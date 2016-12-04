High School Sports

N&O basketball rankings: There’s a new No. 1 this week

There’s a new No. 1 in The News & Observer’s 17-county area boys basketball rankings, as Heritage slides ahead of Millbrook and Garner for its first No. 1 ranking in program history.

Garner fell Saturday on a neutral court to Northwest Guilford, opening the door for a new team at No. 1, but the Trojans also own a win at Millbrook, so Garner only dropped to second.

By Friday, most area conferences – save for those with only six teams – will have started league play in basketball.

The Cap-8 Conference, which starts on Friday, dominates both basketball rankings.

On the boys’ side the league has No. 1 Heritage, No. 3 Millbrook, No. 5 Leesville Road and No. 13 Broughton.

On the girls’ side, No. 1 Millbrook, No. 4 Heritage, No. 9 Leesville Road, No. 13 Wakefield and No. 20 Broughton represent the league.

There are plenty of new teams this week. Cardinal Gibbons (after a win over Broughton) and Hillside (after a win over Southern Durham) take big leaps into the boys’ rankings while Jordan, Riverside and Nash Central also join. Falling out of this week’s top 25 were Jordan-Matthews, Corinth Holders, J.H. Rose, Word of God and Franklinton.

On the girls’ side, Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons and Cary all jump into this week’s rankings, replacing Chapel Hill, Rosewood and J.H. Rose. Broughton is 2-4 but it has wins over Gibbons and Cary and its losses are to top-15 teams.

Millbrook suffered its first loss of this year over the weekend, 71-31 to John IV (Va.), but out-of-state games do not affect area rankings. The Wildcats lost twice last year to out-of-state teams and went undefeated against in-state foes to win the 4A title.

Boys basketball rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

3

3-0

2. Garner

1

3-1

3. Millbrook

2

5-1

4. Ravenscroft

6

5-2

5. Leesville Road

7

4-1

6. Apex

11

4-2

7. South Central

13

2-0

8. Pinecrest

14

5-0

9. Northern Durham

16

4-1

10. Durham Academy

19

8-1

11. Cardinal Gibbons

NR

3-0

12. Hillside

NR

5-0

13. Broughton

9

3-1

14. Green Hope

18

5-1

15. Overhills

20

6-0

16. Jordan

NR

6-2

17. Southern Durham

5

2-2

18. Cary

10

1-3

19. St. David’s

12

4-2

20. Voyager Academy

21

6-1

21. Riverside

NR

3-2

22. Orange

23

2-3

23. East Chapel Hill

17

5-2

24. Farmville Central

4

2-2

25. Nash Central

NR

3-0

Girls basketball rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Millbrook

1

6-1

2. Hillside

2

3-0

3. Southeast Raleigh

3

5-0

4. North Pitt

4

5-0

5. Green Hope

5

6-0

6. Heritage

6

3-1

7. Roxboro Community

7

6-0

8. Northwood

8

4-0

9. Leesville Road

9

5-0

10. Holly Springs

11

3-2

11. Union Pines

12

3-0

12. Riverside

13

4-2

13. Wakefield

14

2-2

14. Ravenscroft

15

5-1

15. Knightdale

16

5-2

16. Rocky Mount

17

2-0

17. Clayton

23

6-0

18. Jordan

19

4-1

19. Nash Central

10

2-2

20. Broughton

NR

2-4

21. Cardinal Gibbons

NR

3-1

22. Cary

NR

3-1

23. Apex

20

3-4

24. Athens Drive

18

4-1

25. East Wake

22

4-2

