh
3
2-0
4. North Pitt
4
2-0
5. Green Hope
5
4-0
6. Heritage
6
2-1
7. Roxboro Community
8
3-0
8. Northwood
10
2-0
9. Leesville Road
11
4-0
10. Nash Central
12
1-0
11. Holly Springs
14
2-0
12. Union Pines
15
0-0
13. Riverside
16
2-2
14. Wakefield
17
1-1
15. Ravenscroft
18
1-0
16. Knightdale
7
2-2
17. Rocky Mount
24
1-0
18. Athens Drive
25
2-0
19. Jordan
NR
2-1
20. Apex
NR
2-2
21. Chapel Hill
9
2-1
22. East Wake
13
3-1
23. Clayton
NR
2-0
24. Rosewood
22
0-0
25. J.H. Rose
23
0-0
