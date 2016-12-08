Greater Neuse River all-conference teams for fall sports

The Greater Neuse River Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards.
Five different schools took home conference championships.
Clayton and Garner had two apiece. Clayton won girls tennis and volleyball and Garner took home titles in football and girls golf. The other conference championships went to Rolesville (boys cross country), West Johnston (girls cross country) and East Wake (boys soccer).
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls’ Runner of the Year: Aleena Cruz, Knightdale
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Patrick Shaw, West Johnston
All-conference (in order of finish): Aleena Cruz, Knightdale; Alayna Suttie, Knightdale; Rebecca Davis, Knightdale; Eboni Roberson, Southeast Raleigh; Hayley Whollery, West Johnston; Sierra Moore, Garner; Lauren Clark, Southeast Raleigh; Kelly Christ, West Johnston; Chloe Bryan, Harnett Central; Katie Clubreath, Harnett Central; Vienna Prendergrast, West Johnston; Rachel Homan, Rolesville; Jacquelin Perez, Garner; Robin Pollard, West Johnston; Oyeronke Popoola, Southeast Raleigh; Maggie Camardella, Rolesville; Irma Gonzalez, Harnett Central; Chloe Millican, West Johnston; Abby Durbal, Garner; Zipporia Moore, Knightdale; Tatayana Rogers, East Wake; Erica Burke, Clayton.
Sportsmanship selections: Grace Amigh, Clayton; Ani Judd, Southeast Raleigh; Kaylee Barton, Rolesville; Alyssa Collins, West Johnston; Rachel Gardner, Harnett Central; Susie Knobe, Garner; Ishany Lopez, Knightdale; Havyn Kurtz, East Wake.
Boys’ Runner of the Year: Ares Epps, Knightdale
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mike Grethner, Rolesville
All-conference (in order of finish): Ares Epps, Knightdale; Laderique McNeill, Harnett Central; Kyle Roberts, West Johnston; Charles Pumbu, Knightdale; Julian Clark, West Johnston; Jacobi Asor-Sallah, Garner; Ethan Frey, Clayton; Banks Evans, Clayton; Stephen Strong, Rolesville; Andrew Amaya, Clayton; Izaiak Henrandez, West Johnston; Christian Pigues, Rolesville; Blake Boyette, East Wake; Lakeith Mobley, Rolesville; Caleb Via, Southeast Raleigh; Matt Mims, Rolesville; Drew Milton, Harnett Central; Aaron McShaw, West Johnston; Cameron Koegel, Garner; Justin Sanford, Knightdale; Eduardo Castellanos, East Wake; Logan Salter, Clayton.
Sportsmanship selections: Tyler Turecky, Clayton; Malcolm Pharr, Southeast Raleigh; Griften Colucci, Rolesville; Spencer Buzzard, Harnett Central; Evan Brinkley, West Johnston; Cameron Koegel, Garner; Judson Brooks, Knightdale; Cameron Rudder, East Wake.
FOOTBALL
Player of the Year: Tony Mack, West Johnston
Offensive Player of the Year: Collin Eaddy, Garner
Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Mitchell, West Johnston and Andreis Harris, Garner
Co-Special Teams Player of the Year: Noah Giroux, Garner and Tyler Williams, Southeast Raleigh
Coach of the Year: Thurman Leach, Garner
All-conference: Clayton’s Devin Carter, Savion Jackson, Cole Fitzsimmons, Macaleb Robertson and Romeo Stancil; Rolesville’s E.J. Hicks, Chris Branch, Josh Jarvis, Jamond Dubose, Jaylen Davis and Mike Nwschukwu; Garner’s Noah Giroux, Matthew Butler, Dalton Counts, Roderic Christian, Braxton Brokenborough, Anthony Stephenson, Marcus Davis, Djimon Harris, Keion White, Ronnie Baker, and Daiveon Carrington; East Wake’s Tyshawn Milam, Mikekale Engles, Justin Harrington and Rob Snead; Harnett Central’s Qyrell Street, Zach Dixon, Mason Adams and Jake Milliran; Southeast Raleigh’s Tyler Williams, Dwoin Porterfield, Raekwon Gibbs, Adrian Richards, Maurice Nelson, Jesse Sweeny, Jeff Onyebule and Naseem Robinson; West Johnston’s Buck Williams, Connor Denning, Johnny Rose, Andre Wilson, Noah Liles, Josh Long, Timare Robinson and Gordon Curry; Knightdale’s D.J. Conner, Nygil Thomas, Jowdon Mobley and Joshua Davidson.
Sportsmanship selections: Daniel Chappel, East Wake; Bryce Swackhammer, Clayton; Willie Frederick, Garner; A.J. Thompson, Southeast Raleigh; Zach Lassiter, West Johnston; Quentin Willey, Knightdale; Anthony DeBernado, Rolesville.
GIRLS GOLF
Golfer of the Year: Kayla Ward, Garner
Coach of the Year: Connie Barnes, Garner
All-conference (in order of finish): Kayla Ward, Garner; Tylor Whitley, Garner; Grace Olmstead, West Johnston; Megan Britt, West Johnston; Sophia Woznichak, Clayton; Madyson Scott, Clayton; Allyson Nowell, Rolesville; Natalie Allen, Garner; Alyssa Barbour, West Johnston; Kenidee Crowder, Rolesville; Landry Connors, West Johnston.
Sportsmanship selections: Jessica Hunter, Garner; Alyssa Barbour, West Johnston; Allie Dunekack, Clayton; Abby Taylor, Rolesville; Margaret Ann Andrews, East Wake; Shauna Taylor, Southeast Raleigh; Keilela Bullock, Knightdale
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year: Vincente Gallardo, East Wake
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Hasbrouck, East Wake
All-conference: East Wake’s Vincente Gallardo, Garrett Johnson, Khadeem Dublin, Jake Clement, Migel Valdivia and Eduardo Lopez; Rolesville’s Wesley Pritzlatt and Jordan Payne; Knightdale’s Kyle Ferrell, Josh Weddle, Victor Vargas, Charles Pumbu, Knightdale and Eric Hall; Harnett Central’s Angel Ramirez; Clayton’s Tyler Duncan and Dennis Andino; Garner’s Lucas Quiraga, Amos Kalambayi, Shamari Henderson and Matt Petherbridge; West Johnston’s Austin Stephens, Luis Molina and Corlas Molina; Southeast Raleigh’s Filamonn Gonzalas and Anthony Andino.
Sportsmanship selections: Zach Moorehead, Harnett Central; Ted Aguilar, Knightdale; Mark Certan, Rolesville; Isaac Estrada, East Wake; Caleb Rodgers, Clayton; Scott Truelove, Garner; Gabe Earley, West Johnston; Kevin Coto, Southeast Raleigh.
GIRLS TENNIS
Player of the Year: Carmelle Joyner, Clayton
Coach of the Year: Kenneth Stivason, Clayton
All-conference: Clayton’s Carmelle Joyner, Sydney Rushing, Crystal Andersen, Hannah Riley and Jackie Rollins; West Johnston’s Jessica Reese, Carmen Juarez and Carrington Mack; Rolesville’s Jade Houston and Nikoro Uzoho; Garner’s Cassidy Wilson and Adrianna Ororzco; Harnett Central’s Kaitlyn Stocks; East Wake’s Malika Nzau and Ebony Montague; Knightdale’s Diamond Odouk; Southeast Raleigh’s Jayana Hooker, Southeast Raleigh.
Sportsmanship selections: Hannah Kellum, Clayton; Blair Wright, West Johnston; Camryn Straughn, Rolesville; Jamie Povich, Garner; Allison Buzzard, Harnett Central; Gabby Buchanan, East Wake; Kacey Sturdivant, Knightdale; Jayla Johnson, Southeast Raleigh.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Maya Gray, Clayton
Coach of the Year: Marlon Lee, Clayton
All-conference: Clayton’s Bailey Perdue, Maya Gray, Brianna Davis, Riley Kerrigan and Ally Felix; West Johnston’s Abby Barbour, Kelsey Ellis and Tessa Starkweather; Rolesville’s Ashley Strout and Carson Evan; Harnett Central’s Cameryon Huber and Lea Stewart; Garner’s Sanaa Lanier and Regan Adams; Knightdale’s Quin George and Laniey Anderson; East Wake’s Tamira Knuckles; Southeast Raleigh’s Faith Lackey.
Sportsmanship selections: Avery Moser, Clayton; Kolby Koonce, West Johnston; Kristina Edwards, Rolesville; Searria Fisher, Harnett Central; Selena Houatchanthara, Garner; Olivia Cope, Knightdale; Gralen Sessoms, East Wake; Lelah Thompson, Southeast Raleigh
FINAL GNRC STANDINGS
Boys Cross Country
Team
Score
1. Rolesville
68
2. West Johnston
72
3. Clayton
79
4. Garner
102
5. Harnett Central
125
6. Knightdale
131
7. East Wake
177
8. Southeast Raleigh
196
Girls Cross Country
Team
Score
1. West Johnston
48
2. Knightdale
52
3. Harnett Central
81
4. Rolesville
95
5. Southeast Raleigh
98
6. Clayton
100
East Wake
N/A
Garner
N/A
Football
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Garner
7-0
12-2
2. West Johnston
6-1
10-2
3. Southeast Raleigh
5-2
9-4
4. Rolesville
3-4
4-7
5. Clayton
3-4
6-6
6. Harnett Central
2-5
2-9
7. Knightdale
2-5
2-9
8. East Wake
0-7
2-9
Girls Tennis
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Clayton
13-0*
17-1
2. West Johnston
11-2*
15-4
3. Rolesville
10-4
11-5
4. Garner
7-5*
7-6
5. Harnett Central
5-7*
5-7
6. East Wake
4-9*
4-9
7. Knightdale
1-12*
1-12
8. Southeast Raleigh
1-13
1-14
*-Not all teams were able to play all 14 conference matches
Boys Soccer
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. East Wake
10-2-2
16-7-2
2. Knightdale
10-3-1
14-7-3
3. Garner
10-4
11-11
4. West Johnston
9-5
14-7
5. Clayton
5-9
8-14
6. Rolesville
4-9-1
4-17-2
7. Southeast Raleigh
4-10
5-14
8. Harnett Central
2-12
2-16
Volleyball
Team
Conf.
Overall
1. Clayton
13-1
21-2
2. West Johnston
12-2
18-4
3. Rolesville
9-5
14-9
4. Harnett Central
7-7
14-10
T5. Garner
5-9
8-15
T5. Knightdale
5-9
8-16
7. East Wake
4-10
5-17
8. Southeast Raleigh
1-13
1-17
Comments