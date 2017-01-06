Big East 3A all-conference teams for fall sports

The Big East Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.
Hunt claimed top honors in boys soccer, volleyball and girls golf.
Northern Nash won two conference titles: boys and girls cross country.
Rocky Mount and Fike were co-champs in girls tennis and Southern Nash won the football title.
Rocky Mount was the football state runner-up.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls’ Runner of the Year: Barkley Browder, Rocky Mount
All-conference (in order of finish): Barkley Browder, Rocky Mount; Mackenzie Proctor, Northern Nash; Halie Huffman, Northern Nash; Erin Pichey, Fike; Ashtyn Schrimper, Rocky Mount; Sophia Atkins, Northern Nash; Isabel Reed, Hunt; Madeline Dalsimer, Rocky Mount; Caitlyn Cooke, Northern Nash; Vallery Gore, Fike.
Boys’ Runner of the Year: Daniel Belton, Northern Nash
All-conference (in order of finish): Daniel Belton, Northern Nash; Jordan Richardson, Northern Nash; Joseph Dees, Northern Nash; Renzo Cieza, Hunt; Damian Moore, Rocky Mount; Tyric Hill, Northern Nash; Jackson Lavely, Rocky Mount; Kazelee Johnson, Nash Central; Connor Davenport, Northern Nash; Daniel Lewis, Fike.
FOOTBALL
All-conference:
Southern Nash: Alex Puente, Dae’one Wilkins, Tremaine Williams, Demetris Perry, Nathan Paris, Nadir Thompson, Kendrick Bell, Zonovan Knight, Hunter Perry, Chris Lazarte, Josh Taylor, Chris Smith. Honorable mention: Nasheen Coley
Rocky Mount: Rod White, Sherrod Greene, Thomas Battle, Artavious Battle, Detrell Revis, Deangelo Collins, Kevjorick Edwards, David Keck, Marcus Braswell, Charlie Williams III. Honorable mention: Chase Miller.
Nash Central: Travis Griffin, C.J. Pearce, Vernon Whitaker, Alex Nobles, D.K. Stample, Wrayshon Battle, Kevin Darden, A.J. Floyd. Honorable mention: Kendall Winston.
Fike: Kenny Johnson, Logan Hill, Dangelo Hodge, Justin Daniels, Jamie Williams, Syquan Hutchesson, Brandon Atkinson, Malik Atkinson. Honorable mention: Jalen Currie.
Northern Nash: Isaiah Gay, Zach Langley, Shyquan Horton, Michael Wiggins, Joseph Brake, Devonte Wiggins. Honorable mention: Kendall Winston
Hunt: Tae Davis, Ny’saiah Allen, Cam Hill, Corey McCalston. Honorable mention: Gary Kitchen.
GIRLS GOLF
Golfer of the Year: Kellie Boykin, Hunt
Coach of the Year: Jeff Boykin, Hunt
All-conference (in order of finish): Boykin; Sarah Bunn, Hunt; Brooke Taylor, Northern Nash; Madeline Harrell, Fike; Elizabeth Collie, Southern Nash; Madeline Godwin, Southern Nash; Allie Farmer, Southern Nash; Liza Horne, Fike; Grace Strickland, Rocky Mount; Burgundie Jones, Hunt.
BOYS SOCCER
Offensive Player of the Year: Jose Anguiano, Sr., Hunt
Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Guarascio, Sr., Hunt
Co-Coach of the Year: Eric Nguyen, Hunt and Chris Mizelle, Fike
First team all-conference: Oscar Aldava, Sr., Fike; Jose Anguiano, Sr., Hunt; Matt Cotton, Jr., Fike; Myles Cyrus, So., Fike; Cooper Dean, Sr., Hunt; Parker Garris, Sr., Hunt; Cameron Guarascio, Sr., Hunt; Brendan Nance, Jr., Hunt; Sean O’Brien, Sr., Hunt; Jordy Rodriguez, Sr., Fike; Jose Luis Salgado, Sr., Southern Nash.
Second team all-conference: Brandon Barnes, So., Northern Nash; Colby Carter, Jr., Nash Central; Eric Mendoza, Jr., Southern Nash; Demetrius Morton, Jr., Rocky Mount; Chandler Padgett, So., Nash Central; Landon Quigley, Sr., Rocky Mount; Cristian Salazar, Sr., Southern Nash; Langley Salter, Sr., Rocky Mount; Clayton Snyder, So., Fike; Rolando Valladarez, Sr., Southern Nash; Erik Villanueva, Jr., Northern Nash.
Honorable mention: Hunt’s David Joyner; Fike’s Nolan Wiggs; Southern Nash’s Adolfo Gonzalez; Rocky Mount’s Alex Foote; Northern Nash’s Aaron Gerlach; Nash Central’s Drifton Padgett.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Michelle Gainey, Rocky Mount
Coach of the Year: Tiffany Rowe, Hunt
All-conference: Hunt’s Calissa Parrott, Madison Pyle, Hannah Williamson, Amoret Stinagle; Fike’s Mason Blake, Caroline Keeter and Leia Autry; Rocky Mount’s Michelle Gainey, Asia Jones and Anna Reese Vick; Northern Nash’s Ashley Wollett and Ashlee Brackett; Southern Nash’s Lauren Fassnacht and Abigail Cowart; Nash Central’s Robbi Allen.
Honorable mention: Hunt’s Meghan Martinez; Fike’s Caroline Silverthorne; Rocky Mount’s Ashley Hatfield; Northern Nash’s Jenna McKenney; Southern Nash’s Starr Clarke; Nash Central’s Carisha Leonard.
FINAL BIG EAST STANDINGS
Boys Cross Country
Team
Score
1. Northern Nash
21
2. Rocky Mount
59
3. Fike
82
4. Hunt
92
5. Nash Central
133
6. Southern Nash
153
Girls Cross Country
Team
Score
1. Northern Nash
32
2. Rocky Mount
60
3. Fike
68
4. Hunt
82
5. Nash Central
127
6. Southern Nash
165
Football
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Southern Nash
5-0
12-1
2. Rocky Mount
4-1
13-3
3. Nash Central
3-2
7-5
4. Fike
2-3
6-6
5. Northern Nash
1-4
5-7
6. Hunt
0-5
3-8
Girls Golf
Team
1. Hunt
2. Southern Nash
3. Northern Nash
4. Rocky Mount
5. Fike
6. Nash Central
Boys Soccer
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Hunt
10-0
20-2-1
2. Fike
8-2
14-8
3. Southern Nash
5-4-1
9-8-4
4. Rocky Mount
3-6-1
7-13-2
5. Northern Nash
2-8
4-12
6. Nash Central
1-9
6-12
Girls Tennis
Team
Conf.
Overall
T1. Rocky Mount
9-1
14-3
T1. Fike
9-1
19-2
3. Hunt
6-4
9-6
4. Southern Nash
4-6
8-8
5. Northern Nash
2-8
6-10
6. Nash Central
0-10
2-15
Volleyball
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Hunt
10-0
14-8
T2. Fike
7-3
12-9
T2. Rocky Mount
7-3
9-14
4. Northern Nash
3-7
9-13
5. Southern Nash
2-8
4-14
6. Nash Central
1-9
3-15
Comments