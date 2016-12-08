High School Sports

December 8, 2016 12:59 AM

Cape Fear Valley all-conference teams for fall sports

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The Cape Fear Valley Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.

Union Pines won the most conference titles, sweeping boys and girls cross country and tying for the girls tennis championship with Terry Sanford. Lee County (football and boys soccer) and Terry Sanford (girls golf and co-girls tennis) each had two titles while Westover (co-football title) and Gray’s Creek (volleyball) had one.

Union Pines was the 3A runner-up in girls tennis. Terry Sanford advanced to the East final in both girls tennis and boys soccer.

FOOTBALL

Coach of the Year: Stephen Robinson, Westover

Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmir Smith, Lee County

Defensive Player of the Year: Jake Thomas, Lee County

Special Teams Player of the Year: Richard McCollum, Southern Lee

First team all-conference:

QB: Christian Jayne, Terry Sanford; Warren Bell, Westover.

RB: T.J. McMillian, Gray’s Creek; Jareel Allen, Westover.

WR: Ishois Times, Southern Lee; Wendell Hill, Southern Lee; Montrell Williams, Lee County.

OL: Tyler Clifford, Douglas Byrd; Jamesian Hairr, Union Pines; Nick Anderson, Terry Sanford; Jaylen Peoples, Westover; Jerome Ferguson, Lee County.

DL: Hunter Armstrong, Terry Sanford; Taijh Alston, Union Pines; Jonathan Terrell, Lee County; J.L. Ledbetter, Lee County.

LB: Dan Long, Southern Lee; Keaton Forbes, Lee County; Shylik Mearite, Terry Sanford; Deandre Adams, Union Pines.

DB: Nate Thompson, Southern Lee; Patrick Foushee, Lee County; Daonte Zinnamon, Gray’s Creek; Nylan Simms, Westover

Second team all-conference:

QB: Noah Terhune, Southern Lee

RB: Leonard Beckett, Gray’s Creek; Justin Eberhart, Union Pines

OL: Corey West, Southern Lee; Tyreece McDomick, Gray’s Creek; Stephen Forbes, Terry Sanford; Leon Lowery, Terry Sanford; Ethan West, Lee County

WR: Javonte Jackson, Lee County; Tyron George, Westover; Andrew Jayne, Terry Sanford

DL: Chris Wilson, Westover; Ethan Lovick, Southern Lee; Aaron Harrison, Gray’s Creek; Charles Kelly, Union Pines

LB: Kavon Altel-Darby, Westover; Jays’son Leach, Westover; Dylan Porter, Gray’s Creek

DB: Aireus Byrd, Douglas Byrd; Juston Alexander, Union Pines; Bryce Gholston, Terry Sanford; Draquan Ray, Westover

BOYS SOCCER

Offensive Player of the Year: James Arellano, Lee County

Defensive Player of the Year: Emrique Lee, Lee County

Goalkeeper of the Year: Mauro Samper, Lee County

Coach of the Year: Brad Wicker, Lee County

First team all-conference: Lee County’s Emrique Lee, Erick Terrones, James Arellano, Mauro Samper, Osciel Dominguez, Cesar Yanes; Southern Lee’s Lucas Cannady; Union Pines’ Sean Richard; Terry Sanford’s Jared Miller, Emerson Pharedes; Gray’s Creek’s Connor Morrison.

Second team all-conference: Union Pines’ Joe Reinhardt, Jack Forsythe; Douglas Byrd’s Joshua Rodriguez ; Southern Lee’s Oscar Aguirre, Emmanuel Piedra, Parker Wehrly; Terry Sanford’s Caleb Cross, Thomas Rogers ; Gray’s Creek’s Cameron Collins; Lee County’s Jose Aguirre; Westover’s Rufino Amador Rufino.

Honorable mention: Terry Sanford’s Will Boyette, Ethan Dumond, James Smith, Alex Musselwhite, Billy Kalevas, Jake Maher; Gray’s Creek’s Stephen Dukes, Bryan Gonzalez-Quevedo; Southern Lee’s Colton Dutchess; Douglas Byrd’s Shavar Dick; Lee County’s Agni Martinez, James Slade, Jonathan Baires.

GIRLS TENNIS

Co-player of the Year: Union Pines’ Hailee Haymore and Terry Sanford’s Sophia McGraw

Coach of the Year: Mandy McMillan, Terry Sanford

All-conference: Union Pines’ Hailee Haymore, Julianne Hall, Sarah Nicholson, Abbey Downing, Charlotte Craven and Hailey Trudeau; Gray’s Creek’s April Harrington and Liz Burkhard; Lee County: Marianna Lucas, Kelly Anne Faulk and Jonna Weathington; Terry Sanford’s Sophia McGraw, Tanya Slehria, Mira Kasari, Melissa Lu, Ritika Shamdasani and Leah McDonough; Southern Lee: Sarah Boone, Katelyn Clarke and Nina Escobar.

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Jessica Ware, Gray’s Creek

Coach of the Year: Crystall Waddell, Gray’s Creek

First team all-conference: Jessica Ware, Gray’s Creek; Abby Vacha, Union Pines; Adrian Dailey Terry Sanford; Kaytlin Elkins, Gray's Creek; Mackenzie Hulsey, Lee County; Shilah Haumann, Gray’s Creek; Rachael Mashburn, Union Pines; Kalee Nelson, Gray’s Creek.

Second team all-conference: Ally Copenhaver, Terry Sanford; Anna Grey Barbour, Terry Sanford; Kelsey Leitschuh, Union Pines; Harris Lanier, Lee County; Christiana Murray, Gray’s Creek; Eliza Athans, Union Pines; Olivia Bright, Terry Sanford.

Honorable mention: Miranda Black, Westover; Marissa Thomas, Lee County; Khairi Bolden, Lee County; Cameron McCutchen, Union Pines; Daysha Carwise, Westover; Lily Bonner, Southern Lee; Emily Bresee, Gray's Creek; Skylar Whitton, Lee County; Sophie Majerske, Terry Sanford.

FINAL CAPE FEAR VALLEY STANDINGS

Boys Cross Country

Team

Score

1. Union Pines

33

2. Terry Sanford

38

3. Southern Lee

106

4. Gray’s Creek

120

5. Westover

132

6. Lee County

139

7. Douglas Byrd

166

Girls Cross Country

Team

Score

1. Union Pines

24

2. Terry Sanford

47

3. Lee County

90

4. Gray’s Creek

114

5. Southern Lee

149

6. Douglas Byrd

156

7. Westover

173

Girls Golf

Team

Score

1. Terry Sanford

285

2. Lee County

308.6

3. Gray’s Creek

326.8

4. Union Pines

348

5. Westover

372.5

6. Southern Lee

N/A

7. Douglas Byrd

N/A

Football

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Lee County

5-1

12-2

2. Westover

5-1

8-4

3. Terry Sanford

4-2

9-4

4. Southern Lee

4-2

8-4

5. Union Pines

2-4

6-6

6. Gray’s Creek

1-5

2-9

7. Douglas Byrd

0-6

0-11

Girls Tennis

Team

Conf.

Overall

T1. Union Pines

9-1

14-3

T1. Terry Sanford

9-1

20-2

3. Lee County

4-4*

7-7

4. Gray’s Creek

3-6*

4-8

5. Southern Lee

2-7*

2-8

6. Douglas Byrd

0-8*

0-8

Westover

N/A

N/A

*not all teams were able to play all conference matches

Boys Soccer

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Lee County

11-1

23-4

2. Terry Sanford

10-2

19-4-1

3. Southern Lee

8-4

14-7

4. Gray’s Creek

7-5

13-7

5. Union Pines

4-8

10-10

6. Douglas Byrd

1-10-1

4-12-2

7. Westover

0-10-1

0-10-1

Volleyball

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Gray’s Creek

12-0

24-1

2. Union Pines

10-2

19-5

3. Lee County

8-4

11-10

4. Terry Sanford

6-6

11-11

T5. Westover

3-9

3-11

T5. Southern Lee

3-9

3-15

7. Douglas Byrd

0-12

0-16

