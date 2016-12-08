Northern Carolina 2A all-conference teams for fall sports

The Northern Carolina Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.
Two schools won two conference titles apiece: N.C. School of Science and Math (boys cross country and girls tennis), Bunn (football and boys soccer) and South Granville (volleyball and girls golf). Durham School of the Arts won the girls cross country title.
NCSSM was runner-up in the 2A tennis championship. South Granville and Franklinton volleyball each made deep runs, reaching the third and fourth rounds respectively.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls’ Runner of the Year: Destiny Stevons, DSA
All-conference (in order of finish): Destiny Stevons, DSA; Grace Rogers, DSA; Scout Hayashi, NCSSM; Olivia Gregory, DSA; Katie Danis, NCSSM; Audrey Tannous Taylor, DSA; Gabriella Marushack, NCSSM; Julia Wang, NCSSM; Frances Massey, NCSSM; Anna Margaret Clyburn, NCSSM; Hannah Styers, Franklinton; Bella Cude, DSA; Katherine Clayton, NCSSM.
Boys’ Runner of the Year: Lawton Ives, NCSSM
All-conference (in order of finish): Lawton Ives, NCSSM; Skanda Sastry, NCSSM; Ben Kearsley, DSA; Joey Kreiling, DSA; Wyeth McKinley, NCSSM; Karna Morey, NCSSM; Daniel Pezzi, NCSSM; Benson Mangum, DSA; Ryan Greenblatt, NCSSM; Baretta Exley, Franklinton; Joseph Callus, South Granville; Jesse Tymas, DSA; Jalen Kelly, Bunn.
FOOTBALL
Coach of the Year: David Howle, Bunn
Offensive Back of the Year: D.J. Jones, Bunn
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Johnathan Thomason, Bunn
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Celik Curtis, Bunn
Defensive Back of the Year: Marcus Allen, Roanoke Rapids
All-conference: Bunn’s D.J. Jones, Johnathan Thomason, Celik Curtis, Omar Rosa, Quenten Wright, Christian Murray, Kemari Wells, Quentin Perry, Christopher Bumpers, Justin Miller and Kyle Kettels; Roanoke Rapids’ Marcus Allen, DeRaj Watson, Dylan Gard, Tyler Acree, Corey Jenkins, Tyrell Govan, Hunter Connell and Matthew Norton; South Granville’s Tucker Brown, Ben Jackson, Allajah Mitchell, Marquise Rigsbee, Spencer Allen and Stephen Staton; Franklinton’s Tyreese Williams, Semaj McCowan, Josiah Trotter, Brandon Reese, Jordan Vitale; Warren County’s Cornell Hendricks, Greg Lewis, Nijah Durham and Trevon Jones; Southern Vance’s Zamari Ellis, Marlin Hicks and Shamond Lyons.
BOYS SOCCER
Offensive Player of the Year: Brian Husinko, Bunn
Defensive Player of the Year: Steven Allen, NCSSM
Coach of the Year: Charles Haley, Bunn
All-conference: 1Bunn’s Christian Guzman, Christopher Guzman, Mason Makar, Edson Servin and Jake Moore; NCSSM’ sBen Nichols, John Benson, Connor Borowski and Abi Udaiyar; Roanoke Rapids’ Carson Neal, Emerson Escobar, Cameron Wilson and Thomas Merritt; Franklinton’s Richard Lopez-Hernandez, Hayes Tharrington and Andy VanJaarsveld; DSA’s Brendan Hill, Zack Keesee and Kevin Whalen; Southern Vance’s Bladimir Labra and Luis Amaya-Villa; South Granville’s Hector Perez and Grayson Parrish; Warren County’s Christian Smith.
GIRLS TENNIS
Player of the Year: Rachel Rice, DSA
Coach of the Year: Walter Bestwick, DSA
All-conference singles: Adithi Rao, NCSSM; Emma Wright, NCSSM; Aiden Rooney, DSA; Jayce Gaither, DSA; Chase Ogle, DSA; McKenzie Chamberlain, South Granville.
All-conference doubles: Ellen Hu and Christina Park, NCSSM; Chase Ogle and Jayce Gaither, DSA; Vinitha Ravindran and Grace Miller, NCSSM.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Jenna Pitzer, South Granville
Coach of the Year: Jodi Williams, Roanoke Rapids
All-conference: South Granville’s Jenna Pitzer, Megan Fuhr and Sarah Dickerson; Bunn’s Alexis McPhail, Erin Collier and Amanda Dean; Franklinton’s Nia Richardson and Summer Jacobs; NCSSM’s Ona Ojo and Faith Merritt; Southern Vance’s Allison Hight; DSA’s Angel Bowden; Roanoke Rapids’ Kelsey Bierbauer
FINAL NORTHERN CAROLINA STANDINGS
Boys Cross Country
Team
Score
1. NCSSM
22
2. DSA
40
3. Franklinton
103
4. South Granville
124
5. Bunn
137
6. Roanoke Rapids
148
7. Southern Vance
173
Warren County
N/A
Girls Cross Country
Team
Score
1. DSA
23
2. NCSSM
32
3. Franklinton
91
4. South Granville
117
5. Roanoke Rapids
131
Bunn
N/A
Southern Vance
N/A
Warren County
N/A
Football
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Bunn
5-0
11-2
2. Roanoke Rapids
4-1
11-2
3. South Granville
3-2
8-5
4. Franklinton
2-3
6-6
5. Warren County
1-4
5-5
6. Southern Vance
0-5
0-10
DSA
N/A
N/A
NCSSM
N/A
N/A
Girls Tennis
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. NCSSM
6-0
10-1
2. DSA
5-1
11-2
3. South Granville
4-2
4-3
4. Franklinton
3-3
5-6
5. Bunn
2-4
2-6
6. Southern Vance
1-5
1-5
7. Roanoke Rapids
0-6
0-8
Warren County
N/A
N/A
Boys Soccer
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Bunn
12-1-1
19-2-2
2. NCSSM
12-1-1
14-5-2
3. Roanoke Rapids
8-6
16-7
4. Franklinton
7-7
13-10
5. DSA
7-7
10-12-2
6. Southern Vance
5-9
12-11
7. South Granville
4-10
5-17-1
8. Warren County
0-14
0-19
Volleyball
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. South Granville
14-0
23-4
T2. Bunn
11-3
17-10
T2. Franklinton
11-3
16-8
4. NCSSM
8-6
10-10
5. DSA
6-8
8-12
6. Roanoke Rapids
4-10
8-17
7. Southern Vance
2-12
4-20
8. Warren County
0-14
0-17
