November 27, 2016 3:52 PM

N&O football top 25 rankings: Seven teams remaining, all rise to the top

By J. Mike Blake

There are just seven teams from The News & Observer’s 17-county area left in the N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs. They’re ranked Nos. 1-7 this week.

It was a rough week for undefeated teams. No. 1 Middle Creek rolled, but No. 2 Wake Forest won by just a point while Orange and Southern Nash lost at home.

This week’s matchups with two top 25 teams are (by rank, not by NCHSAA seeding) No. 5 Heritage at No. 2 Wake Forest and No. 3 Garner at No. 1 Middle Creek.

Hillside, which ended the regular season 9-1 but was upset in the first round, moved up a spot to No. 15 despite being idle last week.

N&O TOP 25

Team

Bracket

Last

wk.

Rec.

1. Middle Creek

4AA

1

13-0

2. Wake Forest

4AA

2

13-0

3. Garner

4AA

3

12-1

4. Cardinal Gibbons

4A

6

12-1

5. Heritage

4AA

8

11-2

6. Rocky Mount

3A

9

11-2

7. Lee County

3AA

15

12-1

8. Orange

out

4

12-1

9. Southern Nash

out

5

12-1

10. West Johnston

out

10

10-2

11. Pinecrest

out

11

10-3

12. Sanderson

out

12

9-4

13. Cleveland

out

13

9-4

14. Bunn

out

7

11-2

15. Hillside

out

16

9-2

16. Southeast Raleigh

out

14

9-4*

17. J.H. Rose

out

17

7-5

18. D.H. Conley

out

19

8-4*

19. Fuquay-Varina

out

20

8-4

20. Millbrook

out

21

7-5

21. Holly Springs

out

22

7-5

22. Southern Lee

out

23

8-4

23. Triton

out

24

8-4

24. South Granville

out

25

8-5

25. Ayden-Grifton

out

18

9-4

*D.H. Conley forfeited a Week 1 win to Southeast Raleigh.

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Warren, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.

