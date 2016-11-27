N&O football top 25 rankings: Seven teams remaining, all rise to the top

There are just seven teams from The News & Observer’s 17-county area left in the N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs. They’re ranked Nos. 1-7 this week.
It was a rough week for undefeated teams. No. 1 Middle Creek rolled, but No. 2 Wake Forest won by just a point while Orange and Southern Nash lost at home.
This week’s matchups with two top 25 teams are (by rank, not by NCHSAA seeding) No. 5 Heritage at No. 2 Wake Forest and No. 3 Garner at No. 1 Middle Creek.
Hillside, which ended the regular season 9-1 but was upset in the first round, moved up a spot to No. 15 despite being idle last week.
N&O TOP 25
Team
Bracket
Last
wk.
Rec.
1. Middle Creek
4AA
1
13-0
2. Wake Forest
4AA
2
13-0
3. Garner
4AA
3
12-1
4. Cardinal Gibbons
4A
6
12-1
5. Heritage
4AA
8
11-2
6. Rocky Mount
3A
9
11-2
7. Lee County
3AA
15
12-1
8. Orange
out
4
12-1
9. Southern Nash
out
5
12-1
10. West Johnston
out
10
10-2
11. Pinecrest
out
11
10-3
12. Sanderson
out
12
9-4
13. Cleveland
out
13
9-4
14. Bunn
out
7
11-2
15. Hillside
out
16
9-2
16. Southeast Raleigh
out
14
9-4*
17. J.H. Rose
out
17
7-5
18. D.H. Conley
out
19
8-4*
19. Fuquay-Varina
out
20
8-4
20. Millbrook
out
21
7-5
21. Holly Springs
out
22
7-5
22. Southern Lee
out
23
8-4
23. Triton
out
24
8-4
24. South Granville
out
25
8-5
25. Ayden-Grifton
out
18
9-4
*D.H. Conley forfeited a Week 1 win to Southeast Raleigh.
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Warren, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.
