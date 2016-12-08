Two Rivers 3A all-conference teams for fall sports

The Two Rivers 3A Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.
Cleveland and Corinth Holders each had three conference titles. Corinth Holders swept boys and girls cross country and tied for the boys soccer title. Cleveland tied for the boys soccer title and won in football and girls tennis.
Triton won the volleyball crown and South Johnston earned its first girls golf championship.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls’ Runner of the Year: Jasmine Cullins, Cleveland
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Joe Johnston, Corinth Holders
All-conference (in order of finish): Jasmine Cullins, Cleveland; Jessica Cullins, Cleveland; Kaelin Sanderford; Kayla Alznauer; Callie Blanford; Kacy Willey, Cleveland; Gwyn Reece, Smithfield-Selma; Mckenzie Poland, Corinth Holders; Eliza Ritchie, Corinth Holders; Leslie Neal, Corinth Holders; Michelle Cottle, Cleveland; Marika Samuelsson, Cleveland.
Boys’ Runner of the Year: Gable Dershem, Cleveland
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Joe Johnston, Corinth Holders
All-conference (in order of finish): Gable Dersehm, Cleveland; Jacob Gonzalez, South Johnston; Austin Carroll, Corinth Holders; Wyatt Dershem, Cleveland; Caleb Silver, Smithfield-Selma; Patrick Myers, Corinth Holders; Andre Hichue, Corinth Holders; Omar Mejia, Triton; Chad Driscoll, Corinth Holders; Drew Topoly, Smithfield-Selma; Juan Vera, Cleveland; Dylan West, Corinth Holders.
FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Caiden Norman, Cleveland
Defensive Player of the Year: Jeffrey Hannah, Triton
Lineman of the Year: Matt Morgan, Corinth Holders
Special Teams Player of the Year: Bailey King, Cleveland
Coach of the Year: Scott Riley, Cleveland
Sportsmanship Award: Corinth Holders
All-conference: Cleveland’s Caiden Norman, Bailey King, Jon Barnes, Tyson Dew, James Martinez, Jake Mason, Tevin Sanders, Jacob Scott and Jaylen Vinson; Triton’s Jeffrey Hannah, Darius Benton, Byron Massey, Tyrik McLean, Antwan McNeill, De'Marius Staton and Savijon Williams; South Johnston’s Jermon Daniels, Arik Harvey, DeParis Patterson, Connor Peacock and JaVonte Smith; Corinth Holders’ Matt Morgan, Trey Adams, Demorris Lee, Johnavan Neal and Larry Williams; Western Harnett’s Isaiah Carter-Gary, Zach Green and Khrystian Simms; Smithfield-Selma’s Antonio McDaniel and Yates Hamilton.
GIRLS GOLF
Golfer of the Year: Peyton Labonte, Corinth Holders
Coach of the Year: Daniel Benson, South Johnston
Sportsmanship Award: Cleveland
All-conference: South Johnston’s Mackenzie Honeycutt, Anna Weaver and Sydney Wheeless; Triton’s Kathryn Elliott and Alyssa Fennell; Corinth Holders’ Peyton LaBonte, Mekenzie Martin and Kaitlyn Painter; Smithfield-Selma’s Natalie Hill and Maggie Riley; Cleveland’s Taylor Hasick and Darby Reeder; Western Harnett’s Reece Patterson.
BOYS SOCCER
Offensive Player of the Year: Dillon Parker, Corinth Holders
Defensive Player of the Year: Bailey King, Cleveland
Coach of the Year: Nick Gruhn, Cleveland
All-conference: Cleveland’s Bailey King, Hunter Lee, Joseph Martinez, Reis Yu, Ben Franklin and Marvin Garcia; Corinth Holders’ Dillon Parker, Jacob Meierer, Adam Landeros, Tyler Mills, Ryan Mills and Alex Restrepo; Smithfield-Selma’s Chandler Lasater, Roger Salazar and Victor Carrasco; South Johnston’s Brayden Kappui and Luis Garcia; Triton’s Noah Godwin; Western Harnett’s Adrian Flores.
GIRLS TENNIS
Player of the Year: Victoria Dixon, Cleveland
Coach of the Year: Emily Purvis, Cleveland
Sportsmanship Award: Western Harnett
All-conference: Cleveland’s Victoria Dixon, AnnaKate Gilchrist, Raleigh Keenan, Sarah Rose, Abby Siegert and Kayla Smith; Triton’s Lindsey Malone, Hailey Melgarejo and Bailey Williams; Corinth Holders’ Bella Duncan and Alex Rodier; South Johnston’s Lizzie Danger and Lauren Register; Smithfield-Selma’s Caroline Carter; Western Harnett’s Kristin McKinty.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Leanna Parker, Triton
Coach of the Year: Shelley Johnston, Cleveland
Sportsmanship Award: Smithfield-Selma
All-conference: Triton’s Leanna Parker, Taylor Gainey, Annie Tyndall and Brea Whittenton; Cleveland’s Jenna Myer and Taylor Thomas; Corinth Holders’ Ali Blanco and Jamie Turner; Western Harnett’s Kasey Pace; South Johnston’s Raegan Byrd; Smithfield-Selma’s Lillie Canady.
FINAL TWO RIVERS 3A STANDINGS
Boys Cross Country
Team
Score
1. Corinth Holders
37
2. Cleveland
43
3. Smithfield-Selma
96
4. Triton
102
5. Western Harnett
111
6. South Johnston
123
Girls Cross Country
Team
Score
1. Corinth Holders
27
2. Cleveland
30
3. Western Harnett
88
4. South Johnston
113
Smithfield-Selma
N/A
Triton
N/A
Football
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Cleveland
5-0
9-4
2. Triton
4-1
8-4
3. South Johnston
3-2
6-7
4. Corinth Holders
2-3
3-9
5. Western Harnett
1-4
2-9
6. Smithfield-Selma
0-5
0-11
Girls Tennis
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Cleveland
10-0
15-3
2. Triton
8-2
11-4
3. Corinth Holders
6-4
9-7
4. South Johnston
4-6
4-8
5. Smithfield-Selma
2-8
4-12
6. Western Harnett
0-10
0-11
Boys Soccer
Team
Conf.
Overall
T1. Cleveland
9-1
16-6-2
T1. Corinth Holders
9-1
13-6-3
3. Smithfield-Selma
5-4-1
8-11-1
4. South Johnston
4-5-1
7-11-1
5. Triton
1-8-1
4-13-2
6. Western Harnett
0-9-1
0-15-1
Volleyball
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Triton
9-1
20-5
2. Cleveland
8-2
15-7
3. Corinth Holders
7-3
14-8
4. Western Harnett
4-6
9-12
5. South Johnston
2-8
3-18
6. Smithfield-Selma
0-10
4-19
Comments