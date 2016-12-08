High School Sports

December 8, 2016 9:33 PM

Two Rivers 3A all-conference teams for fall sports

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The Two Rivers 3A Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.

Cleveland and Corinth Holders each had three conference titles. Corinth Holders swept boys and girls cross country and tied for the boys soccer title. Cleveland tied for the boys soccer title and won in football and girls tennis.

Triton won the volleyball crown and South Johnston earned its first girls golf championship.

CROSS COUNTRY

Girls’ Runner of the Year: Jasmine Cullins, Cleveland

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Joe Johnston, Corinth Holders

All-conference (in order of finish): Jasmine Cullins, Cleveland; Jessica Cullins, Cleveland; Kaelin Sanderford; Kayla Alznauer; Callie Blanford; Kacy Willey, Cleveland; Gwyn Reece, Smithfield-Selma; Mckenzie Poland, Corinth Holders; Eliza Ritchie, Corinth Holders; Leslie Neal, Corinth Holders; Michelle Cottle, Cleveland; Marika Samuelsson, Cleveland.

Boys’ Runner of the Year: Gable Dershem, Cleveland

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Joe Johnston, Corinth Holders

All-conference (in order of finish): Gable Dersehm, Cleveland; Jacob Gonzalez, South Johnston; Austin Carroll, Corinth Holders; Wyatt Dershem, Cleveland; Caleb Silver, Smithfield-Selma; Patrick Myers, Corinth Holders; Andre Hichue, Corinth Holders; Omar Mejia, Triton; Chad Driscoll, Corinth Holders; Drew Topoly, Smithfield-Selma; Juan Vera, Cleveland; Dylan West, Corinth Holders.

FOOTBALL

Offensive Player of the Year: Caiden Norman, Cleveland

Defensive Player of the Year: Jeffrey Hannah, Triton

Lineman of the Year: Matt Morgan, Corinth Holders

Special Teams Player of the Year: Bailey King, Cleveland

Coach of the Year: Scott Riley, Cleveland

Sportsmanship Award: Corinth Holders

All-conference: Cleveland’s Caiden Norman, Bailey King, Jon Barnes, Tyson Dew, James Martinez, Jake Mason, Tevin Sanders, Jacob Scott and Jaylen Vinson; Triton’s Jeffrey Hannah, Darius Benton, Byron Massey, Tyrik McLean, Antwan McNeill, De'Marius Staton and Savijon Williams; South Johnston’s Jermon Daniels, Arik Harvey, DeParis Patterson, Connor Peacock and JaVonte Smith; Corinth Holders’ Matt Morgan, Trey Adams, Demorris Lee, Johnavan Neal and Larry Williams; Western Harnett’s Isaiah Carter-Gary, Zach Green and Khrystian Simms; Smithfield-Selma’s Antonio McDaniel and Yates Hamilton.

GIRLS GOLF

Golfer of the Year: Peyton Labonte, Corinth Holders

Coach of the Year: Daniel Benson, South Johnston

Sportsmanship Award: Cleveland

All-conference: South Johnston’s Mackenzie Honeycutt, Anna Weaver and Sydney Wheeless; Triton’s Kathryn Elliott and Alyssa Fennell; Corinth Holders’ Peyton LaBonte, Mekenzie Martin and Kaitlyn Painter; Smithfield-Selma’s Natalie Hill and Maggie Riley; Cleveland’s Taylor Hasick and Darby Reeder; Western Harnett’s Reece Patterson.

BOYS SOCCER

Offensive Player of the Year: Dillon Parker, Corinth Holders

Defensive Player of the Year: Bailey King, Cleveland

Coach of the Year: Nick Gruhn, Cleveland

All-conference: Cleveland’s Bailey King, Hunter Lee, Joseph Martinez, Reis Yu, Ben Franklin and Marvin Garcia; Corinth Holders’ Dillon Parker, Jacob Meierer, Adam Landeros, Tyler Mills, Ryan Mills and Alex Restrepo; Smithfield-Selma’s Chandler Lasater, Roger Salazar and Victor Carrasco; South Johnston’s Brayden Kappui and Luis Garcia; Triton’s Noah Godwin; Western Harnett’s Adrian Flores.

GIRLS TENNIS

Player of the Year: Victoria Dixon, Cleveland

Coach of the Year: Emily Purvis, Cleveland

Sportsmanship Award: Western Harnett

All-conference: Cleveland’s Victoria Dixon, AnnaKate Gilchrist, Raleigh Keenan, Sarah Rose, Abby Siegert and Kayla Smith; Triton’s Lindsey Malone, Hailey Melgarejo and Bailey Williams; Corinth Holders’ Bella Duncan and Alex Rodier; South Johnston’s Lizzie Danger and Lauren Register; Smithfield-Selma’s Caroline Carter; Western Harnett’s Kristin McKinty.

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Leanna Parker, Triton

Coach of the Year: Shelley Johnston, Cleveland

Sportsmanship Award: Smithfield-Selma

All-conference: Triton’s Leanna Parker, Taylor Gainey, Annie Tyndall and Brea Whittenton; Cleveland’s Jenna Myer and Taylor Thomas; Corinth Holders’ Ali Blanco and Jamie Turner; Western Harnett’s Kasey Pace; South Johnston’s Raegan Byrd; Smithfield-Selma’s Lillie Canady.

FINAL TWO RIVERS 3A STANDINGS

Boys Cross Country

Team

Score

1. Corinth Holders

37

2. Cleveland

43

3. Smithfield-Selma

96

4. Triton

102

5. Western Harnett

111

6. South Johnston

123

Girls Cross Country

Team

Score

1. Corinth Holders

27

2. Cleveland

30

3. Western Harnett

88

4. South Johnston

113

Smithfield-Selma

N/A

Triton

N/A

Football

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Cleveland

5-0

9-4

2. Triton

4-1

8-4

3. South Johnston

3-2

6-7

4. Corinth Holders

2-3

3-9

5. Western Harnett

1-4

2-9

6. Smithfield-Selma

0-5

0-11

Girls Tennis

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Cleveland

10-0

15-3

2. Triton

8-2

11-4

3. Corinth Holders

6-4

9-7

4. South Johnston

4-6

4-8

5. Smithfield-Selma

2-8

4-12

6. Western Harnett

0-10

0-11

Boys Soccer

Team

Conf.

Overall

T1. Cleveland

9-1

16-6-2

T1. Corinth Holders

9-1

13-6-3

3. Smithfield-Selma

5-4-1

8-11-1

4. South Johnston

4-5-1

7-11-1

5. Triton

1-8-1

4-13-2

6. Western Harnett

0-9-1

0-15-1

Volleyball

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Triton

9-1

20-5

2. Cleveland

8-2

15-7

3. Corinth Holders

7-3

14-8

4. Western Harnett

4-6

9-12

5. South Johnston

2-8

3-18

6. Smithfield-Selma

0-10

4-19

