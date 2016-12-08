Cape Fear Valley all-conference teams for fall sports

The Cape Fear Valley Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.
Union Pines won the most conference titles, sweeping boys and girls cross country and tying for the girls tennis championship with Terry Sanford. Lee County (football and boys soccer) and Terry Sanford (girls golf and co-girls tennis) each had two titles while Westover (co-football title) and Gray’s Creek (volleyball) had one.
Union Pines was the 3A runner-up in girls tennis. Terry Sanford advanced to the East final in both girls tennis and boys soccer.
FOOTBALL
Coach of the Year: Stephen Robinson, Westover
Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmir Smith, Lee County
Defensive Player of the Year: Jake Thomas, Lee County
Special Teams Player of the Year: Richard McCollum, Southern Lee
First team all-conference:
QB: Christian Jayne, Terry Sanford; Warren Bell, Westover.
RB: T.J. McMillian, Gray’s Creek; Jareel Allen, Westover.
WR: Ishois Times, Southern Lee; Wendell Hill, Southern Lee; Montrell Williams, Lee County.
OL: Tyler Clifford, Douglas Byrd; Jamesian Hairr, Union Pines; Nick Anderson, Terry Sanford; Jaylen Peoples, Westover; Jerome Ferguson, Lee County.
DL: Hunter Armstrong, Terry Sanford; Taijh Alston, Union Pines; Jonathan Terrell, Lee County; J.L. Ledbetter, Lee County.
LB: Dan Long, Southern Lee; Keaton Forbes, Lee County; Shylik Mearite, Terry Sanford; Deandre Adams, Union Pines.
DB: Nate Thompson, Southern Lee; Patrick Foushee, Lee County; Daonte Zinnamon, Gray’s Creek; Nylan Simms, Westover
Second team all-conference:
QB: Noah Terhune, Southern Lee
RB: Leonard Beckett, Gray’s Creek; Justin Eberhart, Union Pines
OL: Corey West, Southern Lee; Tyreece McDomick, Gray’s Creek; Stephen Forbes, Terry Sanford; Leon Lowery, Terry Sanford; Ethan West, Lee County
WR: Javonte Jackson, Lee County; Tyron George, Westover; Andrew Jayne, Terry Sanford
DL: Chris Wilson, Westover; Ethan Lovick, Southern Lee; Aaron Harrison, Gray’s Creek; Charles Kelly, Union Pines
LB: Kavon Altel-Darby, Westover; Jays’son Leach, Westover; Dylan Porter, Gray’s Creek
DB: Aireus Byrd, Douglas Byrd; Juston Alexander, Union Pines; Bryce Gholston, Terry Sanford; Draquan Ray, Westover
BOYS SOCCER
Offensive Player of the Year: James Arellano, Lee County
Defensive Player of the Year: Emrique Lee, Lee County
Goalkeeper of the Year: Mauro Samper, Lee County
Coach of the Year: Brad Wicker, Lee County
First team all-conference: Lee County’s Emrique Lee, Erick Terrones, James Arellano, Mauro Samper, Osciel Dominguez, Cesar Yanes; Southern Lee’s Lucas Cannady; Union Pines’ Sean Richard; Terry Sanford’s Jared Miller, Emerson Pharedes; Gray’s Creek’s Connor Morrison.
Second team all-conference: Union Pines’ Joe Reinhardt, Jack Forsythe; Douglas Byrd’s Joshua Rodriguez ; Southern Lee’s Oscar Aguirre, Emmanuel Piedra, Parker Wehrly; Terry Sanford’s Caleb Cross, Thomas Rogers ; Gray’s Creek’s Cameron Collins; Lee County’s Jose Aguirre; Westover’s Rufino Amador Rufino.
Honorable mention: Terry Sanford’s Will Boyette, Ethan Dumond, James Smith, Alex Musselwhite, Billy Kalevas, Jake Maher; Gray’s Creek’s Stephen Dukes, Bryan Gonzalez-Quevedo; Southern Lee’s Colton Dutchess; Douglas Byrd’s Shavar Dick; Lee County’s Agni Martinez, James Slade, Jonathan Baires.
GIRLS TENNIS
Co-player of the Year: Union Pines’ Hailee Haymore and Terry Sanford’s Sophia McGraw
Coach of the Year: Mandy McMillan, Terry Sanford
All-conference: Union Pines’ Hailee Haymore, Julianne Hall, Sarah Nicholson, Abbey Downing, Charlotte Craven and Hailey Trudeau; Gray’s Creek’s April Harrington and Liz Burkhard; Lee County: Marianna Lucas, Kelly Anne Faulk and Jonna Weathington; Terry Sanford’s Sophia McGraw, Tanya Slehria, Mira Kasari, Melissa Lu, Ritika Shamdasani and Leah McDonough; Southern Lee: Sarah Boone, Katelyn Clarke and Nina Escobar.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Jessica Ware, Gray’s Creek
Coach of the Year: Crystall Waddell, Gray’s Creek
First team all-conference: Jessica Ware, Gray’s Creek; Abby Vacha, Union Pines; Adrian Dailey Terry Sanford; Kaytlin Elkins, Gray's Creek; Mackenzie Hulsey, Lee County; Shilah Haumann, Gray’s Creek; Rachael Mashburn, Union Pines; Kalee Nelson, Gray’s Creek.
Second team all-conference: Ally Copenhaver, Terry Sanford; Anna Grey Barbour, Terry Sanford; Kelsey Leitschuh, Union Pines; Harris Lanier, Lee County; Christiana Murray, Gray’s Creek; Eliza Athans, Union Pines; Olivia Bright, Terry Sanford.
Honorable mention: Miranda Black, Westover; Marissa Thomas, Lee County; Khairi Bolden, Lee County; Cameron McCutchen, Union Pines; Daysha Carwise, Westover; Lily Bonner, Southern Lee; Emily Bresee, Gray's Creek; Skylar Whitton, Lee County; Sophie Majerske, Terry Sanford.
FINAL CAPE FEAR VALLEY STANDINGS
Boys Cross Country
Team
Score
1. Union Pines
33
2. Terry Sanford
38
3. Southern Lee
106
4. Gray’s Creek
120
5. Westover
132
6. Lee County
139
7. Douglas Byrd
166
Girls Cross Country
Team
Score
1. Union Pines
24
2. Terry Sanford
47
3. Lee County
90
4. Gray’s Creek
114
5. Southern Lee
149
6. Douglas Byrd
156
7. Westover
173
Girls Golf
Team
Score
1. Terry Sanford
285
2. Lee County
308.6
3. Gray’s Creek
326.8
4. Union Pines
348
5. Westover
372.5
6. Southern Lee
N/A
7. Douglas Byrd
N/A
Football
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Lee County
5-1
12-2
2. Westover
5-1
8-4
3. Terry Sanford
4-2
9-4
4. Southern Lee
4-2
8-4
5. Union Pines
2-4
6-6
6. Gray’s Creek
1-5
2-9
7. Douglas Byrd
0-6
0-11
Girls Tennis
Team
Conf.
Overall
T1. Union Pines
9-1
14-3
T1. Terry Sanford
9-1
20-2
3. Lee County
4-4*
7-7
4. Gray’s Creek
3-6*
4-8
5. Southern Lee
2-7*
2-8
6. Douglas Byrd
0-8*
0-8
Westover
N/A
N/A
*not all teams were able to play all conference matches
Boys Soccer
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Lee County
11-1
23-4
2. Terry Sanford
10-2
19-4-1
3. Southern Lee
8-4
14-7
4. Gray’s Creek
7-5
13-7
5. Union Pines
4-8
10-10
6. Douglas Byrd
1-10-1
4-12-2
7. Westover
0-10-1
0-10-1
Volleyball
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Gray’s Creek
12-0
24-1
2. Union Pines
10-2
19-5
3. Lee County
8-4
11-10
4. Terry Sanford
6-6
11-11
T5. Westover
3-9
3-11
T5. Southern Lee
3-9
3-15
7. Douglas Byrd
0-12
0-16
