N&O basketball rankings: There’s a new No. 1 this week

There’s a new No. 1 in The News & Observer’s 17-county area boys basketball rankings, as Heritage slides ahead of Millbrook and Garner for its first No. 1 ranking in program history.
Garner fell Saturday on a neutral court to Northwest Guilford, opening the door for a new team at No. 1, but the Trojans also own a win at Millbrook, so Garner only dropped to second.
By Friday, most area conferences – save for those with only six teams – will have started league play in basketball.
The Cap-8 Conference, which starts on Friday, dominates both basketball rankings.
On the boys’ side the league has No. 1 Heritage, No. 3 Millbrook, No. 5 Leesville Road and No. 13 Broughton.
On the girls’ side, No. 1 Millbrook, No. 4 Heritage, No. 9 Leesville Road, No. 13 Wakefield and No. 20 Broughton represent the league.
There are plenty of new teams this week. Cardinal Gibbons (after a win over Broughton) and Hillside (after a win over Southern Durham) take big leaps into the boys’ rankings while Jordan, Riverside and Nash Central also join. Falling out of this week’s top 25 were Jordan-Matthews, Corinth Holders, J.H. Rose, Word of God and Franklinton.
On the girls’ side, Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons and Cary all jump into this week’s rankings, replacing Chapel Hill, Rosewood and J.H. Rose. Broughton is 2-4 but it has wins over Gibbons and Cary and its losses are to top-15 teams.
Millbrook suffered its first loss of this year over the weekend, 71-31 to John IV (Va.), but out-of-state games do not affect area rankings. The Wildcats lost twice last year to out-of-state teams and went undefeated against in-state foes to win the 4A title.
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
Boys basketball rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
3
3-0
2. Garner
1
3-1
3. Millbrook
2
5-1
4. Ravenscroft
6
5-2
5. Leesville Road
7
4-1
6. Apex
11
4-2
7. South Central
13
2-0
8. Pinecrest
14
5-0
9. Northern Durham
16
4-1
10. Durham Academy
19
8-1
11. Cardinal Gibbons
NR
3-0
12. Hillside
NR
5-0
13. Broughton
9
3-1
14. Green Hope
18
5-1
15. Overhills
20
6-0
16. Jordan
NR
6-2
17. Southern Durham
5
2-2
18. Cary
10
1-3
19. St. David’s
12
4-2
20. Voyager Academy
21
6-1
21. Riverside
NR
3-2
22. Orange
23
2-3
23. East Chapel Hill
17
5-2
24. Farmville Central
4
2-2
25. Nash Central
NR
3-0
Girls basketball rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Millbrook
1
6-1
2. Hillside
2
3-0
3. Southeast Raleigh
3
5-0
4. North Pitt
4
5-0
5. Green Hope
5
6-0
6. Heritage
6
3-1
7. Roxboro Community
7
6-0
8. Northwood
8
4-0
9. Leesville Road
9
5-0
10. Holly Springs
11
3-2
11. Union Pines
12
3-0
12. Riverside
13
4-2
13. Wakefield
14
2-2
14. Ravenscroft
15
5-1
15. Knightdale
16
5-2
16. Rocky Mount
17
2-0
17. Clayton
23
6-0
18. Jordan
19
4-1
19. Nash Central
10
2-2
20. Broughton
NR
2-4
21. Cardinal Gibbons
NR
3-1
22. Cary
NR
3-1
23. Apex
20
3-4
24. Athens Drive
18
4-1
25. East Wake
22
4-2
