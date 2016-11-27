Panthers Radford, Littleton sign with UNC Pembroke

North Johnston High School right-handed pitcher Dylan Radford and catcher Garrett Littleton will remain teammates, this time at UNC Pembroke. The two-time all-conference seniors received scholarship offers and signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Braves next year.
“We are excited about adding Dylan and Garrett to our baseball program,” said UNC Pembroke coach Paul O’Neil. “Both will fill immediate needs and should be very interesting to watch over the course of their time as Braves.”
“Adding players that have played together in high school always brings a positive component to our team chemistry, especially when you’re adding a pitcher and catcher that have worked together a ton,” O’Neil added.
Radford and Littleton have been playing baseball together since middle school and formed a friendship on and off the field.
Radford posted a 6-0 won-loss record last year with a 1.02 ERA. He struck out 76 batters in 57 innings pitched.
Littleton batted .360 with six doubles and a conference leading 20 RBIs.
At Pembroke, Radford plans to study criminal justice, while Littleton plans to study sports management.
Comments