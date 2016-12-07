Northern Durham, Riverside split rivalry basketball games

Eric Stokes (10) of Northern Durham dribbles against Andrew Freeman (23) of Riverside. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
A.J. Davis, right, of Riverside shoots for the basket against Jerod Bradley (13) of Northern Durham. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Aijah Perry (5) of Riverside dribbles against Malika Pierce (30) of Northern Durham. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
Abira Reddish (10) and Eliza Dukes (4) of Riverside win a rebound against Mary Jones (3) and Eliniya Black (15) of Northern Durham. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the men and women basketball games between the Riverside Pirates and the Northern Durham Knights that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016.
Eric Stokes (10) and Ricky Council III (3) of Northern Durham celebrate a basket. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Brian Strickland, center, head coach of Riverside watches from the sideline. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Ronnie Russell, left, head coach of Northern Durham watches from the sideline. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Christian Johnson (4) of Riverside drives to the basket against Jerod Bradley (13) and Ricky Council III (3) of Northern Durham. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Andrew Freeman (23) of Riverside shoots for the basket against Darion Rogers (12) of Northern Durham. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Jalen Johnson, left, of Northern Durham drives to the basket against Christian Johnson, right, of Riverside. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Eric Stokes, right, of Northern Durham scores a 2-point basket against Isaiah Reddish, left, of Riverside. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Jalen Johnson (5) of Northern Durham drives to the basket against Andrew Freeman (23) of Riverside. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Eric Stokes, right, of Northern Durham shoots for 3 points against Isaiah Reddish, left, of Riverside. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Eric Stokes (10) of Northern Durham fights over a rebound against Kuron Williams (12) of Riverside. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Eric Stokes, left, of Northern Durham shoots for 3 points against Isaiah Reddish, right, of Riverside. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Andrew Freeman, center, of Riverside scores with a layup for the Pirates. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Isaiah Reddish (10) of Riverside dunks for 2 points during the 4-th quarter. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Omarion Jay (21) of Northern Durham scores a 2 point basket against Andrew Freeman, left, and Isaiah Reddish, right, of Riverside. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Northern Durham won 77-72.
Eliniya Black (15) of Northern Durham wins a rebound against Aijah Perry, left, of Riverside. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
Aijah Perry (5) of Riverside shoots for 2 points against Malika Pierce (30) and Kylah Davis (11) of Northern Durham. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
Alicia Jones, second from left, head coach of Riverside talks to her players during a timeout. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
Ashuantee Nelson (12) of Riverside drives to the basket against Mary Jones (3) of Northern Durham. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
Brianna Jenkins (24) of Northern Durham and Ladasia Jones (23) of Riverside fight over a rebound . The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
Aijah Perry, right, of Riverside dribbles against Eliniya Black (15) of Northern Durham. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
Ashuantee Nelson, center, of Riverside dribbles against Eliniya Black, left, and Mary Jones (3) of Northern Durham. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
Tim Crutchfield, center, head coach of Northern Durham talks to his players during a timeout. The Riverside Pirates played the Northern Durham Knights in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. Riverside won 64-27.
