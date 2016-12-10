Princeton boys, North Johnston girls split rivalry basketball games

Princeton's Austin Sullivan (32) put up a running hook over North Johnston's Ben Jaramillo (55). Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The Princeton boys defeated North Johnston 53-50.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photojournalist Dean Strickland’s coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The North Johnston girls defeated Princeton 41-32 and the Princeton boys defeated North Johnston 53-50.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Princeton's Madison Adkins (14) drives by North Johnston's Jordyn Scott (11) as she brings the ball across the midline. Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The North Johnston girls defeated Princeton 41-32.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
North Johnston's Levossie Taylor (10) wrestles a rebound from Princeton's Takiria Cummings (23). Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The North Johnston girls defeated Princeton 41-32.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
North Johnston's Tayanna Jones (21) stretches by Princeton Takiria Cummings (23) for a layup. Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The North Johnston girls defeated Princeton 41-32.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
North Johnston's Matt Griswold (10) drives past Princeton's Earl Gibson (22) in the last seconds of the game but isn't able to convert. Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The Princeton boys defeated North Johnston 53-50.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Princeton's Austin Sullivan (32) fights to get position on North Johnston's Ben Jarmillo (back) and Trey Whitley (front) as he drives to the basket. Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The Princeton boys defeated North Johnston 53-50.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
North Johnston's Ben Jaramillo (55) puts up a sky hook over Princeton's Austin Sullivan (32). Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The Princeton boys defeated North Johnston 53-50.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Princeton's Madison Adkins (14) works the ball between North Johnston's Barrett Davis (3) and Tayanna Jones (back). Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The North Johnston girls defeated Princeton 41-32.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Princeton's Earl Gibson (22) drives by North Johnston's Matt Griswold (10) on his way down the lane. Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The Princeton boys defeated North Johnston 53-50.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
North Johnston's Trey Whitley (35) try to make a stop on Princeton's Garrett Klein (25) under the basket. Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The Princeton boys defeated North Johnston 53-50.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Princeton's Earl Gibson (22) puts up a running one hander for a Bulldog basket. Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Princeton Bulldogs and the North Johnston Panthers played in Kenly, N.C. on Friday, December 9, 2016. The Princeton boys defeated North Johnston 53-50.
Dean Strickland
newsobserver.com
Comments