December 3, 2016 9:18 PM

N&O football top 25 rankings: At last, it’s No. 1 Middle Creek vs No. 2 Wake Forest

By J. Mike Blake

Not that our preseason rankings were without error, but it should be noted that the only area teams left standing in the N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs started the year at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25.

Middle Creek has spent all year as the No. 1 team.

Wake Forest has spent all year at No. 2.

They clash at Middle Creek on Friday for a spot in the state title game.

Rocky Mount, which started at No. 4, dipped some after an earlier loss to Middle Creek and a regular-season loss to Southern Nash. But the defending state champion Gryphons, who exacted revenge on Southern Nash in the playoffs, are back in the 3A East title game.

Rocky Mount will travel to the coast to play powerhouse Havelock on Friday.

N&O TOP 25

Team

Last

wk.

Rec.

1. Middle Creek

1

14-0

2. Wake Forest

2

14-0

3. Rocky Mount

6

12-2

4. Orange

8

12-1

5. Garner

3

12-2

6. Heritage

5

11-3

7. Southern Nash

9

12-1

8. West Johnston

10

10-2

9. Cardinal Gibbons

4

12-2

10. Pinecrest

11

10-3

11. Lee County

7

12-2

12. Sanderson

12

9-4

13. Cleveland

13

9-4

14. Bunn

14

11-2

15. Hillside

15

9-2

16. Southeast Raleigh

16

9-4*

17. J.H. Rose

17

7-5

18. D.H. Conley

18

8-4*

19. Fuquay-Varina

19

8-4

20. Millbrook

20

7-5

21. Holly Springs

21

7-5

22. Southern Lee

22

8-4

23. Triton

23

8-4

24. South Granville

24

8-5

25. Ayden-Grifton

25

9-4

*D.H. Conley forfeited a Week 1 win to Southeast Raleigh.

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Warren, Wake, Wayne, Wilson.

