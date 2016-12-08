High School Sports

December 8, 2016 9:26 AM

Northern Carolina 2A all-conference teams for fall sports

By J. Mike Blake

The Northern Carolina Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.

Two schools won two conference titles apiece: N.C. School of Science and Math (boys cross country and girls tennis), Bunn (football and boys soccer) and South Granville (volleyball and girls golf). Durham School of the Arts won the girls cross country title.

NCSSM was runner-up in the 2A tennis championship. South Granville and Franklinton volleyball each made deep runs, reaching the third and fourth rounds respectively.

CROSS COUNTRY

Girls’ Runner of the Year: Destiny Stevons, DSA

All-conference (in order of finish): Destiny Stevons, DSA; Grace Rogers, DSA; Scout Hayashi, NCSSM; Olivia Gregory, DSA; Katie Danis, NCSSM; Audrey Tannous Taylor, DSA; Gabriella Marushack, NCSSM; Julia Wang, NCSSM; Frances Massey, NCSSM; Anna Margaret Clyburn, NCSSM; Hannah Styers, Franklinton; Bella Cude, DSA; Katherine Clayton, NCSSM.

Boys’ Runner of the Year: Lawton Ives, NCSSM

All-conference (in order of finish): Lawton Ives, NCSSM; Skanda Sastry, NCSSM; Ben Kearsley, DSA; Joey Kreiling, DSA; Wyeth McKinley, NCSSM; Karna Morey, NCSSM; Daniel Pezzi, NCSSM; Benson Mangum, DSA; Ryan Greenblatt, NCSSM; Baretta Exley, Franklinton; Joseph Callus, South Granville; Jesse Tymas, DSA; Jalen Kelly, Bunn.

FOOTBALL

Coach of the Year: David Howle, Bunn

Offensive Back of the Year: D.J. Jones, Bunn

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Johnathan Thomason, Bunn

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Celik Curtis, Bunn

Defensive Back of the Year: Marcus Allen, Roanoke Rapids

All-conference: Bunn’s D.J. Jones, Johnathan Thomason, Celik Curtis, Omar Rosa, Quenten Wright, Christian Murray, Kemari Wells, Quentin Perry, Christopher Bumpers, Justin Miller and Kyle Kettels; Roanoke Rapids’ Marcus Allen, DeRaj Watson, Dylan Gard, Tyler Acree, Corey Jenkins, Tyrell Govan, Hunter Connell and Matthew Norton; South Granville’s Tucker Brown, Ben Jackson, Allajah Mitchell, Marquise Rigsbee, Spencer Allen and Stephen Staton; Franklinton’s Tyreese Williams, Semaj McCowan, Josiah Trotter, Brandon Reese, Jordan Vitale; Warren County’s Cornell Hendricks, Greg Lewis, Nijah Durham and Trevon Jones; Southern Vance’s Zamari Ellis, Marlin Hicks and Shamond Lyons.

BOYS SOCCER

Offensive Player of the Year: Brian Husinko, Bunn

Defensive Player of the Year: Steven Allen, NCSSM

Coach of the Year: Charles Haley, Bunn

All-conference: 1Bunn’s Christian Guzman, Christopher Guzman, Mason Makar, Edson Servin and Jake Moore; NCSSM’ sBen Nichols, John Benson, Connor Borowski and Abi Udaiyar; Roanoke Rapids’ Carson Neal, Emerson Escobar, Cameron Wilson and Thomas Merritt; Franklinton’s Richard Lopez-Hernandez, Hayes Tharrington and Andy VanJaarsveld; DSA’s Brendan Hill, Zack Keesee and Kevin Whalen; Southern Vance’s Bladimir Labra and Luis Amaya-Villa; South Granville’s Hector Perez and Grayson Parrish; Warren County’s Christian Smith.

GIRLS TENNIS

Player of the Year: Rachel Rice, DSA

Coach of the Year: Walter Bestwick, DSA

All-conference singles: Adithi Rao, NCSSM; Emma Wright, NCSSM; Aiden Rooney, DSA; Jayce Gaither, DSA; Chase Ogle, DSA; McKenzie Chamberlain, South Granville.

All-conference doubles: Ellen Hu and Christina Park, NCSSM; Chase Ogle and Jayce Gaither, DSA; Vinitha Ravindran and Grace Miller, NCSSM.

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Jenna Pitzer, South Granville

Coach of the Year: Jodi Williams, Roanoke Rapids

All-conference: South Granville’s Jenna Pitzer, Megan Fuhr and Sarah Dickerson; Bunn’s Alexis McPhail, Erin Collier and Amanda Dean; Franklinton’s Nia Richardson and Summer Jacobs; NCSSM’s Ona Ojo and Faith Merritt; Southern Vance’s Allison Hight; DSA’s Angel Bowden; Roanoke Rapids’ Kelsey Bierbauer

FINAL NORTHERN CAROLINA STANDINGS

Boys Cross Country

Team

Score

1. NCSSM

22

2. DSA

40

3. Franklinton

103

4. South Granville

124

5. Bunn

137

6. Roanoke Rapids

148

7. Southern Vance

173

Warren County

N/A

Girls Cross Country

Team

Score

1. DSA

23

2. NCSSM

32

3. Franklinton

91

4. South Granville

117

5. Roanoke Rapids

131

Bunn

N/A

Southern Vance

N/A

Warren County

N/A

Football

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Bunn

5-0

11-2

2. Roanoke Rapids

4-1

11-2

3. South Granville

3-2

8-5

4. Franklinton

2-3

6-6

5. Warren County

1-4

5-5

6. Southern Vance

0-5

0-10

DSA

N/A

N/A

NCSSM

N/A

N/A

Girls Tennis

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. NCSSM

6-0

10-1

2. DSA

5-1

11-2

3. South Granville

4-2

4-3

4. Franklinton

3-3

5-6

5. Bunn

2-4

2-6

6. Southern Vance

1-5

1-5

7. Roanoke Rapids

0-6

0-8

Warren County

N/A

N/A

Boys Soccer

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Bunn

12-1-1

19-2-2

2. NCSSM

12-1-1

14-5-2

3. Roanoke Rapids

8-6

16-7

4. Franklinton

7-7

13-10

5. DSA

7-7

10-12-2

6. Southern Vance

5-9

12-11

7. South Granville

4-10

5-17-1

8. Warren County

0-14

0-19

Volleyball

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. South Granville

14-0

23-4

T2. Bunn

11-3

17-10

T2. Franklinton

11-3

16-8

4. NCSSM

8-6

10-10

5. DSA

6-8

8-12

6. Roanoke Rapids

4-10

8-17

7. Southern Vance

2-12

4-20

8. Warren County

0-14

0-17

