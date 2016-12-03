N&O football top 25 rankings: At last, it’s No. 1 Middle Creek vs No. 2 Wake Forest

Not that our preseason rankings were without error, but it should be noted that the only area teams left standing in the N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs started the year at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25.
Middle Creek has spent all year as the No. 1 team.
Wake Forest has spent all year at No. 2.
They clash at Middle Creek on Friday for a spot in the state title game.
Rocky Mount, which started at No. 4, dipped some after an earlier loss to Middle Creek and a regular-season loss to Southern Nash. But the defending state champion Gryphons, who exacted revenge on Southern Nash in the playoffs, are back in the 3A East title game.
Rocky Mount will travel to the coast to play powerhouse Havelock on Friday.
N&O TOP 25
Team
Last
wk.
Rec.
1. Middle Creek
1
14-0
2. Wake Forest
2
14-0
3. Rocky Mount
6
12-2
4. Orange
8
12-1
5. Garner
3
12-2
6. Heritage
5
11-3
7. Southern Nash
9
12-1
8. West Johnston
10
10-2
9. Cardinal Gibbons
4
12-2
10. Pinecrest
11
10-3
11. Lee County
7
12-2
12. Sanderson
12
9-4
13. Cleveland
13
9-4
14. Bunn
14
11-2
15. Hillside
15
9-2
16. Southeast Raleigh
16
9-4*
17. J.H. Rose
17
7-5
18. D.H. Conley
18
8-4*
19. Fuquay-Varina
19
8-4
20. Millbrook
20
7-5
21. Holly Springs
21
7-5
22. Southern Lee
22
8-4
23. Triton
23
8-4
24. South Granville
24
8-5
25. Ayden-Grifton
25
9-4
*D.H. Conley forfeited a Week 1 win to Southeast Raleigh.
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Warren, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.
