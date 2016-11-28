North Pitt basketball teams sweep J.H. Rose boys, girls

North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) tries to take the ball away from J.H. Rose's Castar Braswell (10) during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
First Look: Photojournalist Carl Copeland's raw edits from the J.H. Rose High School basketball games against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) attempts shot during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Creighton Lebo (12) attempts shot over North Pitt's Demonte Roberson (20) during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Devonte Pettaway (22) drives past J.H. Rose's Jonathan Timothy (15) during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Jorden Boyd (24) attempts shot over North Pitt's Robert Johnson (30) during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt coach Mark Carson talks with the team during one of the timeouts taking during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Devonte Pettaway (22) attempts shot over J.H. Rose's Creighton Lebo (12) during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Jacob Stuart (23) shoots the ball over North Pitt's Nytrell Chapman (1) and North Pitt's Zaquarius Sherrod-Wilson (10) during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Janell Cooper (33) attempts to block North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Casandra Watson (13) attempts shot as J.H. Rose's Madigan Stockwell (3) attempts to block during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) attempts a layup during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) hustles down the court to get the ball during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Castar Braswell (10) with a breakaway lay up during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Arnasia Williams (14) passes the ball past North Pitt's Ta' Shada Joseph (12) during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Castar Braswell (10) defends North Pitt's Ashanti Hines (21) during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Jaquavion Latham (11) dribbles the ball through North Pitt's De'Andrew Davis (12) and North Pitt's Robert Johnson (30) defense during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Castar Braswell (10) dribbles through North Pitt's defense during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Arnasia Williams (14) drives to the basket past North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) and North Pitt's Alyssa Kerns (33) during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Alyssa Kerns (33) knocks the ball out of J.H. Rose's Kiara Rogers (44) hangs during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Kiara Rogers (44) attempts a shot during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Jorden Boyd (24) attempts shot during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Creighton Lebo (12) looks to make pass as North Pitt attempts to trap during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Jordan Harris (32) is called for a blocking foul as North Pitt's Lanasia Freeman (22) drives to the basket during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Deonte Person (5) attempts the shot as he is fouled by J.H. Rose's Chandler Hallow (22) during the J.H. Rose High School boy's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Amira Brown (30) drives to the basket past North Pitt's Ashanti Hines (21) during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Ta' Shada Joseph (12) attempts shot as J.H. Rose's Kiara Rogers (44) fouls her from behind during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) dribbles the ball down the court during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
J.H. Rose's Castar Braswell (10) blocks North Pitt's Ashanti Hines (21) shot during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
North Pitt's coach William Knight yelling out plays during the J.H. Rose High School girl's basketball game against North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. on Monday, November 28, 2016.
